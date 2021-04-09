These initiatives will address and prevent harms related to substance use

OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Throughout Canada, communities and families continue to grapple with the ongoing overdose crisis and other harms associated with problematic substance use. Unfortunately, it has been nearly five years since British Columbia declared a public health emergency under their Public Health Act in response to increasing overdoses and overdose deaths in the province.

Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic has made getting help harder for those who use substances. The latest evidence shows health outcomes for people who use drugs have worsened during COVID-19, as several jurisdictions—including British Columbia—have reported increases in substance use-related harms over the course of last year.

We remain committed to a comprehensive, evidence-based, and compassionate approach in supporting varied interventions to help people who use substances. Today, Ken Hardie, M.P., on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, announced nearly $16.5 million in funding for 11 projects to help support communities in British Columbia in their efforts to address and prevent substance use-related harms.

These projects will reach several key groups in British Columbia, including Indigenous peoples, youth, post-secondary students, individuals in the correctional system, and healthcare professionals. Initiatives will improve harm reduction efforts through overdose prevention education, expanded access to Suboxone (an opioid agonist treatment), fostering mentorship, coaching and peer networks, and reducing stigma in the healthcare system.

The Government of Canada works in collaboration with various stakeholders to address the unique needs of the people they serve, help prevent harms related to substance use and, ultimately, improve the health and safety of our communities.

Quotes

"Every life lost to an overdose is an empty seat in a classroom, at work or at the dinner table. I thank these organizations for their dedication to improving and protecting the health and safety of people in their communities. We know that addiction is a health issue. These organizations are doing important work to provide those experiencing problematic substance use with the support they need, which is saving lives."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Canada's Minister of Health

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made it harder for those that use substances to access the supports they need to stay safe, especially with an increasingly toxic domestic drug supply. We need a concerted, strategic effort to promote harm reduction and save lives, which is why the federal government has made this partnership with BC and community organizations providing services a priority."

Ken Hardie

Member of Parliament

"Stigma continues to drive people to use alone, and the pandemic is pushing people further into isolation. The illicit drug supply is dramatically more toxic and, tragically, more lethal. We know people are hurting now and we must do more to stop the terrible surge in overdose deaths. Addressing mental health and addictions is a priority of the BC government and this investment will allow B.C. to continue building the culturally safe, evidence-based system of mental health and addictions care that people deserve."



The Honourable Sheila Malcolmson

British Columbia's Minister of Mental Health and Addictions

"Understanding, treating and reducing harm related to substance use requires integrating multiple strategies across the health system. Through four projects funded by the Government of Canada, our work ranges from co-developing e-interventions with university students and developing standards of care for overdose treatment, to generating data to inform policy and prevent harms from drug-impaired driving. These programs benefit Canadians by reducing harms related to substance use, increasing awareness, providing safe, accessible health care and treatment options, and improving mental health."

Daniel Vigo, MD, Lic Psych, DrPH Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry

and School of Population and Public Health,

University of British Columbia Jessica Moe, MD, FRCPC, DABEM, MA, MSc

Clinical Epidemiology

Assistant Professor, Department of Emergency

Medicine, University of British Columbia



Jeff Brubacher, MD, MSc Associate Professor, Department of

Emergency Medicine, University of British

Columbia Colleen Varcoe, RN, PhD, FCAHS, FCAN

Professor, School of Nursing, University of

British Columbia

"Through the funding and support we've received, BC Mental Health and Substance Use Services (BCMHSUS) and the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) are partnering to develop procedures to guide how testing and care for Sexually Transmitted and Blood-Borne Infections is provided for individuals who have lived and living experience of incarceration in BC Provincial Correctional Centres. This will help us provide person-centred and trauma informed care for these infections, which disproportionately affect people who use drugs."

Nancy Desrosiers, RN, EMBA

Provincial Executive Director (Correctional Health Services and Forensic Regional Clinic), BC Mental Health and Substance Use Services

"Chee Skookum Tum-Tum Mamuk ("new strong heart work") is an Indigenous community-based initiative. With the funding and support of the Substance Use and Addictions Program, Chee-Skookum Tum Tum works in deep relationship with Indigenous communities in British Columbia to support mental wellness and reduce substance use in ways defined by them. This initiative enables the sharing of knowledge, tools and skills development, along with appropriate resources and training curricula, and provides opportunities to promote culture as a prevention and healing intervention. This project uses a train-the-trainer model program with 5+ First Nations communities that draws upon, learn from and lifts-up the knowledge holders/keepers in community through Western and traditional ways."

Jessica Chenery

Team Lead (Chee Mamuk), BC Centre for Disease Control

"Foundry and Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario share a vision that all young Canadians have access to youth-centred, evidence-based and integrated substance use services where and when they need them. This project has allowed our two initiatives to come together to build this kind of service model with young people through the co-creation of youth-specific substance use training and curricula for service providers, including youth peer support workers, working across our networks. We have seen the strong impact that meaningful youth engagement has on service experiences and outcomes, and are confident that this project will positively impact young people who use substances in British Columbia, Ontario and across Canada. We recognize the need for youth-centred services is more urgent than ever in the context of two intersecting public health crises and thank Health Canada for this timely investment."

Steve Mathias Executive Director, Foundry BC Dr. Joanna Henderson Senior Scientist, Centre for Addiction and

Mental Health Executive Director, Youth Wellness Hubs

Ontario

Quick Facts

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Cole Davidson, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709