OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, announced that the 2026 Total Allowable Catch (TAC) for the Newfoundland and Labrador Snow crab fishery will be 61,004 tonnes, representing a 3% decrease from 2025.

The 2026 TAC will be the third highest on record. 2025 was the second highest on record. Snow crab is one of Canada's most lucrative fisheries, representing over $700 million to the Newfoundland and Labrador economy in 2025.

Two of the five harvesting areas will see increases in quota this year, including a 4% increase in 3LNO and a 19% increase in 4R3Pn. At the same time, three harvesting areas will experience overall decreases, including a 18% decrease in area 3K (26% reduction in the offshore management area in 3K, with the inshore areas of 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D and 3BC being rolled over), as well as, a 30% decrease in area 3Ps, and a 20% decrease in area 2HJ.

Following careful consideration and extensive consultations with Indigenous partners, industry, and stakeholders, Fisheries and Oceans Canada has implemented moderate reductions in 3K, 2HJ, and 3Ps. These decisions take into account the importance of fisheries to our rural communities, supporting the harvesting and processing jobs families rely on, while also using the latest science, and considering the long-term sustainability of the resource for future generations.

Additionally, Fisheries and Oceans Canada will begin a comprehensive review of the Snow crab precautionary approach framework in consultation with industry, Indigenous partners, and stakeholders. One of the key objectives of that review will be to enhance stability in TAC levels from year-to-year. In recent years, TACs have fluctuated significantly, with both sharp increases and decreases, year-over-year. The intent moving forward, working collaboratively with stakeholders and partners, will be to sustainably manage the stock in a way that smooths out some of these peaks and valleys, to provide greater predictability and stability to harvesters, plant workers, and ultimately the market for NL Snow crab.

The 2026 management approach reflects a balanced decision that supports current economic realities while safeguarding the long-term health of the stock for future generations.

Quotes

"In making this year's Snow crab decision, we carefully weighed the best available science, input from stakeholders and partners, as well as the economic realities facing industry. The crab fishery supports jobs and local economies across rural Newfoundland and Labrador, and we fully recognize its importance to harvesters, families, and communities. We know that the large fluctuations in quotas create real challenges for those who rely on this fishery. That's why the Department will continue to work with stakeholders and partners to review the Precautionary Approach framework, with the goal of bringing greater predictability and stability for harvesters and processors from one season to the next."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

Quick Facts

The overall Total Allowable Catch (TAC) for the 2026 Snow crab season is 61,004 tonnes, which is a 3% decrease from the 2025 season.





Two harvesting areas will have a higher quota this year; a 4% increase for 3LNO and 19% increase for 4R3Pn. Three harvesting areas will see decreases in their overall quotas: 18% decrease for 3K (26% decrease for 3K for the offshore area), and a rollover for the inshore areas (3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 3BC); 30% decrease for 3Ps; 20% decrease for 2HJ.





Fisheries and Oceans Canada will begin a comprehensive review of the Snow crab precautionary approach framework in consultation with industry and partners.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]