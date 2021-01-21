OTTAWA, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on remote communities that depend on small air carriers for essential goods, services, and for access in and out of the community. As the pandemic continues to evolve, the Government of Canada is working with partners, including provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous partners, and the air industry to address the unique needs of these communities.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced a new agreement with the Government of Ontario to support essential air access to remote communities.

The Government of Canada is contributing up to $11,134,000 for air services to remote communities to cover the period of July 1 to December 31, 2020. The Government of Ontario is investing $14.2 million to operate remote airports in 2020/21, including an additional $4 million this year to ensure continued safe operations during the pandemic.

Under this agreement, the Government of Ontario will allocate funding to air operators to ensure the continued supply of food, medical supplies, and other essential goods and services to these communities.

Quotes

"While we continue to work together to limit the spread of COVID-19, we must also ensure remote communities continue to have the air connectivity they need for essential goods and services, travel and business. This agreement with the Government of Ontario will allow for reliable air services to keep remote communities in Ontario connected to the rest of the country."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"Ontario's small air carriers play an essential role in connecting northern and remote communities with goods and critical services. Today's announcement builds on our government's ongoing investment and support through our remote and northern airports program, demonstrating our continued commitment to supporting communities in Northern Ontario during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond."

The Honourable Caroline Mulroney

Minister of Transportation

Government of Ontario

"Small air carriers provide remote northern First Nations communities with a vital connection to critical supplies and essential services, including health care. This funding will help ensure the unique and immediate needs of these communities are continuously met during COVID-19."

The Honourable Greg Rickford

Minister of Indigenous Affairs

Government of Ontario

Quick facts

Additional funding could be provided and will depend on the needs of communities and the pace of recovery of air travel into remote communities.

Remote communities are those that rely on air service as the only year-round mode of transportation.

There are 34 remote communities in Northern Ontario , 28 of which do not have year-round road access and rely on small commercial air carriers for essential services and goods..

, 28 of which do not have year-round road access and rely on small commercial air carriers for essential services and goods.. Some communities may have limited access to seasonal ice roads or long and unreliable gravel roads.

