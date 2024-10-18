JASPER, AB, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Jasper is one of Canada's most iconic destinations, treasured by Canadians and renowned around the world. With its proximity to majestic mountains and clear blue lakes, Jasper draws over two million visitors from across Canada and around the world every year. This summer's wildfires had a devastating impact on Jasper and the region's economy, which is built on tourism. That's why the Government of Canada is taking action to support Jasper's recovery and help its tourism industry come back strong.

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, alongside Marsha Walden, President and CEO of Destination Canada, the Honourable Joseph Schow, Alberta Minister of Tourism and Sport, Richard Ireland, Mayor of the Municipality of Jasper, David Goldstein, CEO of Travel Alberta, and Tyler Riopel, CEO of Tourism Jasper, today announced $3 million in support from the Government of Canada to help Jasper and the region's tourism industry recover, rebuild and retake its place on the world stage. This is made possible through collaboration between Destination Canada and Travel Alberta, which are integrating their marketing strategies to showcase one of Canada's most sought-after experiences.

Key marketing initiatives delivered by Destination Canada include:

investing in Destination Canada-led seasonal marketing campaigns, in collaboration with Travel Alberta, with a focus on the United States—Canada's top international arrivals market;

co-investing in opportunities for targeted Destination Canada-led marketing programs in additional key markets such as the United Kingdom , France , Germany , Japan , South Korea , Australia and Mexico ;

, , , , , and ; hosting Canada's largest global tourism media event in Jasper in September 2025 , which will be organized in collaboration with Travel Aberta and Tourism Jasper and will serve as a platform to foster relationships between over 80 top-tier travel media outlets from around the world and Canadian tourism industry representatives; and

largest global tourism media event in in , which will be organized in collaboration with Travel Aberta and Tourism Jasper and will serve as a platform to foster relationships between over 80 top-tier travel media outlets from around the world and Canadian tourism industry representatives; and leveraging Destination Canada's $50 million International Convention Attraction Fund.

These important investments build on significant support for Jasper already announced by the Government of Canada. This began with calling in the Canadian Armed Forces to fight the wildfires in July. As Jasper began to recover, the government matched donations and ensured local residents received the benefits and services they needed. As the town started rebuilding, the government quickly made changes to put the municipality in charge of the effort. This work is being directed by a special cabinet committee, led by the Honourable Randy Boissonnault.

Today's announcement followed Minister Ferrada and Minister Schow's co-hosting of the annual Canadian Council of Tourism Ministers meeting in Banff, Alberta and subsequent tour of the region. At the meeting, federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for tourism discussed challenges facing the tourism sector and cross-governmental opportunities to support its growth.

Quotes

"This summer's wildfires across Western Canada were devastating to communities like Jasper that depend on tourism to drive their economy. I know that through concerted efforts with partners like Destination Canada and Travel Alberta, the municipality and region will bounce back, ready to once again host world-calibre events and welcome visitors from near and far."

– The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"We are at-the-ready to help Jasper and the region recover from this devastating blow. The right investments are critical at times like this. Through co-investment, we can increase our marketing efforts and more effectively reach our key markets. Travel Alberta was a key partner in our latest international winter campaign that generated a return on investment of 28:1, which just shows how impactful this collaboration is. Together with Travel Alberta, we will work hard to attract international visitors to one of our country's most iconic destinations."

– Marsha Walden, President and CEO, Destination Canada

