PacifiCan funding will enable Small Business BC to continue supporting local small businesses

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Across British Columbia, small businesses are creating jobs and strengthening communities. PacifiCan is committed to ensuring that entrepreneurs across the province have the resources they need to grow their businesses.

That is why today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) announced $2.7 million in PacifiCan support to Small Business BC.

Two people standing in an inventory room. Text reads: Government of Canada announces $2.7 million to support small businesses in British Columbia (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Small Business BC plays a critical role providing the tools and guidance that small businesses need to reach their full potential. Small Business BC offers free resources including business advisory services, workshops, networking opportunities and mentorship. The funding announced today represents a continuation of the longstanding partnership between PacifiCan and Small Business BC to support small businesses as they create local jobs, vibrant communities and inclusive opportunities in British Columbia.

This evening, Small Business BC will celebrate its 21st Small Business BC Awards, the largest awards competition in the province dedicated exclusively to small businesses. These awards recognize entrepreneurs for their steadfast commitment to building their businesses, bringing value and diversity to the B.C. economy.

PacifiCan is also a proud supporter of the Small Business BC Awards.

Quotes

"British Columbia's small businesses are the heart of our communities and the economic engine of our province. Behind every small business are creative, hard working and resilient entrepreneurs that are creating good jobs and building strong communities. PacifiCan is committed to working with partners like Small Business BC to fuel the entrepreneurial spirit of British Columbians and ensure small businesses have the resources needed to succeed."

-The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan)

"Entrepreneurs turn to Small Business BC for essential support at every stage of their journey and this funding from PacifiCan empowers us to enhance the services and education we offer. Each year, we provide supports to thousands of entrepreneurs across the province seeking trusted guidance and resources. SBBC is grateful for funding like this that allows Small Business BC to continue to be that vital touchpoint, making a meaningful difference for more than three decades!"

-Tom Conway, CEO, Small Business BC

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

Small Business BC is an independent non-profit organization that exists to elevate every B.C. business. They are also a key part of PacifiCan's Pacific Business Service Network (PBSN).

The Small Business BC Awards is British Columbia's largest awards competition dedicated exclusively to small businesses. Across 21 years, over 6,600 businesses have participated in the Awards, learning, securing financial support, and gaining exposure to a province-wide audience.

Small businesses represent 98% of all businesses operating in British Columbia .

