Government of Canada advances 2SLGBTQI+ inclusion in Ontario with funding for Rainbow Community Places

SCARBOROUGH, ON, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Equality depends on all people having the opportunity to participate fully in Canada's economic, social, and political life. Removing systemic barriers with respect to sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression through the inclusion of 2SLGBTQI+ communities will ensure a better future for all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced $147,000 for Rainbow Community Places, a 2SLGBTQI+ organization based in Scarborough, Ontario.

This funding will enable Rainbow Community Places to improve their organizational governance, develop a donation system, and craft a sustainability plan to increase financial stability. The organization will also develop strategies to attract volunteers, build partnerships through outreach, and develop an advocacy strategy.

Through the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, the Government of Canada continues to advance rights and equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities. This work will continue to be guided by collaboration directly with community partners, whose work and lived experiences help address inequities experienced by 2SLGBTQI+ people.

"Amidst a rise in hate, the federal government stands shoulder to shoulder with Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ communities. In order to assist these communities, we are investing in the vital community organizations that serve them, like Rainbow Community Places in Scarborough. At the end of the day, it is organizations like this that are on the front lines of ensuring that 2SLGBTQI+ communities can thrive and grow, building a more vibrant and inclusive country for everyone."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Working with grassroots organizations, led by 2SLGBTQI+ communities, is how we will create and sustain safe and vibrant communities here in Scarborough. Supporting the commendable work of these organizations brings us one step closer to the diverse, inclusive vision of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan."

The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Scarborough Southwest

"The support of the community capacity funding from Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) has been key to enabling Rainbow Community Places to move forward with building the organizational infrastructure needed to put it on the path to effective governance and financial sustainability. In these troubled times, we are seeing a rapid rise in violence and hate crimes based on sexual orientation, leaving 2SLGBTQI+ communities feeling isolated and under attack. In response, Rainbow Community Places is seeking to offer a welcoming place of belonging and support to 2SLGBTQI+ community members through the Toby's Place youth and Dorothy's Place seniors' drop-in programs. The WAGE funding over a 28-month period is providing a solid financial base for our organization's growth and development, and we greatly appreciate this federal government support."

Julian Monro, Executive Director, Rainbow Community Places

The Government of Canada has invested over $250 million to advance rights and improve equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities over the past eight years. As part of this total, $100 million over five years (2022–27) has been committed directly to the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan .

has invested over to advance rights and improve equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities over the past eight years. As part of this total, over five years (2022–27) has been committed directly to the . Among the Canadian population aged 15 years and older, 1.3 million people reported being part of the 2SLGBTQI+ population. Of this group, 10.5% were between the ages of 15 and 24. Of that 10.5%, 1% identified as transgender or non-binary.

Among those aged 15 years and older, 3 in 10 (29.7%) 2SLGBTQ+ people reported their mental health to be fair or poor, compared with fewer than 1 in 10 non-2SLGBTQ+ individuals (9.1%).

