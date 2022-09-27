Government of Canada announces appointment to Canadian Dairy Commission

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC)

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, today announced the appointment of Shikha Jain to the Board of Directors of the Canadian Dairy Commission (CDC). The appointment is a four year term, effective September 15, 2022.

Ms. Jain is the Chief Executive Officer of Green Energy Trading Corporation (GET Corp.), a green tech organization that supports climate farming and sustainability in the dairy industry. Through her work with numerous cross-jurisdictional stakeholders within the sector, Ms. Jain brings extensive experience in strategic and operational planning and is recognized as a trusted and collaborative leader.

As a member of the CDC Board of Directors, Ms. Jain will work closely with stakeholders across the value chain as they pursue their future vision for an innovative and sustainable sector.

The Board of Directors helps the CDC deliver on the priorities outlined in the CDC's mandate letter. The letter outlines priorities in the areas of transparency, innovation, international trade, engagement, and inclusivity. It recognizes the importance of a vibrant and sustainable dairy sector to Canada's economy, as well as the importance of dairy supply management for rural communities and farm families across the country.

The mandate letter also calls on the CDC to continue to advance the Government of Canada's ambitious environmental commitments and support climate resiliency.

In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an open, transparent and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canada's democracy by serving on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

"There is no doubt that Shikha Jain's extensive experience in strategic planning and sustainability in the dairy industry will be assets for the Canadian Dairy Commission. Her guidance will be valuable as the CDC is moving forward with the Government's agenda to advance innovation and GHG emissions reduction."

- Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

The Canadian Dairy Commission is a Crown corporation, established in 1966, with the mandate of coordinating federal and provincial dairy policies.

The CDC Board of Directors is appointed by the Governor in Council upon the recommendation of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

The Canadian Dairy Commission chairs and supports the Canadian Milk Supply Management Committee (CMSMC) and its secretariat. The Committee serves as the key national body for policy development and discussions respecting the dairy production and processing sectors.

The Canadian dairy sector is a vital pillar of rural communities and a key driver of the economy. There are 9,952 dairy farms in Canada supporting approximately 45,053 direct jobs.

Shikha Jain is the CEO of Green Energy Trading Corporation (GET Corp.), a green tech organization that supports the dairy industry in leading the sustainability journey through the conversion of on-farm organic wastes to renewable natural gas (RNG), while providing dairy producers key benefits of climate farming. Ms. Jain has expertise in strategy and operations through her previous roles as CEO of Career Colleges Ontario and Chief Strategy and Administrative Officer with the Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO). During her tenure with DFO, she held responsibility for the strategic planning process, quality assurance and regulatory compliance, strategic communications and government relations, HR and organizational development, administrative services, and facilities.

Through her work with numerous cross-jurisdictional stakeholders within the sector, Ms. Jain is recognized as a trusted and collaborative leader, who brings a progressive and national mindset. Ms. Jain has policy and governance expertise through her previous roles and is currently serving on the Board of Directors of Innovation Guelph and Family & Children's Services Guelph Wellington. She holds an engineering and psychology degree from Western University and is now living in Guelph, Ontario with her husband, two children, and mother.

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: For media: Marianne Dandurand, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 343-541-9229; Media Relations: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]