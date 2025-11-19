OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced permanent controls as of December 19, 2025, for carisoprodol, a sedative drug that has been found in illegal drug markets around the world.

Carisoprodol is used in some countries as a muscle relaxant and it has sedative effects similar to benzodiazepines. It is not authorized for sale in Canada. In light of evidence of its misuse and diversion in other countries, these new regulations will ensure that law and border enforcement continue to have the tools they need to stop its illegal importation, distribution and use. Anyone found conducting unauthorized activities with the drug could face criminal penalties under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

Temporary controls for carisoprodol were put in place in February 27, 2025, under a Ministerial Order for a one-year emergency basis. Since this Ministerial Order, border enforcement has successfully been able to intercept and prevent illegal shipments of carisoprodol from entering Canada.

This work is part of Canada's Border Plan, which aims to strengthen border security, including detecting and disrupting the illegal drug trade.

"Our government is committed to continuing to strengthen Canada's robust drug controls to protect the public health and safety of Canadians. We will keep responding to new threats as they emerge and ensure that Canada's law and border enforcement agencies have the tools they need to act on illegal drugs found in our communities and at our border."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"These permanent controls give law enforcement agencies the tools they need to stop harmful substances at our border and reinforce our government's commitment to combatting transnational organized crime and the illegal drug trade these criminals benefit from. Our Border Plan is delivering greater safety for Canadians."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Public Safety

"Today's announcement sends a clear message to organized crime--Canada is committed to eliminating illegal drugs and to keeping our communities safe. We will continue to take action to control substances linked to the illegal drug market."

Kevin Brosseau

Fentanyl Czar

Health Canada is publishing the final regulations in the Canada Gazette , Part II to control carisoprodol under Schedule IV to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and the Benzodiazepines and Other Targeted Substances Regulations .

, Part II to control carisoprodol under Schedule IV to the and the . Through Canada's Border Plan, the federal government is taking concrete action to keep communities safe on both sides of the border.

The World Health Organization Expert Committee on Drug Dependence published a Critical Review Report on Carisoprodol, which summarized evidence of the drug's misuse and diversion to illegal drug markets in a number of countries around the world.

