VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today at the Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5) in Vancouver, the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard together with the Council of the Haida Nation, Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, Pacheedaht First Nation and Quatsino First Nation announced progress on the proposed Tang. ɢ wan — ḥačxwiqak — Tsig̱is Marine Protected Area (MPA), a large ecologically unique ocean area located on average 150 kilometres off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Covering 133,019 square kilometres, the proposed Tang. ɢ wan — ḥačxwiqak — Tsig̱is MPA is home to extraordinary seafloor features, including more than 46 underwater mountains, known as seamounts, and all known hydrothermal vents in Canada. These deep-sea biological "hotspots" are globally rare and support deep-water species unique to this area.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement has been reached between Canada and the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, the Council of the Haida Nation, Pacheedaht First Nation, and Quatsino First Nation to cooperatively manage the proposed new MPA – a historic step in a multi-year process by Canada and First Nations to protect this important space.

Formerly known as the Offshore Pacific Area of Interest, this deep-water ocean area was first identified for protection in May 2017 and measures to prevent certain fishing activities were subsequently put in place. Designating the proposed Tang. ɢ wan — ḥačxwiqak — Tsig̱is MPA under Canada's Oceans Act would strengthen marine protection for the area by using zoning to refine fisheries management measures and expand prohibitions to include activities that pose a risk to the protection of the unique seafloor features, including oil and gas activities, deep sea mining and other activities subject to the MPA protection standard. Draft regulations for the MPA will be pre-published in Canada Gazette Part 1, on February 18th, for a public comment period of 30 days.

The new name for the proposed MPA consists of a Haida word meaning "deep ocean" (Tang. ɢ wan), a Nuu-chah-nulth and Pacheedaht word meaning "deepest part of the ocean" (ḥačxwiqak) and a Quatsino word referring to a "monster of the deep" (Tsig̱is). It represents the strong connections and shared values between partner First Nations and recognizes their intimate connection to the marine environment.

The Tang. ɢ wan — ḥačxwiqak — Tsig̱is MPA would replace the existing marine refuge when designated and would contribute an additional 0.88 per cent to Canada's marine conservation target of conserving 25 per cent of Canada's marine and coastal areas by 2025, making it the largest MPA designated under the Oceans Act to date.

"We are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with First Nations, in the spirit of reconciliation on this agreement to cooperatively manage the proposed Tang. ɢ wan — ḥačxwiqak — Tsig̱is. This Marine Protected Area demonstrates Canada's shared determination to protect distinctive ecosystems and our priority to advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. Rare and unique species will be protected, contributing to the ocean's health and sustainability."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The Haida Nation looks forward to working together with the Nuu-chah-nulth Nations, Quatsino and Pacheedaht First Nations along with Canada to develop a management plan with meaningful measures for looking after the Tang. ɢ wan — ḥačxwiqak — Tsig̱is Marine Protected Area. The Memorandum of Understanding and our designation of the Haida portion of this area as a Haida Heritage Site demonstrates our shared long-term commitment to protecting the ocean and safeguarding the biodiversity that it supports for future generations."

President Gaagwiis Jason Alsop, Council of the Haida Nation

"The Nuu-chah-nulth Nations are pleased to enter this memorandum of understanding with the Council of the Haida Nation, Quatsino and Pacheedaht First Nations and DFO. It is way past time that DFO and First Nations work collaboratively to strengthen ocean protections with a view to keep the ocean sustainable for future generations."

Cloy-e-iis, Dr. Judith Sayers, Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council



"Pacheedaht First Nation are ocean based people. Our culture and way of life are intricately connected to our marine Territory. The collaborative nations to nations agreement for Tang. ɢ wan — ḥačxwiqak — Tsig̱is Marine Protected Area is necessary for the conservation and protection of this unique place in our Territory and an important step on the path of reconciliation. We must all continue to find ways for Indigenous governance of our oceans to be respected and honoured."

Chief Jeff Jones, Pacheedaht First Nation

"Quatsino First Nation relies on our da̱ms (Ocean) resources in a physical, spiritual, and cultural way. We are proud to stand alongside the other Nations in this collaborative first step in marine conservation. Da̱ms are the life-blood of our territory."

