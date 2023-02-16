Funding is part of a commitment of $100 million to support those most affected by COVID-19

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Supporting the mental health and well-being of people in Canada, particularly those who face disproportionate challenges because of systemic racism, discrimination, socio economic status or social exclusion, is a priority for the Government of Canada.

Today, during Black History Month, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, accompanied by the Honourable Members of Parliament Arielle Kayabaga and David McGuinty, announced an investment of over $365,000 to The Centre for Resilience and Social Development for its project to promote positive mental health among Black youth in school districts across Ottawa.

This aspiring project aims to improve the mental health and well-being of Black youth in Ottawa School Districts through culturally informed mental health interventions, such as raising awareness of the role that social determinants of health play in shaping health behaviours and outcomes. It will also educate teachers, administrators, and parents about the unique mental health needs and challenges faced by Black youth in Canada. By promoting resilience and building capacity among the Black community, the project will help to reduce stigma and improve access to mental health support services for Black youth.

This announcement is part of a $100 million investment provided in Budget 2021 to support projects that promote mental health and prevent mental illness in populations disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. By making strategic investments that address the specific challenges faced by Black Canadians, such as discrimination and stigma, we can ensure that people get the support they need, when and where they need it.

The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that mental health is treated as a full and integral part of our universal health system. We will continue working with provinces and territories to ensure all people in Canada are able to get the most appropriate mental health and substance use care, by the most appropriate provider at the most appropriate place, including virtually, wherever they live.

"Black Canadians, including children and youth, continue to face disproportionate challenges accessing mental health supports because of racism, discrimination, and social exclusion. Today's funding will help to tackle these disparities in the Ottawa region by addressing the mental health needs of Black youth in Ottawa schools and by allowing educators and community members to learn more about the challenges faced by Black youth, so they can better support them and help them reach their full potential."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Associate Minister of Health

"The Centre for Resilience and Social Development's efforts to promote positive mental health among Black youth in school districts throughout Ottawa are an incredibly worthwhile initiative. Our government continues to support important projects that promote resilience, increase awareness, reduce stigma, and improve access to mental health support services for Black youth across Ottawa, and across the country."

The Honourable David McGuinty, P.C.,

Member of Parliament, Ottawa South

"Racialized communities have long advocated for better access to mental health services, and the need for these services was described as magnified by the pandemic. Therefore, on behalf of CRSD and other organizations who received this funding we are grateful to Hon. Minister Bennett and the Government of Canada for funding our projects. Nine projects that support Black communities, including ours were funded through Budget 2021 "Supporting the Mental Health of Those Most Affected by COVID-19."

Farah Aw-Osman, Executive Director

The Centre for Resilience and Social Development

Mental health promotion and mental illness prevention are critical components for well-being and can help reduce demands on the health care system. Community-based projects focussed on mental health promotion have the potential to improve health outcomes over the life course.

On February 7, 2023 , The Government of Canada announced that it intends to work collaboratively with provinces and territories on shared health priorities to improve integrated health care for Canadians, including improved access to quality mental health and substance use services.

, The Government of announced that it intends to work collaboratively with provinces and territories on shared health priorities to improve integrated health care for Canadians, including improved access to quality mental health and substance use services. Renison University College, at the University of Waterloo , is hosting a Knowledge Development and Exchange Hub (KDE Hub) for Mental Health Promotion to support the projects funded through this investment helping to build a community with shared interests in optimizing mental health promotion and mental illness prevention across Canada .

, is hosting a Knowledge Development and Exchange Hub (KDE Hub) for Mental Health Promotion to support the projects funded through this investment helping to build a community with shared interests in optimizing mental health promotion and mental illness prevention across . The Wellness Together Canada portal provides free access to educational content, self-guided therapy, moderated peer-to-peer support, and one-to-one counselling with qualified health professionals. If you or a loved one is struggling, you can access the Wellness Together Canada portal , or call 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 741741 (adults) or 686868 (youth).

, or call 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 741741 (adults) or 686868 (youth). Kids Help Phone is also available 24/7 with e-mental health service offering free, confidential support to young people in English and French.

