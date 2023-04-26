OTTAWA, ON, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians deserve to be safe in their communities. Far too often people are killed or injured because of gun violence, and far too often criminals have used military-style assault rifles in the worst mass casualties in our country's history. These guns are designed to kill the greatest number of people in the shortest amount of time and have no place in Canada. That is why in 2020, the Government of Canada banned the use, sale, or import of 1,500 assault-style firearms and committed to a buyback program to get these firearms out of our communities for good.

The Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, today announced that the Government of Canada has taken another significant step towards launching the Firearms Buyback Program by signing a contract with the Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association (CSAAA,) who will represent business interests in the Firearms Buyback Program.

The CSAAA will work in collaboration with Public Safety Canada in support of the first phase of the Firearms Buyback Program, which will focus on business and industry. The CSAAA will identify the existing inventory of prohibited firearms (including parts and components) held by businesses, and work with retailers and the federal government to streamline the buyback process. The CSAAA will also act as the primary source of information for industry. As an industry leader and a trusted source of information for firearms retailers, distributors, and manufacturers, the CSAAA is well-positioned to take on this important work.

This first phase of the program, involving industry, is expected to begin later this year. The second phase, which will follow, will focus on individual firearms owners across Canada. The CSAAA will not be involved in this phase. The Government of Canada is currently working with many partners to develop the Firearms Buyback Program, which will be implemented in close partnership with local police of jurisdiction. The Government is also engaging third parties in the public and private sector to explore opportunities to leverage their expertise and capacity.

No single program or initiative can tackle the challenge of gun violence alone. That is why the Firearms Buyback Program is one of many elements in the government's plan to keep Canadians safe. This begins with strong borders, where the Government has added resources to fight smuggling and stop guns from coming into Canada. It includes strong legislation such as Bill C-21 – which implements a national freeze on handguns, takes aim at organized crime and addresses the alarming role of guns in domestic violence. Finally, it means implementing strong prevention strategies within communities, headlined by the $250 million Building Safer Communities Fund, which aims to stop gun violence before it starts.

Quote(s)

"Assault-style firearms like the AR-15 have no place in Canada. That's why we banned them, and why we're launching a buyback program to get them off our streets while fairly compensating owners. The successful implementation of this program is no small feat, and we appreciate the expertise of the Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association. This is the first step towards getting assault-style firearms out of our communities."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"The firearms community in Canada has always supported responsible gun ownership and will continue to comply with all federal laws. The CSAAA is committed to ensuring firearms businesses are informed of their options and receive their full compensation."

- Wes Winkel, President, Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association

Quick Facts

On May 1, 2020 , the Government prohibited approximately 1,500 models of assault-style firearms.

, the Government prohibited approximately 1,500 models of assault-style firearms. Since 2020, approximately 500 additional assault-style firearms have been prohibited in Canada due to newly completed firearms classifications that identify variants or modified versions of prohibited firearms.

due to newly completed firearms classifications that identify variants or modified versions of prohibited firearms. In Budget 2023, the Government announced an investment of $29 million over five years to implement an IM/IT solution for the Firearms Buyback Program to compensate firearms owners and businesses and safely remove assault-style firearms from Canadian communities.

over five years to implement an IM/IT solution for the Firearms Buyback Program to compensate firearms owners and businesses and safely remove assault-style firearms from Canadian communities. In Budget 2021, the Government announced an investment of $312 million over five years to increase law enforcement capacity to combat firearms smuggling and trafficking.

over five years to increase law enforcement capacity to combat firearms smuggling and trafficking. From 2021 to 2022, the Canada Border Services Agency seized over 1,200 firearms, the largest number of seizures recorded in a single year.

Related Products

Associated Links

Backgrounder

1. Canada’s Ban on Assault-Style Firearms

On May 1, 2020, the Government of Canada prohibited more than 1,500 makes and models of assault-style firearms designed to sustain rapid fire, through regulatory amendments. Since then, as a result of these measures and their continued application, approximately 500 additional variants have also been prohibited. These types of firearms have the capacity to injure and kill many people in a short period of time and have no place in Canada.

These measures aimed to reduce the number and availability of firearms that are not safe for civilian use in Canada, and to reduce the possibility of these firearms falling into the wrong hands.

