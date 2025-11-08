Budget 2025 proposes to provide funding to ensure Canada's cultural and arts sectors are strong, resilient and accessible to all Canadians

MONCTON, NB, Nov. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - In a rapidly changing and uncertain world, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control. We are protecting our communities and our country. We are building our economy with major projects and millions more homes. We are empowering Canadians with lower costs and new opportunities to help you get ahead. We cannot control what other countries do, but we can control what we choose to build, and we are building Canada Strong.

Culture is a powerful driver of innovation and inclusion, strengthening both our economy and our identity. In the face of global challenges, culture brings Canadians together, nurturing national pride and preserving the vitality of our communities.

Today, David Myles, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Nature) and Member of Parliament (Fredericton–Oromocto), announced $277,200 in support for the Réseau atlantique de diffusion des arts de la scène (RADARTS) through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

This investment will allow the organization to fund the programming of FrancoFête en Acadie for the period from 2026 to 2029.

FrancoFête en Acadie, currently underway until November 9, is the flagship event of RADARTS. This annual French-language event, which is holding its 29th edition in 2025, takes place over five days and brings together around 500 Francophone cultural stakeholder.

To highlight the investments in culture in Budget 2025, Parliamentary Secretary Myles took part in activities at FrancoFête en Acadie and met with various members of the arts and culture sector in southeast New Brunswick. He visited the Pays de la Sagounine in Bouctouche, the new modern and accessible outdoor amphitheatre for the performing arts at Highland Park in Salisbury, and the Atlantic Ballet of Canada in Moncton.

This week, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced Budget 2025 investments in culture totalling $503 million over four years, starting in 2026-27, in sectors such as the arts, multimedia, journalism, and national celebrations. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue.

Canada's artists, creators and cultural entrepreneurs are at the heart of our creative economy. Budget 2025 proposes new investments to grow Canada's creative industries and ensure our national cultural institutions remain strong, resilient and successful. This includes support for Telefilm Canada, the Canada Media Fund, the National Film Board, and the Canada Council for the Arts. Budget 2025 also proposes funding to help Canadian talent succeed in an increasingly digital and global marketplace, including through the Canada Music Fund.

Culture is experienced locally, in our towns, neighbourhoods, and public spaces. Budget 2025 proposes targeted support to strengthen community identity and participation through experiences and celebrations in every region of Canada. This includes support for local festivals, community anniversaries and community-initiated capital projects through the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program, and for professionally presented arts festivals or performing arts series through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund. Budget 2025 also proposes funding for communities to celebrate Canada Day and National Acadian Day.

In addition, Budget 2025 proposes to provide $150 million in funding to support the modernization of CBC/Radio-Canada's mandate and strengthen its mandate and better deliver for Canadians in both French and English.

Additionally, Budget 2025 also proposes to provide $116.3 million to renew the Canada Strong Pass for the holiday season, from December 12, 2025, to January 15, 2026, and for summer 2026. This will provide families and young people free or discounted access to national parks, museums, galleries, and rail travel.

Together, those investments are key to protecting Canada's cultural sovereignty, strengthening our economy, and building Canada strong.

"When we invest in our culture, we invest in ourselves, and in our capacity to tell our own stories. Across the country, our artists, creators and creative industries fuel innovation, create jobs, and strengthen our economy. In a time of uncertainty, we must protect our cultural sovereignty and help Canadian talent thrive at home and around the world. Budget 2025 meets the moment, positioning Canada's creative economy for growth, competitiveness and stability."

--The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"At a time with a shifting global economy and rapid technological change, the Government of Canada is committed to supporting cultural workers and strengthening our arts and culture sectors. These measures reflect a clear vision of a strong, united and resilient Canada, where our way of life is protected, celebrated and passed on to future generations."

--The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"Through the new Budget, our government continues to support initiatives that promote the Francophonie across the country and especially here in Atlantic Canada. The funding provided to RADARTS will allow an even greater number of artists and local presenters to work together and offer quality cultural experiences. This is how we're helping build Canada Strong, where the arts play an essential role in the life of our communities."

--David Myles, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Nature) and Member of Parliament (Fredericton–Oromocto)

"We welcome the renewal of additional funds for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund and the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program in the recent federal budget. This renewal for the next three years will allow presenters in Atlantic Canada to better plan their events and their upcoming artistic seasons. We are grateful for the Department's commitment to providing support for the entire performing arts sector."

--Jacinthe Comeau, Executive Director, RADARTS

In addition to the benefits to Canadians and their communities, the cultural sector also makes a significant contribution to the economy. The cultural sector's share of Canada's 2024 gross domestic product was $65.3 billion, accounting for nearly 670,000 jobs.

RADARTS Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to the presentation of French-language performing arts in Atlantic Canada. Created in 2001, this important tool for Francophone presenters in the Atlantic region brings together more than 40 regular and specialized members from different sectors, including community presenters, cultural societies, theatre companies, festivals and events, and professional performance venues.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund (CAPF) provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series, as well as to organizations that offer support to arts presenters. Through the CAPF, Canadians have access to a variety of professional artistic experiences in their communities. Each year, the CAPF supports approximately 800 professional arts festivals and performing arts series.

