OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the Government of Canada and Habitat for Humanity Canada are celebrating the progress made through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and Habitat for Humanity Canada three-year (2019-2021) partnership under the National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF).

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for CMHC and Habitat for Humanity Canada President and CEO Julia Deans announced that to date, 50 projects featuring 178 affordable housing units have been built or are underway across Canada. This means that 178 families have, or will soon, realize their dream of homeownership.

More than $17.5 million in federal government funding has been invested so far,and more projects are in the works as the $32.4 million partnership between CMHC and Habitat for Humanity Canada is expected to create up to 414 new homes across the country. Habitat for Humanity homes will be energy-efficient and one in every five homes will be built to meet accessibility standards. Contributions from CMHC, provincial and municipal governments and hundreds of donors and volunteers enable Habitat for Humanity Canada to serve vulnerable populations including single mothers and their children, Indigenous peoples, recent immigrants, persons with disabilities, seniors and veterans.

The National Housing Strategy's NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults.

"This is great news for Canada as Canadians are one step closer to their dream of homeownership. Our Government is dedicated to helping those in need, which is why we are proud to be investing in Habitat for Humanity Canada. This partnership is already making a real difference in the lives of those families who now have a home that they can afford. Our Government remains committed to working with our partners to develop and implement solutions to housing across Canada." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Safe housing lifts people up, helps families succeed and is the cornerstone of productive communities, including in Etobicoke Centre. Supporting Habitat for Humanity projects is one way our government helps provide safe, quality, and affordable homes for Canadians in greatest housing need." – Yvan Baker, Member of Parliament for Etobicoke Centre

"At a time when it matters most, our partnership with CMCH is helping to increase the impact we have at the local level and allows Habitats across Canada to achieve their goal of helping more families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership." – Julia Deans, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Canada

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55+ billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Investments are also planned in the NHCF to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence and create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

The Habitat for Humanity model of affordable homeownership bridges a gap for people who face barriers to homeownership and would not otherwise qualify for a traditional mortgage. Local Habitat for Humanity organizations in every province and territory across Canada help build and rehabilitate decent and affordable homes, from single-family houses to multi-unit developments. With the help of volunteers and donors, Habitat helps families build their own homes and pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income. Safe, decent and affordable homeownership plays a critical role in helping families build a foundation for a life with better choices and more opportunities.

As of November 16, 2020, the following CMHC-supported projects have been completed or are underway.

