Government of Canada and Province of Nova Scotia fund 120 projects to support increased lobster quality across the province

DARTMOUTH, NS, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Canada's fisheries are the backbone of many coastal communities and a driving force of the economy. The seafood sector is a rapidly shifting environment – competition is intensifying, and consumers are looking for sustainability and quality. That is why the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia (NS) today are announcing total funding of more than $7 million for 120 Atlantic Fisheries Fund (AFF) projects to support increased lobster quality in Nova Scotia through infrastructure, innovation and science partnership projects.

Vessel Improvements (live wells and other equipment) – 95 projects focused on the purchase and installation of technology and equipment to improve the quality of harvested lobster and the sustainability of operations.

– 95 projects focused on the purchase and installation of technology and equipment to improve the quality of harvested lobster and the sustainability of operations. Shore Facility Improvements – 22 projects focused on the purchase and installation of equipment and upgrades, including automation, to improve lobster quality for land-based processing and storage facilities.

– 22 projects focused on the purchase and installation of equipment and upgrades, including automation, to improve lobster quality for land-based processing and storage facilities. Innovation – 1 project focused on improving standards for lobster quality.

– 1 project focused on improving standards for lobster quality. Science Partnership – 2 projects focused on research and development related to lobster quality.

This $7 million contribution comes from the $400 million AFF, jointly funded by the federal and provincial governments, and focuses on increasing opportunities and market value for sustainably sourced, high-quality fish and seafood products from Atlantic Canada.

The AFF is in its fifth year and will continue to invest in projects over the seven-year life of the program. The commercial fisheries and aquaculture industry, Indigenous groups, academia, industry associations and organizations, including research institutions, are eligible to apply for AFF funding.

Quotes

"Nova Scotia is known the world over for its superb seafood thanks to the commitment by all industry members constantly pursuing improved quality and sustainability of their product. The Atlantic Fisheries Fund is assisting 120 projects that will support continued innovations that help ensure when Nova Scotia lobster arrives at markets and on the plates of consumers, it is at the peak of quality."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Our government, in partnership with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, is helping harvesters maintain the quality of the seafood products that come from our waters. Striving for top quality, at every step along the way – from lobster boat to dinner plate – will make sure that Nova Scotia seafood products are second to none, and our global reputation for top quality, sustainable seafood stays strong."

The Honourable Steve Craig, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Nova Scotia

Quick Facts

The Atlantic Fisheries Fund will invest over $400 million over seven years to support Canada's fish and seafood sector.

over seven years to support fish and seafood sector. The federal government will provide 70% of the funding, with 30% coming from the Atlantic provinces.

The fund aims to help Canada's seafood sector transition to meet growing market demands for products that are high quality, high value, and sustainably sourced.

seafood sector transition to meet growing market demands for products that are high quality, high value, and sustainably sourced. Eligible projects must focus on:

Innovation – to support research and development of new innovations that contribute to sustainability of the fish and seafood sector, and to create partnerships and networks that aim to promote and encourage innovations in the sector;

Infrastructure – to adopt or adapt new technologies, processes, or equipment to improve the effectiveness and sustainability of the fish and seafood sector;

Science Partnerships – fisheries and aquaculture industry based partnerships with academia and institutions to enhance knowledge and understanding of the impacts of changing oceanographic conditions and sustainable harvesting technology.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Backgrounder

The Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia are pleased to announce funding of over $7 million for 120 projects to support increased lobster quality in Nova Scotia through improvements to infrastructure, innovative approaches and science partnership projects via the Atlantic Fisheries Fund (AFF).

Infrastructure Projects:

Vessel Improvements - Project funding to support the purchase and installation of technology and equipment to improve the

