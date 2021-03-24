Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, and the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, announced that the Government of Canada has purchased a 405-acre property in Greenwich, Prince Edward Island. The property is adjacent to Prince Edward Island National Park at Greenwich and will be added to the park.

This land contains a forest, wetlands and coastal dunes that are home to many species at risk and rare species, such as the Piping Plover, the Yellow-banded Bumble Bee and the Little Brown Myotis (bat). Among the most spectacular natural characteristics to be protected at this site in Greenwich are the unusually large and mobile parabolic dunes with their associated counter ridges or Gegenwälle.



Parks Canada wishes to thank the sellers for their generous contribution to the conservation of this ecologically significant land.



As with all property acquired by Parks Canada, PEI National Park will work to ensure that the ecological integrity of the land is maintained while continuing to provide opportunities for Canadians to discover and connect with nature. Management of this new land will be guided by the PEI National Park Management Plan and Parks Canada will extend the existing ecological integrity monitoring program already taking place elsewhere in the park to learn more about the ecosystems.



"The Government of Canada continues to safeguard Canada's biodiversity by expanding our network of protected and conserved areas across the country. Through the addition of this ecologically important property to PEI National Park at Greenwich, Parks Canada is protecting these vital ecosystems while providing opportunities for Canadians to spend time in nature."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Prince Edward Island National Park at Greenwich is one of the most remarkable parts of the Island. This addition – hundreds of acres of new protected area – is going to make sure Greenwich remains a place for Islanders and visitors from right across Canada and the world to enjoy, while protecting our local environment at the same time."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay,

Minister of Veterans Affairs and Member of Parliament for Cardigan

PEI National Park is within the traditional and un-ceded Mi'kmaq territory of Epekwitk.

PEI National Park was established in 1937 and is one of the smallest national parks in Canada, and with this new land acquisition, encompasses an area of approximately 23.84 km2. The park extends along the north shore of Prince Edward Island for approximately 40 km between Cavendish and Blooming Point. In 1998, the park was expanded to include a portion of the Greenwich Peninsula located further east on St. Peters Bay.

Parks Canada's primary objectives are to ensure "ecological integrity" of the natural ecosystems in the park, and to identify, monitor and protect the species that exist here with population numbers that are declining and under threat. The sand dunes and beaches, wetlands and forests are home to over 400 species of plants and 300 species of birds and other wildlife.

Parks Canada continues to work collaboratively with partners, including Island Nature Trust, to acquire land of conservation value in PEI.

PEI National Park is a major tourist attraction on Prince Edward Island with its warm water, sandy beaches, beautiful scenery, network of trails and popular campgrounds. Visitors to PEI National Park should check the website to find out what is open, what they can expect and how to prepare for a visit.

Parks Canada protects a vast network of natural and cultural heritage places that include 171 national historic sites, 47 national parks, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park.