Chief Tom Nelson, Quatsino First Nation

The Government of Canada , Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, Council of the Haida Nation, Pacheedaht First Nation and Quatsino First Nation have been working collaboratively since 2017 to advance the protection of the proposed Tang. ɢ wan — ḥačx w iqak — Tsig̱is Marine Protected Area .

, Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, Council of the Haida Nation, Pacheedaht First Nation and Quatsino First Nation have been working collaboratively since 2017 to advance the protection of the proposed Marine Protected Area Over 70 per cent of all known Canadian Seamounts and all known Canadian hydrothermal vents are within the proposed Tang. ɢ wan — ḥačx w iqak — Tsig̱is Marine Protected Area.

Marine Protected Area. Commercial and recreational bottom contact groundfish fishing on the seamounts and in the hydrothermal vents area of the proposed MPA have been closed since 2017.

The Memorandum of Understanding is a cooperative management agreement that establishes a management board composed of First Nations and the Government of Canada and seeks to operate on a consensus decision-making basis.

and seeks to operate on a consensus decision-making basis. It is proposed that Canada's new marine protected area protection standard would apply once the area is formally designated.

new marine protected area protection standard would apply once the area is formally designated. Draft regulations for the MPA will be pre-published in Canada Gazette Part 1, on February 18th , for a public comment period of 30 days.

Gazette Part 1, on , for a public comment period of 30 days. First Nations partner organizations have designated, or are in the process of designating, Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas within the proposed MPA, including the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council. The Council of the Haida Nation House of Assembly has designated the portion of the MPA within Haida Territory as a Haida Heritage Site.

Tang. ɢ wan – ḥačxwiqak – Tsig̱is Marine Protected Area

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is working in collaboration with First Nations to advance the designation of the proposed Tang. ɢ wan – ḥačxwiqak – Tsig̱is Marine Protected Area (MPA) to help safeguard this sensitive deepwater marine environment and its unique seafloor features. The establishment of this new MPA will contribute approximately 0.88 per cent to Canada's goal to conserve 25 per cent of our ocean by 2025, making it the largest MPA off the Pacific West Coast in Canada.

The proposed Tang. ɢ wan – ḥačxwiqak – Tsig̱is MPA contains globally rare features such as seamounts and hydrothermal vents with deepwater species that only exist here. Over 70 per cent of all known seamounts and all known hydrothermal vents in Canada are found here.

The MPA covers approximately 133,019 square kilometres and is located on average 150 kilometres off the west coast of Vancouver Island (approximately 95 kilometres at its closest from Vancouver Island) and just over 80 kilometres southwest of Haida Gwaii in the southern portion of the Offshore Pacific Bioregion. The site was first identified as an Area of Interest for the Marine Protected Area (MPA) in 2017 and a marine refuge of 88,000 square kilometres was subsequently created within the Area of Interest with prohibitions to prevent select fishing activities that pose a risk to the conservation objectives of the area. The Offshore Pacific marine refuge and its associated protection measures will remain in place and provide interim protection to the area while regulations for the new MPA are developed.

MPA planning and design process

First Nations and DFO worked collaboratively to design the MPA, including completing risk assessment work, providing key additions to the conservation objective and developing content for the Regulatory Intent Statement. The Offshore Pacific Advisory Committee was established in September 2017 to oversee planning and design and included representation from First Nations, the Province of BC, communities, marine industries, non-governmental organizations and academia. Input from First Nations and stakeholders was incorporated throughout the MPA planning and design process.

Collaborative Management with First Nations

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement was signed by Canada, the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, the Council of the Haida Nation, Pacheedaht First Nation and Quatsino First Nation that outlines how the parties will collaboratively work together in the planning and cooperative management of the proposed MPA.

The MOU provides for an MPA Management Board with First Nation and DFO representation that will make best efforts to provide consensus advice to the decision-makers of all parties. This is a historic achievement that highlights the importance of Canada and First Nations working together in the spirit of reconciliation to cooperatively manage this MPA.

First Nations partner organizations have designated, or are in the process of designating, Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas within the proposed MPA, under their respective authorities, including the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council. In October 2022, the Council of the Haida Nation House of Assembly designated the portion of the proposed Tang. ɢ wan · ḥačxʷiqak · Tsig̱is Marine Protected Area lying within Haida Territory as a Haida Heritage Site. The Haida Nation and Canada also co-manage S g aan K inghlas-Bowie Seamount Marine Protected Area, the shallowest seamount on the west coast of Canada.