These prohibited firearms are of tactical and/or military-style design and function. The Government found that these firearms were not suitable for sport shooting and hunting. Their risk outweighed the justification for their continued use and availability within Canada.

2. The Firearms Buyback Program

Following Canada’s ban on assault-style firearms, the government made a commitment to launch a buyback program. The goal of this initiative is two-fold: to get assault-style firearms out of our communities and to fairly compensate owners.

The 2021 Speech from the Throne and mandate letter for the Minister of Public Safety confirmed the Government's commitment to the mandatory disposal of prohibited assault-style firearms. These firearms can no longer be legally used, imported or sold in Canada, and can only be transported or transferred within Canada under certain conditions. It will be mandatory for individuals and businesses to participate in the program to buy back assault-style firearms and have them made inoperable at the Government's expense or dispose of them in another lawful way. The Government intends to make the steps needed to comply with the law as simple and convenient as possible while providing compensation to responsible owners.

The buyback program will be rolled out in two phases:

Phase 1: Buyback for Businesses and Industry

This first phase of the program, involving industry, is expected to begin later this year. The Government of Canada is working with the Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association (CSAAA) to assist firearms dealers, retailers, and manufacturers on the delivery of the program and to represent industry’s interests.

Phase 2: Buyback for Individual Firearm Owners

The second phase of the program, which will follow, will focus on individual firearms owners across Canada. The CSAAA will not be involved in this phase. Compensation models and other program details will be finalized in due course, and information will be made public on how owners can participate in the program.

There is an Amnesty Order in place until October 30, 2023, to protect lawful owners of now-prohibited firearms while they take the necessary steps to comply with the law. When the Amnesty period ends, individuals and businesses who remain in possession of prohibited firearms or devices may be subject to criminal liability.

3. How the program will work for businesses and industry

The CSAAA is working with the Government of Canada to support the deactivation or destruction of prohibited firearms belonging to manufacturers, distributors and retailers across Canada. The program will compensate for the cost of firearms inventory and any associated costs related to the delivery of the program.

4. Government action on gun violence

The federal government understands that no single program or initiative can tackle the challenge of gun violence alone. That is why the Firearms Buyback Program is one of many elements in the government’s comprehensive plan to keep Canadians safe from gun crime.

Action at the Border

The fight against gun violence begins at our borders, where the Government of Canada has added resources to fight smuggling and stop guns from coming into Canada.

Over the past two years, the Government of Canada has devoted an extra half billion dollars to border security. The plan is working: the Canada Border Services Agency and RCMP are seizing a record number of guns, both at the border and domestically.

The Government of Canada is also working closely with counterparts in the United States to fight gun trafficking and trace illegal guns, including through the re-established Cross-Border Crime Forum and new CAN-US Joint Cross-Border Firearms Task Force.

Action in Parliament

The Government is also advancing legislative solutions to address gun violence. This is headlined by Bill C-21, Canada’s most significant action on gun violence in a generation.

Bill C-21 proposes to strengthen rules to prevent gun violence in Canada by placing responsible restrictions on some firearms used in Canada.

The Bill introduces a national freeze on the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns. The national freeze took effect via regulations on October 21, 2022. The Bill also includes significant measures to:

address the alarming role of guns in gender-based violence through red and yellow flag laws;

strengthen border controls by increasing maximum penalties for gun traffickers;

create authorities to combat firearms smuggling, trafficking and related offences;

establish new firearm-related offences and strengthened penalties; and

prohibit mid-power “replica” firearms.

As stated at last month’s Federal-Provincial-Territorial meeting on the topic, the federal government intends to introduce legislation – as early as this session – to move forward on bail reform. Criminal Code amendments would target repeat violent offenders and serious offences committed with firearms and other dangerous weapons.

Action in our communities

Finally, the Government of Canada is working to stop violence before it starts.

This is headlined by the $250 million in investments through the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). First announced in March 2022, it takes direct aim at root causes of crime by supporting local initiatives to help young people make positive choices and set themselves up for success. The BSCF gives funding directly to municipalities and Indigenous communities, who then distribute it to local organizations doing great work on the ground. Over the past year, the Government of Canada has concluded agreements with dozens of cities, towns and Indigenous communities across the country. More will be announced in the coming weeks and months as the work continues in this area.

The Government of Canada is also investing in communities through the National Crime Prevention Strategy, the Guns and Gangs Violence Action Fund and more.

