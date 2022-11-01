Government of Canada and Province of Nova Scotia fund 120 projects to support increased lobster quality across the province Français
Nov 01, 2022, 09:15 ET
DARTMOUTH, NS, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada
Canada's fisheries are the backbone of many coastal communities and a driving force of the economy. The seafood sector is a rapidly shifting environment – competition is intensifying, and consumers are looking for sustainability and quality. That is why the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia (NS) today are announcing total funding of more than $7 million for 120 Atlantic Fisheries Fund (AFF) projects to support increased lobster quality in Nova Scotia through infrastructure, innovation and science partnership projects.
- Vessel Improvements (live wells and other equipment) – 95 projects focused on the purchase and installation of technology and equipment to improve the quality of harvested lobster and the sustainability of operations.
- Shore Facility Improvements– 22 projects focused on the purchase and installation of equipment and upgrades, including automation, to improve lobster quality for land-based processing and storage facilities.
- Innovation – 1 project focused on improving standards for lobster quality.
- Science Partnership – 2 projects focused on research and development related to lobster quality.
This $7 million contribution comes from the $400 million AFF, jointly funded by the federal and provincial governments, and focuses on increasing opportunities and market value for sustainably sourced, high-quality fish and seafood products from Atlantic Canada.
The AFF is in its fifth year and will continue to invest in projects over the seven-year life of the program. The commercial fisheries and aquaculture industry, Indigenous groups, academia, industry associations and organizations, including research institutions, are eligible to apply for AFF funding.
Quotes
"Nova Scotia is known the world over for its superb seafood thanks to the commitment by all industry members constantly pursuing improved quality and sustainability of their product. The Atlantic Fisheries Fund is assisting 120 projects that will support continued innovations that help ensure when Nova Scotia lobster arrives at markets and on the plates of consumers, it is at the peak of quality."
The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard
"Our government, in partnership with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, is helping harvesters maintain the quality of the seafood products that come from our waters. Striving for top quality, at every step along the way – from lobster boat to dinner plate – will make sure that Nova Scotia seafood products are second to none, and our global reputation for top quality, sustainable seafood stays strong."
The Honourable Steve Craig, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Nova Scotia
Quick Facts
- The Atlantic Fisheries Fund will invest over $400 million over seven years to support Canada's fish and seafood sector.
- The federal government will provide 70% of the funding, with 30% coming from the Atlantic provinces.
- The fund aims to help Canada's seafood sector transition to meet growing market demands for products that are high quality, high value, and sustainably sourced.
- Eligible projects must focus on:
- Innovation – to support research and development of new innovations that contribute to sustainability of the fish and seafood sector, and to create partnerships and networks that aim to promote and encourage innovations in the sector;
- Infrastructure – to adopt or adapt new technologies, processes, or equipment to improve the effectiveness and sustainability of the fish and seafood sector;
- Science Partnerships – fisheries and aquaculture industry based partnerships with academia and institutions to enhance knowledge and understanding of the impacts of changing oceanographic conditions and sustainable harvesting technology.
Infrastructure Projects:
|
Vessel Improvements -
Project funding to support the purchase and installation of technology and equipment to improve the
|
Project Recipient
|
AFF Contribution
|
2558309 NOVA SCOTIA LIMITED
|
$2,180
|
Adam Sharpe
|
$14,572
|
Addie Too Fisheries Limited
|
$45,000
|
All Adrift Fisheries Ltd.
|
$82,389
|
Argyle River Fisheries Limited
|
$45,000
|
B. Cameron Fisheries Limited
|
$45,000
|
Bae Wynd Fisheries Inc.
|
$3,775
|
Bait Me Fisheries Ltd.
|
$22,905
|
Blue Thunder Fisheries Limited
|
$71,276
|
Capt. Jack Fisheries Ltd.
|
$45,000
|
Captain Chester's Seafoods Inc.
|
$45,000
|
Captain's Finest Fisheries Ltd.
|
$34,871
|
Carston Fisheries Ltd.
|
$66,709
|
CKC Fisheries Limited
|
$76,560
|
CO.DE.CO Fisheries Ltd.
|
$2,621
|
Corbett Fisheries Limited
|
$42,440
|
CWE Halliday Fisheries Ltd.
|
$45,000
|
EZ-GO-N Fisheries Inc.
|
$79,601
|
Family Venture Fisheries Limited
|
$45,000
|
Finest Kind Fisheries Ltd.
|
$73,356
|
Flying High Fisheries Limited
|
$76,560
|
G. B. N. Nickerson Fisheries Ltd
|
$40,552
|
Gilcam Fisheries Limited
|
$45,000
|
Green Bay Fisheries Limited
|
$10,713
|
Green Coastal Fisheries Limited
|
$3,257
|
Green Family Fisheries Ltd.
|
$9,860
|
Island Wedge Fisheries Ltd.
|
$84,201
|
J&T Leblanc Enterprises Limited
|
$99,287
|
Jahana Bay Fisheries Limited
|
$21,920
|
JBR Fisheries Limited
|
$97,356
|
JDavid Fisheries Limited
|
$20,000
|
Kyle & Kory Baker Brothers Fisheries Limited
|
$20,000
|
Labour Fisheries (2017) Limited
|
$45,000
|
Lady Dot Fisheries Limited
|
$82,160
|
Let'Er Rip Fisheries Ltd.
|
$81,964
|
Mason MacDonald Holdings Limited
|
$15,500
|
Miss Jill Marie Fisheries Limited
|
$68,320
|
Mosher Fisheries Ltd.
