Government of Canada Announces $23.7 Million in Affordable and Clean Energy Support for Blatchford, a Neighbourhood in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is moving toward a more reliable and efficient energy future by increasing generation capacity to provide more affordable, reliable and clean energy to homes and businesses when and where they need it. Investing in clean energy projects and supporting communities to become affordable, sustainable places to live are critical to delivering good jobs and unlocking economic opportunities.

That is why today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages and the Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced $23.7 million through the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs) for the City of Edmonton's district energy system in the neighbourhood of Blatchford. This project will create an additional 13.1 MW of heating and 12.3 MW of cooling capacity to the existing District Energy Sharing System (DESS) to help accommodate development and growth within the community.

The total project value is $79.2 million, with the remainder being provided by the City of Edmonton. Blatchford is a carbon-neutral community being developed on the site of the decommissioned City Centre Airport in Edmonton. The project will improve the efficiency and reliability of Blatchford's electricity supply. It will also reduce impacts on peak electricity demand and cut greenhouse gas emissions by providing reliable, renewable heating and cooling energy.

This project includes installing an additional heat pump to increase heating and cooling capacity, extending the neighbourhood's distribution piping network, and designing and building a new Sewer Heat Exchange Energy Centre, generating heating and cooling energy for the growing community.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with communities and municipalities, such as Edmonton, to provide clean energy and new technologies while creating new economic opportunities, good jobs and a clean, reliable and affordable electrical grid for all.

Quotes

"Energy efficiency means cost savings for Canadians across the country. At a time when communities are facing challenges with affordability and climate change — including the devastating effects of the fires that raged through Jasper, Alberta, last week — the Government of Canada is stepping up to meet Canadians where they are at and deliver the action they need, at the pace and scale they are demanding. The Blatchford district energy project is a great example of an initiative to save people money on home energy bills while seizing the economic opportunities of a clean and sustainable economy."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Advances in geothermal capabilities are lowering costs, promoting green heat and electricity and driving down emissions in communities right across Canada. Today's $27.3-million investment in the Blatchford District Energy System will give Edmontonians long-term access to affordable, reliable and plentiful green thermal energy sources."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre



"Edmonton is growing quickly. We need to build more housing supported by sustainable infrastructure that will last for generations. Blatchford is an incredible opportunity to build comfortable, durable homes in an amenity-rich central neighbourhood. This investment to expand district energy generation capacity — along with recent Housing Accelerator Funding to help connect district energy to Blatchford's multi-unit housing — will go a long way in creating a more resilient, inclusive city for everyone."

Amarjeet Sohi

Mayor, City of Edmonton



Quick Facts

This project is funded through the Government of Canada's Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs). This $4.5-billion program is designed to significantly reduce emissions and create sustainable jobs by continuing to support the deployment of grid modernization, energy storage and renewables in every region of Canada .

Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs). This program is designed to significantly reduce emissions and create sustainable jobs by continuing to support the deployment of grid modernization, energy storage and renewables in every region of . SREPs is actively supporting Canada's ongoing transition to a net-zero economy by 2050.

ongoing transition to a net-zero economy by 2050. Last year, the Government of Canada released Powering Canada Forward , its vision for transforming Canada's electricity sector and meeting its commitment to decarbonizing the country's electricity systems.

released , its vision for transforming electricity sector and meeting its commitment to decarbonizing the country's electricity systems. Blatchford will eventually be home to up to 30,000 Edmontonians living, working and learning in a sustainable community that uses 100-percent renewable energy, is carbon-neutral, significantly reduces its ecological footprint and empowers residents to pursue a range of sustainable lifestyle choices.

Approximately 40 percent of Edmonton's greenhouse gas emissions come from buildings. Blatchford homes will release fewer greenhouse gas emissions (about 75 percent less) than homes in a typical community.

greenhouse gas emissions come from buildings. Blatchford homes will release fewer greenhouse gas emissions (about 75 percent less) than homes in a typical community. 2024 marks the fifth year of successful operation for Blatchford's District Energy Sharing System (DESS). At full buildout, it is anticipated to be one of the largest ambient-temperature district energy systems in Canada , if not the largest.

the fifth year of successful operation for Blatchford's District Energy Sharing System (DESS). At full buildout, it is anticipated to be one of the largest ambient-temperature district energy systems in , if not the largest. In addition to SREPs funding, Blatchford's District Energy Sharing System is also one of the City of Edmonton initiatives receiving support through the Government of Canada's Housing Accelerator Fund. This support will provide rebates to encourage the integration of DESS infrastructure into buildings in the Blatchford community, promoting sustainability and energy-efficiency in multi-unit housing developments, so that even more Edmontonians can call this green community home.

Related Information

Photos and B-roll for Media Use

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts : Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Joanna Sivasankaran, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Canada, [email protected]; Connie Smart, Communications Advisor, City of Edmonton, 780-686-0792, [email protected]