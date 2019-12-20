Government kicks off support of Canadian journalism organizations

OTTAWA, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - A strong and independent media is essential to a well-functioning democracy. In today's changing media landscape, Canadian news outlets need support as they evolve to meet the demands of a globalized, digital marketplace.

In Budget 2019, the Government introduced three tax measures to support Canadian journalism organizations that produce original news content. To take advantage of these measures, journalism organizations must be designated as a qualified Canadian journalism organization (QCJO). The Guidance on the income tax measures to support journalism is now available on Canada.ca. To facilitate the designation process, the Government will establish an Independent Advisory Board that will make recommendations on whether an organization meets certain QCJO designation criteria.

Media organizations must first apply to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to obtain the QCJO designation by completing the application form and returning it to the CRA. The application form will be available on December 23rd. Organizations can submit their applications in advance of the establishment of the Independent Advisory Board. The Independent Advisory Board members will be selected with consideration given to the linguistic, cultural, and ethnic diversity of the country.

An opportunity for stakeholder engagement with the CRA will be scheduled in the coming weeks so that journalism organizations and the tax community may ask questions or comment on the subject matter set out in the Guidance. To sign up, please email [email protected].

"A strong and independent media is essential to the vitality of our democracy. I am pleased to deliver on our Government's unprecedented steps to support Canadian journalism organizations while respecting the core principle of journalistic independence. I look forward to the impartial recommendations of the Independent Advisory Board as they will be factored into the CRA's decisions."

-The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"Today, we have reached another milestone in support of Canadian journalism and the vitality of our democracy. A wide variety of independent advice will allow us to have efficient, transparent and fair measures. Our Government will strive to ensure that all Canadians, especially those living in underserved communities, continue to have access to media coverage on topics of public interest that affect them."

-The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

The Government proposed tax measures to support journalism in Budget 2019 and the legislation received Royal Assent on June 21 st , 2019.

The Canadian journalism labour tax credit, a 25% refundable tax credit on salaries or wages payable in respect of an eligible newsroom employee for periods beginning on or after January 1, 2019 ;

The digital news subscription tax credit, a 15% non-refundable personal income tax credit for digital news subscription costs paid by an individual to a qualified Canadian journalism organization, which applies to qualifying amounts paid after 2019 and before 2025; and



A new type of qualified donee called a registered journalism organization for not-for-profit journalism organizations, which is in effect as of January 1, 2020 .

. On July 16, 2019 , the Journalism and Written Media Independent Panel of Experts presented the Government with its recommendations on eligibility criteria for these measures.

, the Journalism and Written Media Independent Panel of Experts presented the Government with its recommendations on eligibility criteria for these measures. An Independent Advisory Board will be established in order to make recommendations on whether organizations meet the journalistic criteria necessary for QCJO designation.

Report of the Journalism and Written Media Independent Panel of Experts

Guidance on the income tax measures to support journalism

Janick Cormier, Director of communications and parliamentary affairs, Office of the Minister of National Revenue, 613-995-2960

