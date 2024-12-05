OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Dependable and timely fisheries catch data is essential to supporting sustainable fisheries and strong coastal economies. Historically, fish harvesters have provided this catch data to Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) via paper logbooks, slowing down decision-making for fisheries management and protection.

That is why the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, has announced that it will be mandatory to use electronic logbooks (ELOGs) in select fisheries in DFO's Gulf and Quebec regions as of January 1, 2025. Mandatory ELOGs will also be rolled out in select fisheries in the Maritimes Region and Newfoundland and Labrador in the spring.

ELOGs collect data from fish harvesters on their fishing activities, helping DFO to determine measures like licence conditions and annual quotas for species, and ensuring good fisheries management and protection across Canada. This digital solution makes catch reporting faster, easier and more efficient for harvesters – no more having to fill out paperwork. And having their catch data in one centralized place means that harvesters can easily review their past submissions at any time.

The national mandatory roll-out of ELOGs is following a phased approach, in consultation with harvesters and industry stakeholders, and advancing as ELOG applications become available for various regional fisheries. DFO has been working with these groups over the last several years to address their concerns about the move to ELOGs, and appreciates their valuable feedback to date. We will continue to work with our partners through advisory committee meetings, to help them through this transition.

Continued voluntary use of ELOGS in non-mandatory fisheries will offer harvesters additional time to become familiar with the technology and research available products for their fisheries. For questions around implementation timelines in different regions, harvesters are encouraged to engage with DFO's regional offices.

Quotes

"I am proud of my department's progress on the collection of catch information through more modern ELOGs. With ELOGs, harvesters can submit their data in near-real time, helping DFO to get accurate, effective, and consistent catch data from across the country. This means better business and fisheries management, conservation, and protection of our precious resources."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

It is a condition of licence that harvesters must report fishing activity to the Department.

In the Gulf Region, the use of ELOGs will be mandatory for lobster and Snow crab fisheries starting January 1, 2025 .

Harvesters in some Quebec fisheries, such as lobster, snow crab and herring fisheries, have already been using ELOGs on a mandatory basis for several years. As of January 1, 2025 , all lobster, snow crab, herring, mackerel, and bait fish will be required to use ELOGs on a mandatory basis in all fishing areas in Quebec .

ELOGS have been mandatory for Unit 1 redfish (Inshore) since 2024 for all regions.

Implementation of the mandatory use of ELOGs depends on several factors, such as availability of a sufficient number of ELOG products for a fishery, harvester uptake and continued stakeholder feedback.

Harvesters who would like to voluntarily use an ELOG application now for any species may do so under the following conditions: A qualified ELOG product exists; and License conditions approve the use of ELOGs for a given fishery.



Associated links

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on X , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

LinkedIn Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on X , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For more information: Andrew Richardson, Acting Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected];Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]