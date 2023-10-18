STRATHCONA COUNTY, AB, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - More and more Canadians, in Alberta and across the country, are looking to upgrade their homes to be more energy-efficient. Increasing energy efficiency helps families save on their monthly bills while fighting climate change and creating good local jobs. That's why the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) are working with municipalities to make it easier for people to plan and finance their retrofits.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Scott Pearce, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, announced a $13.5-million investment in five Alberta communities through the Green Municipal Fund's Community Efficiency Financing (CEF) initiative.

The following communities received funding to develop energy retrofit financing programs for residential properties:

Strathcona County receives $1,634,500 in grants and $3,899,720 in loans.

in grants and in loans. Sturgeon County receives $940,850 in grants and $1,881,700 in loans.

in grants and in loans. The City of Grande Prairie receives $689,400 in grants and $1,378,800 in loans.

receives in grants and in loans. The City of Cold Lake receives $627,600 in grants and $1,255,280 in loans.

receives in grants and in loans. Town of Westlock receives $422,760 in grants and $845,520 in loans.

Funding from the Green Municipal Fund (GMF) will allow each municipality to establish a program and begin lending to homeowners. The Clean Energy Improvement Program (CEIP) will utilize the Property Assessed Clean Energy financing mechanism that allows homeowners to repay the cost of their home energy projects over time through a CEIP charge added to their property tax bills. The CEIPs will be administered by Alberta Municipalities, the association representing urban municipalities in Alberta.

Since its inception in 2020, CEF has enabled municipalities in testing innovative approaches to help homeowners undertake energy efficiency retrofits that create local jobs and keep the economy moving. Established as part of the Budget 2019 investment of $950 million, CEF is one of the ways GMF continues to build on its long record of supporting transformative environmental initiatives at the community level. GMF, administered by FCM, is funded through an endowment by the Government of Canada.

Quotes

"Increasing energy efficiency lowers costs for Canadian families and emissions in our communities. That's why today's announcement is so important — this investment will support municipalities across Alberta to implement innovative approaches to ensure more efficient homes and create good, local jobs. By collaborating with local communities, Canada is building cleaner, more sustainable and more prosperous communities from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"By investing in energy-efficient housing, we are building healthy and sustainable communities in Alberta. Canada's development of a low-carbon economy means innovative housing solutions that create jobs and build climate resilience while making life more affordable through energy savings. Initiatives like the one we are announcing today in five communities in Alberta, the Community Efficiency Financing, are helping us get there."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Through the transformative power of the Green Municipal Fund, communities will pave the way for a brighter future. With the support of the Clean Energy Improvement Program and the dedication of Alberta Municipalities, homeowners are now able to make their homes more energy-efficient, save on costs and support local economies."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"Increased home energy efficiency is key to reducing power consumption and emissions and making life more affordable for homeowners. With climate change and affordability being two of Canada's biggest challenges, GMF's Community Efficiency Financing initiative, supported by the Government of Canada, is enabling residents in five communities in Alberta to make retrofits that will lower their utility bills while also contributing to greater sustainability."

Scott Pearce

FCM President

Associated links

Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Green Municipal Fund

2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Carolyn Svonkin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, (343) 292-6837, [email protected]; FCM Media Relations, 613-907-6395, [email protected]