quality of harvested lobster and the sustainability of operations. Project Recipient AFF Contribution 2558309 NOVA SCOTIA LIMITED $2,180 Adam Sharpe $14,572 Addie Too Fisheries Limited $45,000 All Adrift Fisheries Ltd. $82,389 Argyle River Fisheries Limited $45,000 B. Cameron Fisheries Limited $45,000 Bae Wynd Fisheries Inc. $3,775 Bait Me Fisheries Ltd. $22,905 Blue Thunder Fisheries Limited $71,276 Capt. Jack Fisheries Ltd. $45,000 Captain Chester's Seafoods Inc. $45,000 Captain's Finest Fisheries Ltd. $34,871 Carston Fisheries Ltd. $66,709 CKC Fisheries Limited $76,560 CO.DE.CO Fisheries Ltd. $2,621 Corbett Fisheries Limited $42,440 CWE Halliday Fisheries Ltd. $45,000 EZ-GO-N Fisheries Inc. $79,601 Family Venture Fisheries Limited $45,000 Finest Kind Fisheries Ltd. $73,356 Flying High Fisheries Limited $76,560 G. B. N. Nickerson Fisheries Ltd $40,552 Gilcam Fisheries Limited $45,000 Green Bay Fisheries Limited $10,713 Green Coastal Fisheries Limited $3,257 Green Family Fisheries Ltd. $9,860 Island Wedge Fisheries Ltd. $84,201 J&T Leblanc Enterprises Limited $99,287 Jahana Bay Fisheries Limited $21,920 JBR Fisheries Limited $97,356 JDavid Fisheries Limited $20,000 Kyle & Kory Baker Brothers Fisheries Limited $20,000 Labour Fisheries (2017) Limited $45,000 Lady Dot Fisheries Limited $82,160 Let'Er Rip Fisheries Ltd. $81,964 Mason MacDonald Holdings Limited $15,500 Miss Jill Marie Fisheries Limited $68,320 Mosher Fisheries Ltd. $45,000 NRA Fisheries Ltd. $68,737 Perry Richardson $30,875 Ramsay MacLeod Ltd. $4,885 Rebecca Fisheries Limited $77,975 RLR Fisheries Limited $76,914 Ruby Moon Fisheries Ltd. $40,854 Seacoast Fisheries Limited $7,571 Sound Sailor Fisheries Ltd. $19,532 Stella Leora Fisheries Ltd. $ 21,514 Sylvia Ann Fisheries Limited $45,000 T & A LeBlanc Fisheries Ltd. $88,247 Travis Burke $14,000 Triple S Fisheries Ltd. $29,904 Uncle Philly Lobster Limited $45,000 West of the Sun Fisheries Ltd. $45,000 Wolfe Pack Fisheries Limited $31,533 Yvette & Lise Fisheries Limited $66,000 Membertou First Nation $12,626 Flying Eagle Lobster Limited $39,093 Sea Raven Fisheries Ltd. $ 27,416 SJR Fisheries Ltd. $40,060 3283934 Nova Scotia Limited $10,496 Bernie Alexander MacDonald $15,487 Brian Wadden $19,376 Capture Fisheries Ltd. $15,486 Forgeron Marine Enterprises Ltd. $11,738 Gregory Scott MacMullin $13,122 J. Morrison Fisheries Ltd. $10,466 3323788 Nova Scotia Limited $27,851 Kiwi Fisheries Ltd. $7,025 Bad Neighbour Fisheries Limited $12,702 Belliveau Brothers Ltd. $18,050 C and D Fisheries Ltd. $49,691 Donnie Sea Fisheries Inc. $9,334 C.M.H. Fisheries Ltd. $50,596 D & T Enslow Fisheries Inc. $35,601 Jamoca Fisheries Limited $22,789 David & Travis Fisheries Limited $11,510 Donald Robert MacLellan Enterprises Limited $18,601 George William Popovich $9,150 Steven D. Popovich $9,150 Gutsy Girlz Fisheries Ltd. $63,635 Joel Leblanc $4,900 Kate Fisheries Limited $75,400 Landry Boys Fisheries Limited $47,210 Lloyd David Fraser $12,084 M & M Fisheries Limited $2,650 Malcolm Lloyd Fraser $4,547 Mark McDougall Fisheries Limited $11,576 Minsky Mino Fishery Ltd. $7,744 Norman Alex Macleod $6,978 Port Novie Fisheries Ltd. $17,016 Queen Bee 2 Inc. $5,421 R.J. Amirault Fisheries Limited $77,016 Salty Strings Fisheries Inc. $ 4,200 Schnare Fisheries Limited $29,779 Wilcox & Son Investments Inc. $55,500 Shore Facility Improvements Project funding to support the purchase and installation of equipment and upgrades, including

automation, to improve lobster quality within land based processing and storage facilities. Project Recipient AFF Contribution Abriel Fisheries Company $96,933 Dawn Till Dusk Seafoods Limited $99,900 Bridge Lobsters Limited $82,716 C.V.Goreham & Sons Seiners Co., Ltd. $69,300 Kaiser Marine Inc. $99,040 Leo G. Atkinson Fisheries Limited $56,720 New-Gore Lobster Company Limited $69,650 Ocean Trawlers Limited $77,000 Ocean View Fisheries Limited $37,784 Pittman's Lobsters Inc. $46,461 Sandy & Sons Fisheries Limited $67,900 Set 'N' Sail Fisheries Ltd. $68,273 UGO Fisheries Ltd. $20,800 W. Sears Seafoods Limited $42,976 Wedgeport Lobsters Ltd $68,625 Coastal Fog Fisheries $11,992 Emery Smith Fisheries Limited $99,900 Oceans Edge Seafoods Ltd. $98,957 R.J. King Fisheries Limited $99,900 3104568 Nova Scotia Limited $55,159 3104568 Nova Scotia Limited $94,945 Lismore Seafoods Company $83,800

Innovation Project:

Project Description: Improving standards for lobster quality. Project Recipient AFF Contribution Perennia Food & Agriculture Incorporated $121,145

Science Partnerships Projects:

Project Description: Scientific partnership projects focusing on activities of research and

development related to lobster quality. Project Recipient AFF Contribution Université Sainte-Anne $1,265,287 Université Sainte-Anne $725,167

