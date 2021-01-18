Government of Canada announces appointments to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified candidates to best serve the interests of Canadians.

Today, the Minister of Labour, Filomena Tassi, announced the appointments of Candace DiCresce, Kurt Dieckmann, Cheryl Paynter, and Daniel G. Strand as Governors representing employers and provincial and territorial governments at the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) for terms of four years.

The CCOHS does important work to support industries, employers and workers in improving health and safety programs. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCOHS has developed a series of tools and resources, such as pandemic guidance tip sheets, and made them available for free on their website to support industries, employers and workers during the pandemic.

The pandemic tip sheets offer guidance for employers and workers in higher-risk and essential occupations and industries. The CCOHS has also provided an online space, Pandemic Info Share, to enable businesses and organizations to share their pandemic-related good practices and resources.

"I wish to congratulate the four new Governors representing employers and provinces and territories who have been appointed to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety. They will bring a wealth of expertise, knowledge and experience to help keep Canadian workers safe and healthy in the workplace. The Government of Canada is looking forward to their contributions to occupational health and safety."

– Minister of Labour, Filomena Tassi

The CCOHS, located in Hamilton, Ontario , was created in 1978 to promote the total well-being of working Canadians by providing information, training, education, management systems and solutions that support workplace health and safety.

, was created in 1978 to promote the total well-being of working Canadians by providing information, training, education, management systems and solutions that support workplace health and safety. Governed by a tripartite council representing the federal, provincial and territorial governments, employers and workers, the CCOHS provides Canadians with unbiased and relevant information that supports responsible decision-making on health and safety issues in the workplace.

On September 10, 2020 , new funding of $2.5 million over two years was announced for the CCOHS to help them to continue providing valuable occupational health and safety guidance to Canadian workers and businesses.

Biographies – Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety appointments

Candace DiCresce – Governor representing employers

Ms. DiCresce has been working as a Senior Director with Rogers Communications for the past eight years, where she provides strategic direction for the integrated safety and well-being program. Prior to this, over the span of her nearly 25-year career, Ms. DiCresce held positions with responsibility for safety, occupational hygiene, environmental management and sustainability at the Toronto Transit Commission, at the global life sciences firm MDS, and in a consulting capacity at Deloitte.

Ms. DiCresce is a current Chair of the Safety and Compliance Workgroup in collaboration with The Internet & Television Association. Ms. DiCresce is also an Ontario Registered Professional Engineer.

Ms. DiCresce has been appointed for a term of four years, effective December 11, 2020.

Kurt Dieckmann – Governor representing Yukon

Mr. Dieckmann is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Yukon Workers' Compensation Health and Safety Board, which provides compensation, service and support to workers injured on the job, and promotes workplace safety through training, inspection, compliance and investigations. During his 20 years with the board, Mr. Dieckmann has introduced innovative programs and services that dramatically improved safety and return to work culture in Yukon. Mr. Dieckmann has also directed policy, legislation, and regulation development of the Workers' Compensation Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Mr. Dieckmann has been the Director of the Association of Workers' Compensation Boards of Canada Board of Directors since 2015 and is currently serving a two-year term as Chair. He is also an executive sponsor of the Association of Workers' Compensation Boards of Canada's National Work Injury/Disease Statistics Program committee.

Mr. Dieckmann has been appointed for a term of four years, effective December 11, 2020.

Cheryl Paynter – Governor representing Prince Edward Island

Ms. Paynter is Chief Executive Officer of the Workers Compensation Board of Prince Edward Island, which promotes safe workplaces and protects employers and injured workers through a sustainable accident insurance program. In her role since 2019, she has led a team of professionals in delivering workplace injury and illness insurance, liability protection, and occupational health and safety services to Island workers and employers alike. Prior to this, Ms. Paynter was Chief Executive Officer and Secretary to the Board for Tourism Prince Edward Island, where she led a team in marketing, product development, investment, and regulatory affairs from 2015 to 2019.

Ms. Paynter is currently an Executive Board Member of the Community Foundation of Prince Edward Island. She is also Past President and Honorary Life Member of the Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce.

Ms. Paynter has been appointed for a term of four years, effective December 11, 2020.

Daniel G. Strand – Governor representing British Columbia

Mr. Strand is the Director of Prevention Field Services in the Prevention Services division at WorkSafeBC. Prevention Services has a mandate to engage employers and workers to reduce risk and keep workplaces healthy and safe through education, consultation and enforcement in the Province of British Columbia.

In his role since 2015, Mr. Strand has led the development and successful implementation of internally focused employee-centric programs for occupational and psychological health and safety, lifelong learning, and mentoring, along with a robust employee engagement response strategy. Prior to this, Mr. Strand was the Manager of Health and Safety at the Vancouver International Airport Authority from 2007 to 2015.

From 2009 to 2010, Mr. Strand was President of the Canadian Registration Board of Occupational Hygienists. He was Director for the Western Provinces at the Canadian Registration Board of Occupational Hygienists from 2007 to 2009.

Mr. Strand has been appointed for a term of four years, effective December 11, 2020.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Lars Wessman, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Labour, Filomena Tassi, 613-854-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

