OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced the re-appointment of Catherine Lavoie as Chair of the Board of Directors of Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI), and the appointment of Tim Smith to the Board of Directors of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA).

"I am pleased to announce that Catherine Lavoie has been reappointed as Chair of the Board of Directors of Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI). Ms. Lavoie brings valued expertise and continuity as JCCBI completes complex projects such as the deconstruction of the original Champlain Bridge. I am also pleased to welcome Tim Smith to Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority's Board of Directors. As the Gordie Howe International Bridge project enters the next key phase of construction, Mr. Smith's extensive experience in delivering major infrastructure projects will be a major asset to the board," said the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

Catherine Lavoie – JCCBI

An engineer by training, since 2015, Ms. Lavoie has been President and CEO of the Centre d'expertise et de recherche en infrastructures urbaines, which seeks to promote the sound management of municipal infrastructure. She also has more than 20 years of experience managing a number of associations in the concrete and asphalt industry. During her last two years as Chair of the Board of Directors, Ms. Lavoie has ensured the sound governance of JCCBI, tracking the organization's strategic objectives related to the management of their major infrastructure.

JCCBI manages important projects such as the deconstruction of the former Champlain Bridge while ensuring the ongoing viability of its infrastructure portfolio and safe user mobility. Building on its 40 years of leadership and a strong and diverse team, JCCBI is developing and implementing innovative techniques to improve the sustainability of Montréal's bridge infrastructure while protecting local ecosystems.

Tim Smith – WDBA

Mr. Smith brings over 35 years of experience in commercial, institutional, residential, and industrial construction, delivering on a wide range of construction projects. In his executive capacity in the construction industry Mr. Smith was responsible for the successful completion of some of Canada's major infrastructure projects.

WDBA is a Crown corporation in the Infrastructure Canada portfolio mandated with delivery of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan. The bridge is being delivered through a public-private partnership (P3), with WDBA overseeing the work of the private partner during construction and responsible for operation of the new crossing. WDBA works closely with the International Authority that includes members from Michigan and Canada in support of the Crossing Agreement.

Quick facts

WDBA

The Gordie Howe International Bridge will ensure direct connectivity with existing highway networks on both sides of the border and will have enhanced border infrastructure to help move goods and travelers quickly and efficiently while ensuring safety and security.

WDBA's board of directors is responsible for overseeing the business activities and other affairs of WDBA. The board is comprised of up to nine members. All directors are appointed by the Government of Canada with the Chair holding office for five years and the directors holding office for up to four years.

JCCBI

JCCBI is a Crown corporation that operates at arm's length from the government and reports to Parliament through the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

JCCBI owns and operates five federal transportation corridors in the Montréal area:

The original Champlain Bridge and the Champlain Bridge's Ice Control Structure



Jacques Cartier Bridge



Melocheville Tunnel



Honoré Mercier Bridge (federal portion)

(federal portion)

Bonaventure Expressway (federal portion)

JCCBI is responsible for the deconstruction of the original Champlain Bridge. This major project began in 2020 and work is expected to be completed in January 2024 .

