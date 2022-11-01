Government of Canada and Province of Nova Scotia fund 120 projects to support increased lobster quality across the province Français

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Maritimes Region

Nov 01, 2022, 09:15 ET

DARTMOUTH, NS, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Canada's fisheries are the backbone of many coastal communities and a driving force of the economy. The seafood sector is a rapidly shifting environment – competition is intensifying, and consumers are looking for sustainability and quality. That is why the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia (NS) today are announcing total funding of more than $7 million for 120 Atlantic Fisheries Fund (AFF) projects to support increased lobster quality in Nova Scotia through infrastructure, innovation and science partnership projects.

  • Vessel Improvements (live wells and other equipment) – 95 projects focused on the purchase and installation of technology and equipment to improve the quality of harvested lobster and the sustainability of operations.
  • Shore Facility Improvements– 22 projects focused on the purchase and installation of equipment and upgrades, including automation, to improve lobster quality for land-based processing and storage facilities.
  • Innovation – 1 project focused on improving standards for lobster quality. 
  • Science Partnership – 2 projects focused on research and development related to lobster quality.

This $7 million contribution comes from the $400 million AFF, jointly funded by the federal and provincial governments, and focuses on increasing opportunities and market value for sustainably sourced, high-quality fish and seafood products from Atlantic Canada.

The AFF is in its fifth year and will continue to invest in projects over the seven-year life of the program. The commercial fisheries and aquaculture industry, Indigenous groups, academia, industry associations and organizations, including research institutions, are eligible to apply for AFF funding.

Quotes

"Nova Scotia is known the world over for its superb seafood thanks to the commitment by all industry members constantly pursuing improved quality and sustainability of their product. The Atlantic Fisheries Fund is assisting 120 projects that will support continued innovations that help ensure when Nova Scotia lobster arrives at markets and on the plates of consumers, it is at the peak of quality."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Our government, in partnership with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, is helping harvesters maintain the quality of the seafood products that come from our waters. Striving for top quality, at every step along the way – from lobster boat to dinner plate – will make sure that Nova Scotia seafood products are second to none, and our global reputation for top quality, sustainable seafood stays strong."

The Honourable Steve Craig, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Nova Scotia

Quick Facts

  • The Atlantic Fisheries Fund will invest over $400 million over seven years to support Canada's fish and seafood sector.
  • The federal government will provide 70% of the funding, with 30% coming from the Atlantic provinces.
  • The fund aims to help Canada's seafood sector transition to meet growing market demands for products that are high quality, high value, and sustainably sourced.
  • Eligible projects must focus on:
    • Innovation – to support research and development of new innovations that contribute to sustainability of the fish and seafood sector, and to create partnerships and networks that aim to promote and encourage innovations in the sector;
    • Infrastructure – to adopt or adapt new technologies, processes, or equipment to improve the effectiveness and sustainability of the fish and seafood sector;
    • Science Partnerships – fisheries and aquaculture industry based partnerships with academia and institutions to enhance knowledge and understanding of the impacts of changing oceanographic conditions and sustainable harvesting technology.

Backgrounder

Infrastructure Projects:

Vessel Improvements -

Project funding to support the purchase and installation of technology and equipment to improve the
quality of harvested lobster and the sustainability of operations.

Project Recipient

AFF Contribution

2558309 NOVA SCOTIA LIMITED

$2,180

Adam Sharpe

$14,572

Addie Too Fisheries Limited

$45,000

All Adrift Fisheries Ltd.

$82,389

Argyle River Fisheries Limited

$45,000

B. Cameron Fisheries Limited

$45,000

Bae Wynd Fisheries Inc.

$3,775

Bait Me Fisheries Ltd.

$22,905

Blue Thunder Fisheries Limited

$71,276

Capt. Jack Fisheries Ltd.

$45,000

Captain Chester's Seafoods Inc.

$45,000

Captain's Finest Fisheries Ltd.

$34,871

Carston Fisheries Ltd.

$66,709

CKC Fisheries Limited

$76,560

CO.DE.CO Fisheries Ltd.

$2,621

Corbett Fisheries Limited

$42,440

CWE Halliday Fisheries Ltd.

$45,000

EZ-GO-N Fisheries Inc.

$79,601

Family Venture Fisheries Limited

$45,000

Finest Kind Fisheries Ltd.

$73,356

Flying High Fisheries Limited

$76,560

G. B. N. Nickerson Fisheries Ltd

$40,552

Gilcam Fisheries Limited

$45,000

Green Bay Fisheries Limited

$10,713

Green Coastal Fisheries Limited

$3,257

Green Family Fisheries Ltd.

$9,860

Island Wedge Fisheries Ltd.

$84,201

J&T Leblanc Enterprises Limited

$99,287

Jahana Bay Fisheries Limited

$21,920

JBR Fisheries Limited

$97,356

JDavid Fisheries Limited

$20,000

Kyle & Kory Baker Brothers Fisheries Limited

$20,000

Labour Fisheries (2017) Limited

$45,000

Lady Dot Fisheries Limited

$82,160

Let'Er Rip Fisheries Ltd.

$81,964

Mason MacDonald Holdings Limited

$15,500

Miss Jill Marie Fisheries Limited

$68,320

Mosher Fisheries Ltd.

$45,000

NRA Fisheries Ltd.

$68,737

Perry Richardson

$30,875

Ramsay MacLeod Ltd.

$4,885

Rebecca Fisheries Limited

$77,975

RLR Fisheries Limited

$76,914

Ruby Moon Fisheries Ltd.

$40,854

Seacoast Fisheries Limited

$7,571

Sound Sailor Fisheries Ltd.

$19,532

Stella Leora Fisheries Ltd.

$ 21,514

Sylvia Ann Fisheries Limited

$45,000

T & A LeBlanc Fisheries Ltd.

$88,247

Travis Burke

$14,000

Triple S Fisheries Ltd.

$29,904

Uncle Philly Lobster Limited

$45,000

West of the Sun Fisheries Ltd.

$45,000

Wolfe Pack Fisheries Limited

$31,533

Yvette & Lise Fisheries Limited

$66,000

Membertou First Nation

$12,626

Flying Eagle Lobster Limited

$39,093

Sea Raven Fisheries Ltd.

$ 27,416

SJR Fisheries Ltd.

$40,060

3283934 Nova Scotia Limited

$10,496

Bernie Alexander MacDonald

$15,487

Brian Wadden

$19,376

Capture Fisheries Ltd.

$15,486

Forgeron Marine Enterprises Ltd.

$11,738

Gregory Scott MacMullin

$13,122

J. Morrison Fisheries Ltd.

$10,466

3323788 Nova Scotia Limited

$27,851

Kiwi Fisheries Ltd.

$7,025

Bad Neighbour Fisheries Limited

$12,702

Belliveau Brothers Ltd.

$18,050

C and D Fisheries Ltd.

$49,691

Donnie Sea Fisheries Inc.

$9,334

C.M.H. Fisheries Ltd.

$50,596

D & T Enslow Fisheries Inc.

$35,601

Jamoca Fisheries Limited

$22,789

David & Travis Fisheries Limited

$11,510

Donald Robert MacLellan Enterprises Limited

$18,601

George William Popovich

$9,150

Steven D. Popovich

$9,150

Gutsy Girlz Fisheries Ltd.

$63,635

Joel Leblanc

$4,900

Kate Fisheries Limited

$75,400

Landry Boys Fisheries Limited

$47,210

Lloyd David Fraser

$12,084

M & M Fisheries Limited

$2,650

Malcolm Lloyd Fraser

$4,547

Mark McDougall Fisheries Limited

$11,576

Minsky Mino Fishery Ltd.

$7,744

Norman Alex Macleod

$6,978

Port Novie Fisheries Ltd.

$17,016

Queen Bee 2 Inc.

$5,421

R.J. Amirault Fisheries Limited

$77,016

Salty Strings Fisheries Inc.

$ 4,200

Schnare Fisheries Limited

$29,779

Wilcox & Son Investments Inc.

$55,500

Shore Facility Improvements

Project funding to support the purchase and installation of equipment and upgrades, including
automation, to improve lobster quality within land based processing and storage facilities.

Project Recipient

AFF Contribution

Abriel Fisheries Company

$96,933

Dawn Till Dusk Seafoods Limited

$99,900

Bridge Lobsters Limited

$82,716

C.V.Goreham & Sons Seiners Co., Ltd.

$69,300

Kaiser Marine Inc.

$99,040

Leo G. Atkinson Fisheries Limited

$56,720

New-Gore Lobster Company Limited

$69,650

Ocean Trawlers Limited

$77,000

Ocean View Fisheries Limited

$37,784

Pittman's Lobsters Inc.

$46,461

Sandy & Sons Fisheries Limited

$67,900

Set 'N' Sail Fisheries Ltd.

$68,273

UGO Fisheries Ltd.

$20,800

W. Sears Seafoods Limited

$42,976

Wedgeport Lobsters Ltd

$68,625

Coastal Fog Fisheries

$11,992

Emery Smith Fisheries Limited

$99,900

Oceans Edge Seafoods Ltd.

$98,957

R.J. King Fisheries Limited

$99,900

3104568 Nova Scotia Limited

$55,159

3104568 Nova Scotia Limited

$94,945

Lismore Seafoods Company

$83,800

Innovation Project:

Project Description: Improving standards for lobster quality.

Project Recipient

AFF Contribution

Perennia Food & Agriculture Incorporated

$121,145

Science Partnerships Projects:

Project Description: Scientific partnership projects focusing on activities of research and
development related to lobster quality.

Project Recipient

AFF Contribution

Université Sainte-Anne

$1,265,287

Université Sainte-Anne

$725,167

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Maritimes Region