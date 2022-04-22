OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to take a risk-based and measured approach to adjusting and easing Canada's border measures. Today, the Government of Canada announced further changes to Canada's border measures for certain eligible travellers.

Effective April 25, 2022, at 00:01:00 EDT, the following easing of border measures will come into effect:

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children aged 5-11 who are accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent, step-parent, guardian or tutor will no longer be required to complete a pre-entry COVID-19 test for entry to Canada. Pre-entry tests will still be required for partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers 12 and older who are currently eligible to travel to Canada. Children under 5 years of age are not required to provide a COVID-19 test result.

Additionally, all fully vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to provide a quarantine plan upon entry. This requirement will also be removed for children aged 5-11 who are accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent, step-parent, guardian, or tutor and travellers with a medical contraindication to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Furthermore, fully vaccinated travellers arriving to Canada on or after April 25, 2022, will no longer be federally required to do the following for 14 days after arriving:

mask while in public spaces;

monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms;

quarantine if another traveller in the same travel group exhibits signs or symptoms or tests positive; and

maintain a list of close contacts and locations visited.

As a reminder, all travellers are still required to use ArriveCAN (free mobile app or website) to provide mandatory travel information within 72 hours of their arrival to Canada and/or before boarding a plane or cruise ship destined for Canada, including:

contact and travel information, and

vaccination information and proof of vaccination (if applicable).

Fully vaccinated travellers who do not submit their information into ArriveCAN:

won't be eligible for the fully vaccinated traveller exemption (i.e., they may have to submit a pre-entry test result and suitable quarantine plan, quarantine and undergo testing in Canada );

); may face additional delays at the border for public health questioning; and

may be subject to fines or other enforcement action.

All travellers, regardless of vaccination status, must also continue to wear a mask throughout their entire travel journey.

While some federal requirements are being lifted for certain eligible travellers, all travellers entering Canada by air, land or water must adhere to the federal requirements along with those outlined by their province or territory.

Quotes

"I want to thank the Canadians everywhere who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, and encourage everyone to stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines by receiving all doses recommended for them, including booster doses. The health and safety of Canadians remains our top priority and as vaccination levels and healthcare system capacity improve, we will continue to consider further easing of measures at the borders based on science."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"The gradual easing of restrictions for travellers is part of our balanced and science-based approach to managing COVID-19 and its variants. Although some restrictions may be easing, air and rail travellers are reminded that they are still required to wear a mask throughout their travel journey. Wearing a mask offers an extra layer of protection for you and your fellow travellers, and will help keep Canadians, workers and our transportation system safe."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"We are committed to a safe reopening; one that provides predictability, flexibility and shows the world that Canada is one of the safest places to travel. Today's announcement is another step forward for travelling families, tourism workers and business owners, and the Canadian economy as a whole."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Thanks to Canadians who are following health measures and getting vaccinated, we are continuing to ease border measures. However, travellers may still experience delays at the border while some health requirements remain in place. People should be prepared by making sure they have their passports, ArriveCAN receipts, and proof of vaccination ready when they cross into Canada."

The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino

Minister of Public Safety

Quick Facts

Canadians can continue do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated and boosted, using masks where appropriate, self-isolating if they have symptoms and self-testing if they can.

Travellers should check if they are eligible to enter Canada and meet all entry requirements before heading to the border. In addition, some provinces and territories may have their own entry restrictions in place. Check and follow both the federal and any provincial or territorial restrictions and requirements before travelling to Canada .

and meet all entry requirements before heading to the border. In addition, some provinces and territories may have their own entry restrictions in place. Check and follow the federal and any provincial or territorial restrictions and requirements before travelling to . All travellers entering Canada , including returning residents, continue to be required to input their mandatory information in ArriveCAN within 72 hours before their arrival in Canada and/or before boarding a cruise ship or airplane destined for Canada . Travellers who arrive without completing their ArriveCAN submission may have to test on arrival and quarantine for 14 days, regardless of their vaccination status.

, including returning residents, continue to be required to input their mandatory information in ArriveCAN within 72 hours before their arrival in and/or before boarding a cruise ship or airplane destined for . Travellers who arrive without completing their ArriveCAN submission may have to test on arrival and quarantine for 14 days, regardless of their vaccination status. Unless otherwise exempt, all travellers eligible to enter Canada who do not qualify as fully vaccinated will continue to be tested with COVID-19 molecular tests on arrival and on Day 8, while they quarantine for 14 days. This includes unvaccinated and partially vaccinated travellers.

who do not qualify as fully vaccinated will continue to be tested with COVID-19 molecular tests on arrival and on Day 8, while they quarantine for 14 days. This includes unvaccinated and partially vaccinated travellers. Travellers may experience delays at ports of entry due to the public health measures. Travellers should have their ArriveCAN receipt ready to present to the border services officer. Before heading to the land border, travellers should check Canada Border Service Agency's website for estimated border wait times at select land ports of entry.

Travellers arriving to Canada from any country, who qualify as fully vaccinated, may need to take a COVID-19 molecular test on arrival if selected for mandatory random testing . Travellers selected for mandatory random testing are not required to quarantine while awaiting their test result.

from any country, who qualify as fully vaccinated, may need to take a COVID-19 molecular test . Travellers selected for mandatory random testing are not required to quarantine while awaiting their test result. Mandatory random testing for fully vaccinated travellers provides critical data on COVID-19 prevalence among fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada and is an essential part of Canada's surveillance program for new COVID-19 variants of concern that could pose a risk to the health and safety of Canadians and Canada's ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic.

and is an essential part of surveillance program for new COVID-19 variants of concern that could pose a risk to the health and safety of Canadians and ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic. Travellers who have already recovered from COVID-19 and can provide proof of a positive molecular test result (taken at least 10 calendar days and no more than 180 calendar days before entering Canada ), are encouraged to bring that proof with them when travelling to Canada . Providing proof of a previous positive molecular test will prevent eligible travellers from being selected for mandatory randomized testing (MRT).

), are encouraged to bring that proof with them when travelling to . Providing proof of a previous positive molecular test will prevent eligible travellers from being selected for mandatory randomized testing (MRT). Fully vaccinated travellers arriving to Canada on or after April 25, 2022 , will no longer be federally required to mask while in public spaces however, this new measure only applies after travelers have completed their travel journey. Travellers must continue to wear a mask during their entire travel journey (onboard a flight or ship), and will be informed by government officials at the border when the mask may be removed.

on or after , will no longer be federally required to mask while in public spaces however, this new measure only applies travelers have completed their travel journey. Travellers must continue to wear a mask during their entire travel journey (onboard a flight or ship), and will be informed by government officials at the border when the mask may be removed. While no longer required in some cases, masks are an effective individual public health measure that people can easily implement to protect themselves and others. When layered with other public health measures, a well-constructed, well-fitting and properly worn respirator or mask can help prevent a person from getting and spreading COVID-19.

As of part of the Government of Canada's plans to move toward a more sustainable approach to COVID-19 travel requirements, mandatory randomized testing has been re-focused to four major Canadian airports—Vancouver, Calgary , Toronto and Montreal .

