Government of Canada and Habitat for Humanity Canada celebrate new homeowners across Canada Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Nov 25, 2020, 09:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the Government of Canada and Habitat for Humanity Canada are celebrating the progress made  through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and Habitat for Humanity Canada three-year (2019-2021) partnership under the National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF).

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for CMHC and Habitat for Humanity Canada President and CEO Julia Deans announced that to date, 50 projects featuring 178 affordable housing units have been built or are underway across Canada. This means that 178 families have, or will soon, realize their dream of homeownership.

More than $17.5 million in federal government funding has been invested so far,and more projects are in the works as the $32.4 million partnership between CMHC and Habitat for Humanity Canada is expected to create up to 414 new homes across the country. Habitat for Humanity homes will be energy-efficient and one in every five homes will be built to meet accessibility standards. Contributions from CMHC, provincial and municipal governments and hundreds of donors and volunteers enable Habitat for Humanity Canada to serve vulnerable populations including single mothers and their children, Indigenous peoples, recent immigrants, persons with disabilities, seniors and veterans.

The National Housing Strategy's NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults.

Quotes

"This is great news for Canada as Canadians are one step closer to their dream of homeownership. Our Government is dedicated to helping those in need, which is why we are proud to be investing in Habitat for Humanity Canada. This partnership is already making a real difference in the lives of those families who now have a home that they can afford. Our Government remains committed to working with our partners to develop and implement solutions to housing across Canada." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Safe housing lifts people up, helps families succeed and is the cornerstone of productive communities, including in Etobicoke Centre. Supporting Habitat for Humanity projects is one way our government helps provide safe, quality, and affordable homes for Canadians in greatest housing need." Yvan Baker, Member of Parliament for Etobicoke Centre

"At a time when it matters most, our partnership with CMCH is helping to increase the impact we have at the local level and allows Habitats across Canada to achieve their goal of helping more families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership."  Julia Deans, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Canada

Quick Facts

  • The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55+ billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.
  • Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.
  • Investments are also planned in the NHCF to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence and create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

Associated Links

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

The Habitat for Humanity model of affordable homeownership bridges a gap for people who face barriers to homeownership and would not otherwise qualify for a traditional mortgage. Local Habitat for Humanity organizations in every province and territory across Canada help build and rehabilitate decent and affordable homes, from single-family houses to multi-unit developments. With the help of volunteers and donors, Habitat helps families build their own homes and pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income. Safe, decent and affordable homeownership plays a critical role in helping families build a foundation for a life with better choices and more opportunities.

BACKGROUNDER

As of November 16, 2020, the following CMHC-supported projects have been completed or are underway.

