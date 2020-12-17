Government of Canada announces approval of first Universal Broadband Fund project

Shovel-ready project will bring high-speed Internet access to rural Alberta residents

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how much we rely on connections. Now, more than ever, everyone needs reliable access to high-speed Internet as we work, learn and communicate with friends and family from home. Right now, too many Canadians living in rural and remote communities lack access to high-speed Internet. Through the Universal Broadband Fund's (UBF) Rapid Response Stream, the Government of Canada is taking immediate action.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced the first project to be funded under the UBF Rapid Response Stream. The Minister announced funding of $1 million for Netago Internet to bring high-speed Internet access to 7,179 underserved households in Starland County and Stettler County, Alberta, by November 15, 2021.

The $1.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund was launched on November 9, 2020. Reflecting the need to move quickly to address connectivity, the UBF also includes the Rapid Response Stream, which makes up to $150 million immediately available for ready-to-go projects that can be completed by November 15, 2021. This streamlined process is helping projects that are ready to move forward in the short term to receive quick approval so construction can start as soon as possible and more Canadians can be connected faster. The project being announced today was approved less than six weeks after the formal launch of the program.

To help support applications for projects like this one, the UBF also provides a pathfinder service for all applicants, particularly those who need more support to build partnerships, find potential sources of funding and navigate the application process. This will ensure that the UBF can support the needs of all applicants, particularly smaller applicants such as municipalities or Indigenous groups.

Projects funded under the UBF, as well as through other public and private investments, will help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030.

Quote

This project will improve broadband connectivity for 7,179 households in Eastern Central Alberta. It will create jobs, increase health and safety, and ensure a stronger economic recovery for Albertans. It is the first of many projects our government will support to ensure every Canadian has access to this essential service. It builds on our government's investments in rural Alberta, including 350 infrastructure projects and investments that will support connecting 39,000 households across the province to better Internet.

– The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

Quick facts

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 Megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 Megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund is currently open for applications until noon (PT), February 15, 2021 .

. The UBF is part of a suite of federal investments to improve high-speed Internet, including the Connect to Innovate program, which is expected to connect nearly 400,000 households by 2023 and the recently announced $2 billion broadband initiative from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Marie-Pier Baril, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, [email protected], 613-295-8123 ; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

