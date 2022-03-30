Government of Canada advances supports for zero emission bus transportation

OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Investments in public transportation help reduce commute times, create jobs, promote economic growth, and fight climate change.

Successful and well-planned zero emission bus deployments are critical to encouraging the expansion and adoption of the technology, and investing in zero-emission transit will ensure we are building clean, and inclusive communities.

On August 10, 2021, Infrastructure Canada launched a Call for Applications to identify one or more organizations capable of providing high quality, neutral, and comprehensive planning services on fleet electrification to transit bus operators across Canada.

Today, Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced that the Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC) has been selected to support transit bus operators by producing comprehensive and accurate zero emission transit bus electrification and planning studies.

Transitioning to zero emission buses requires careful planning and sound understanding of operational and technical differences. This is why the Government is investing $10 million through the Zero Emission Transit Fund over five years to allow CUTRIC to work with transit bus operators to complete planning work, and bolster readiness to transition to zero emission transit bus fleets. Their work will also help communities respond to the key challenges of transit electrification.

By supporting innovation in public transportation, the Government of Canada continues to foster new and creative solutions that support Canadian manufacturing, reduce emissions, and strengthen our economy.

Investing in public transit infrastructure builds strong communities across the country and delivers a better quality of life for Canadians. It is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to create jobs, fight climate change, and rebuild a more sustainable and resilient economy.

Quotes

"Investments in zero emission buses help reduce pollution, support Canadian manufacturing, and is an important step in meeting our 2050 target. We are proud to partner with CUTRIC to give transit operators the support they need to transition to zero emission buses and more sustainable technologies."

Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Electric and hydrogen technologies are complicated and costly. Transit agencies need the right models to predict how electric and hydrogen buses will work in their communities and what they will cost. This is a critical juncture in Canada's history on climate action. This program will take transit agencies from ground zero – not knowing where to start – through to full fleet electrification and decarbonization readiness. It will set the country on a pathway towards zero-emission transit systems for the 21st century."

Josipa Petrunić, President & CEO, Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC)

Quick facts

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $18.5 billion in 1,350 public transit projects for communities across Canada - the largest public transit investment in Canadian history.

has invested more than in 1,350 public transit projects for communities across - the largest public transit investment in Canadian history. Canada's strengthened climate plan committed to provide public transit funding. The plan encourages cleaner modes of transportation, such as low and zero emission vehicles, transit, and active transportation, to make communities healthier, less congested, and more vibrant.

strengthened climate plan committed to provide public transit funding. The plan encourages cleaner modes of transportation, such as low and zero emission vehicles, transit, and active transportation, to make communities healthier, less congested, and more vibrant. Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is already investing $28.7 billion to support public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank

Plan, the Government of is already investing to support public transit projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank The Zero Emission Transit Fund, announced in August 2021 , includes $2.75 billion in funding over five years to support public transit and school bus operators plan for electrification, support the purchase of zero emission buses and build supporting infrastructure, including charging infrastructure and facility upgrades. This investment is being made in coordination with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's commitment to invest in zero emission buses as part of its three-year Growth Plan.

Related Products

Associated links

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Grace Reilly, Government and Public Relations Officer, Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), [email protected], 514-244-3244; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]