Local Habitat

Project Address

funded units

Additional Contributions

CMHC Contribution

Project Status as of Nov. 16, 2020

Camrose

5314-49 Ave, Camrose, AB

1

$237,976

$100,000

July 2021

Cornwall & The Counties

3 Eva Street, Cornwall, ON

1

$161,231

$100,000

December 2020

Edmonton

Grand Prairie - 102A St Unit 12801 & 12805, AB

2

$515,000

$181,900

Completed

Edmonton

Grand Prairie - 102A St Unit 12825 & 12829, AB

2

$515,000

$181,900

Completed

Edmonton

Grand Prairie - 102A St Unit 12905 & 12909, AB

2

$515,000

$181,900

December 2020

Edmonton

Grand Prairie - 102A St Unit 12929 & 12933, AB

2

$515,000

$181,900

December 2020

Fredericton Area

3 Burnett St , Oromocto, NB

1

$144,305

$96,203

November 2020

Greater Ottawa

6190 - 6204 Fortune Avenue, Ottawa, ON

5

$975,162

$500,000

4 units Completed

Greater Toronto Area

140 Pinery Trail, Toronto, ON

16

$5,076,940

$1,600,000

Completed

Greater Vancouver

32588 Cedar Valley Connector, Mission, BC

8

$2,244,380

$800,000

April 2021

Hamilton

134 Catharine Street N, Hamilton, ON

2

$535,272

$200,000

March 2021

Hamilton

2,6,10 Dennis Ave, Waterdown, ON

3

$634,071

$300,000

Completed

Heartland

36, 38 Forbes Street, London, ON

2

$268,898

$179,266

Completed

Kamloops

5101 Louie Rd & 5820 Loakin Bear,
 Neskonlith Indian Band, Kamloops, BC

2

$434,000

$200,000

March 2021

Kingston Limestone Region

60 Cowdy Street, Kingston, ON

1

$201,289

$100,000

December 2020

Manitoba

849 Stella Avenue, Winnipeg, MB

1

$190,263

$100,000

Completed

Manitoba

303 Burrin Ave. Winnipeg, MB

1

$199,363

$100,000

Completed

Manitoba

804 Arlington Street Winnipeg, MB

1

$200,463

$100,000

Completed

Manitoba

1497/1499 Logan Avenue, Winnipeg, MB

2

$311,076

$200,000

Completed

Manitoba

1357 Selkirk Avenue, Winnipeg, MB

1

$175,263

$100,000

Completed

Manitoba

60 Grove Street, Winnipeg, MB

1

$131,858

$87ˇ,906

Completed

Manitoba

542 College Avenue, Winnipeg, MB

1

$194,263

$100,000

Completed

Manitoba

Units 1&2 61 Mercedes, Units 3,4,5,6,7,8
Templeton Ave., Winnipeg, MB

8

$1,587,064

$800,000

December 2020

Manitoba

95, 97 Matheson Avenue, Winnipeg, MB

2

$364,865

$200,000

1 unit Completed

Manitoba

 251 Sherman, Manitoba, MB

1

$193,308

$100,000

December 2020

Manitoba

304 Taylor Ave, Selkirk, MB

1

$134,532

$89,688

December 2020

Mid-Vancouver Island

625 Jubilee Street, Duncan, BC

4

$677,997

$400,000

April 2021

Niagara

4401 4th Avenue, Niagara Falls, ON

1

$219,088

$100,000

Completed

Northumberland

22/24 University Avenue, Cobourg, ON

2

$272,579

$181,721

December 2020

Northumberland

600 Daintry Street, Cobourg ON

1

$153,650

$100,000

December 2020

Northumberland

7069 Beech Street, Hamilton ON

1

$223,000

$100,000

March 2021

Ontario Gateway North

132 North Shore Road, Pointe au Baril, ON

1

$175,000

$100,000

Completed

Peterborough & Kawartha Region

33 Lehays Lane Condos, Peterborough, ON

41

$7,290,954

$4,100,000

November 2021

Prince Edward Island

88 Oapus Trail, Lennox Island First Nation, PE

1

$101,655

$67,770

Completed

Prince Edward-Hastings

33, 37 & 39 Hannah Street, Trenton, ON

3

$463,502

$300,000

Completed

Quebec

659 rue Bourassa, Montreal, QC

1

$311,310

$100,000

Completed

Quebec

494 rue Langlois (Innovhauss), Sherbrooke, QC

1

$114,521

$76,347

Completed

Red Deer

5600 & 5604 Vista Trail, Blackfalds, AB

2

$390,700

$200,000

September 2021

Regina

1033 Edgar Street, Regina, SK

3

$518,811

$300,000

November 2020

Regina

914 Ominica Street West, Moose Jaw, SK

1

$119,297

$79,531

Completed

Saint John

2 Leeswood Drive, Quispamsis, NB

1

$141,900

$94,600

Completed

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

49 Oakwood, Sault Ste Marie, ON

1

$242,061

$100,000

December 2020

Southern Alberta

84 Silver Creek Crescent, NW, Calgary, AB

7

$1,042,607

$695,071

Completed

Southern Alberta

8485 64 Avenue NW, Calgary (Building 2), AB

7

$1,003,325

$668,883

January 2021

Southern Alberta

1305 36 St. SE, Calgary
Radisson Phase II (Building 1), AB

4

$734,375

$400,000

January 2021

Southern Alberta

1313 36 St. SE, Calgary, Radisson Phase II (Building 2), AB

4

$734,375

$400,000

August 2021

Southern Alberta

1523/1525/1527/1529 36th St., Radisson, Calgary, AB

4

$740,759

$400,000

Completed

Vancouver Island North

Units 1, 2, 3 477 Hilchey Road, Campbell River, BC

3

$610,000

$300,000

December 2020

Vancouver Island North

Units 9, 10 1330 Lake Trail Road, Courtenay. BC

2

$427,000

$200,000

December 2020

Vancouver Island North

Unit 4 & 5 477 Hilchey Road, Campbell River, BC

2

$317,000

$200,000

Completed

Wellington, Dufferin, Guelph

5 Cityview Drive, Guelph, ON

8

$1,649,836

$800,000

December 2020

Windsor-Essex

1056 Birch Avenue, Kingsville, ON

1

$184,191

$100,000

Completed

Yukon

Unit 7 18 Bailey Place, Whitehorse, YK

1

$172,866

$100,000

Completed

Number of units completed or under
construction as of Nov 16

178

$35,688,203

$17,544,586

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Jessica Eritou, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Audrey-Anne Coulombe, Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, (613) 748-2573, [email protected]; Laura Arlabosse-Stewart, Media contact, Habitat for Humanity Canada, (416) 822-1039, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation