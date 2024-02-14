OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced the appointment of six new members to the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments (the Advisory Board).

The Advisory Board is an independent and non-partisan body mandated to provide the Prime Minister with merit-based, non-binding recommendations on Senate appointments.

The appointees will represent their respective provinces and territory on the Advisory Board for two years. Their appointments can be renewed at the end of their two-year tenure.

Sofia Mirza for Manitoba – King's Counsel lawyer and partner with Fillmore Riley LLP, well-regarded speaker on immigration law, and member of several boards, including Manitoba's Advisory Council on Economic Immigration and Settlement.

Ash Modha for Manitoba – Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Mondetta Clothing, active community leader, and co-chair of the Manitoba Premier's Business and Job Council .

Jennifer Molloy for Saskatchewan – Chief Executive Officer of the Royal University Hospital Foundation, active volunteer in the community, and former President of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (Saskatoon Chapter).

Dale Eisler for Saskatchewan – Former federal public service executive, former journalist, award-winning author, senior policy fellow at the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy at the University of Regina , and Principal of the Anton Group.

Jeremiah Groves for Nunavut – Executive Director of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, former Director of Operations with Qikiqtaaluk Corporation and avid outdoorsman deeply committed to traditional Inuit culture and values.

David Omilgoitok for Nunavut – President and Chief Executive Officer of Kitikmeot Corporation, former Chair of the Board of Qulliq Energy Corporation, and former Deputy Minister of Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs, as well as Secretary to Cabinet for the Government of Nunavut .

Senate recommendations are made based on established assessment criteria. Canadians are encouraged year-round to apply, if they are eligible, or nominate qualified individuals for membership in the Senate. Applications are retained for two years, and qualified candidates are encouraged to re-apply.

"These distinguished Canadians will play a key role in ensuring that the composition of the Senate of Canada reflects the diversity of experiences and perspectives that make Canada such an incredible country. I encourage all Canadians interested in helping shape our country's future to apply for the Senate or nominate qualified individuals to represent their community."

– The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

Canadians are encouraged to apply, if they are eligible, or nominate qualified individuals year-round for membership in the Senate. Applications are retained for two years, and qualified candidates are encouraged to re-apply.

Established in 2016, the Advisory Board assesses applications based on public, merit-based criteria to identify Canadians who would make a significant contribution to the work of the Senate. The criteria help to ensure a high standard of integrity, collaboration, and non-partisanship in the Senate.

The Advisory Board consists of a federal chair, two other federal members and two ad hoc members from each province or territory where a vacancy is being filled.