|
$45,000
|
NRA Fisheries Ltd.
|
$68,737
|
Perry Richardson
|
$30,875
|
Ramsay MacLeod Ltd.
|
$4,885
|
Rebecca Fisheries Limited
|
$77,975
|
RLR Fisheries Limited
|
$76,914
|
Ruby Moon Fisheries Ltd.
|
$40,854
|
Seacoast Fisheries Limited
|
$7,571
|
Sound Sailor Fisheries Ltd.
|
$19,532
|
Stella Leora Fisheries Ltd.
|
$ 21,514
|
Sylvia Ann Fisheries Limited
|
$45,000
|
T & A LeBlanc Fisheries Ltd.
|
$88,247
|
Travis Burke
|
$14,000
|
Triple S Fisheries Ltd.
|
$29,904
|
Uncle Philly Lobster Limited
|
$45,000
|
West of the Sun Fisheries Ltd.
|
$45,000
|
Wolfe Pack Fisheries Limited
|
$31,533
|
Yvette & Lise Fisheries Limited
|
$66,000
|
Membertou First Nation
|
$12,626
|
Flying Eagle Lobster Limited
|
$39,093
|
Sea Raven Fisheries Ltd.
|
$ 27,416
|
SJR Fisheries Ltd.
|
$40,060
|
3283934 Nova Scotia Limited
|
$10,496
|
Bernie Alexander MacDonald
|
$15,487
|
Brian Wadden
|
$19,376
|
Capture Fisheries Ltd.
|
$15,486
|
Forgeron Marine Enterprises Ltd.
|
$11,738
|
Gregory Scott MacMullin
|
$13,122
|
J. Morrison Fisheries Ltd.
|
$10,466
|
3323788 Nova Scotia Limited
|
$27,851
|
Kiwi Fisheries Ltd.
|
$7,025
|
Bad Neighbour Fisheries Limited
|
$12,702
|
Belliveau Brothers Ltd.
|
$18,050
|
C and D Fisheries Ltd.
|
$49,691
|
Donnie Sea Fisheries Inc.
|
$9,334
|
C.M.H. Fisheries Ltd.
|
$50,596
|
D & T Enslow Fisheries Inc.
|
$35,601
|
Jamoca Fisheries Limited
|
$22,789
|
David & Travis Fisheries Limited
|
$11,510
|
Donald Robert MacLellan Enterprises Limited
|
$18,601
|
George William Popovich
|
$9,150
|
Steven D. Popovich
|
$9,150
|
Gutsy Girlz Fisheries Ltd.
|
$63,635
|
Joel Leblanc
|
$4,900
|
Kate Fisheries Limited
|
$75,400
|
Landry Boys Fisheries Limited
|
$47,210
|
Lloyd David Fraser
|
$12,084
|
M & M Fisheries Limited
|
$2,650
|
Malcolm Lloyd Fraser
|
$4,547
|
Mark McDougall Fisheries Limited
|
$11,576
|
Minsky Mino Fishery Ltd.
|
$7,744
|
Norman Alex Macleod
|
$6,978
|
Port Novie Fisheries Ltd.
|
$17,016
|
Queen Bee 2 Inc.
|
$5,421
|
R.J. Amirault Fisheries Limited
|
$77,016
|
Salty Strings Fisheries Inc.
|
$ 4,200
|
Schnare Fisheries Limited
|
$29,779
|
Wilcox & Son Investments Inc.
|
$55,500
|
Shore Facility Improvements
Project funding to support the purchase and installation of equipment and upgrades, including
|
Project Recipient
|
AFF Contribution
|
Abriel Fisheries Company
|
$96,933
|
Dawn Till Dusk Seafoods Limited
|
$99,900
|
Bridge Lobsters Limited
|
$82,716
|
C.V.Goreham & Sons Seiners Co., Ltd.
|
$69,300
|
Kaiser Marine Inc.
|
$99,040
|
Leo G. Atkinson Fisheries Limited
|
$56,720
|
New-Gore Lobster Company Limited
|
$69,650
|
Ocean Trawlers Limited
|
$77,000
|
Ocean View Fisheries Limited
|
$37,784
|
Pittman's Lobsters Inc.
|
$46,461
|
Sandy & Sons Fisheries Limited
|
$67,900
|
Set 'N' Sail Fisheries Ltd.
|
$68,273
|
UGO Fisheries Ltd.
|
$20,800
|
W. Sears Seafoods Limited
|
$42,976
|
Wedgeport Lobsters Ltd
|
$68,625
|
Coastal Fog Fisheries
|
$11,992
|
Emery Smith Fisheries Limited
|
$99,900
|
Oceans Edge Seafoods Ltd.
|
$98,957
|
R.J. King Fisheries Limited
|
$99,900
|
3104568 Nova Scotia Limited
|
$55,159
|
3104568 Nova Scotia Limited
|
$94,945
|
Lismore Seafoods Company
|
$83,800
Innovation Project:
|
Project Description: Improving standards for lobster quality.
|
Project Recipient
|
AFF Contribution
|
Perennia Food & Agriculture Incorporated
|
$121,145
Science Partnerships Projects:
|
Project Description: Scientific partnership projects focusing on activities of research and
|
Project Recipient
|
AFF Contribution
|
Université Sainte-Anne
|
$1,265,287
|
Université Sainte-Anne
|
$725,167
SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Maritimes Region
For further information: Kevin Lemkay, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]
