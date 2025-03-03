OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The growing global demand for critical minerals provides a great opportunity for Canada's mining sector and the Canadian economy. The Government of Canada continues to support innovations to strengthen Canada's international leadership.

Today, Viviane Lapointe, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of $5 million in the Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation Inc. (CEMI) to support the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) Network.

Headquartered in Sudbury, Ontario, MICA has developed an ecosystem to modernize mining, improve productivity and environmental performance, strengthen the industry's supply chain, and increase the domestic and export sales of innovative products across the country.

Since its creation in 2021, MICA has supported the creation of over 435 jobs and mobilized investments of approximately $170 million from the private sector.

This investment will support Canada's mining sector in delivering minerals to the world more quickly and efficiently, expediting the global shift toward net zero, and positioning Canada as a leader in the global market for net-zero technologies. This project supports the Government of Canada's goal of making Canada a leading producer of zero-emission products and technologies.

Quotes

"As Canada's mining industry grows, so do the opportunities for Canadians. We are in a great position to build the foundation for a future net-zero economy, and we are committed to making sure that Canadians stand ready to benefit from the jobs and growth that accompany this transition. By investing in Canada's mining sector, we are securing high-paying Canadian jobs that set this generation and the next up for success!"

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The Government of Canada is committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the mining sector. Through this investment in the MICA Network, we are supporting Canadian innovators in developing cutting-edge clean technologies that will increase production, reduce emissions and strengthen our critical minerals supply chains. This funding will help accelerate the commercialization of transformative solutions, ensuring Canada remains a global leader in responsible and sustainable mining."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada's mining sector is essential to our economic future, and this investment will help ensure that we continue to lead in innovation, sustainability and job creation. By supporting the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator, we are providing Canadian companies with the tools they need to succeed on the global stage and contribute to our shared goal of a clean energy future."

– Viviane Lapointe, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety

"CEMI is very proud of the success of the MICA Network's national mining innovation ecosystem and the tremendous progress its members are making in developing and commercializing their solutions. We are very pleased that the federal government has recognized the importance of this program by extending its support, thereby contributing to government initiatives aimed at developing future critical mineral resources. This funding extension will allow us to focus on opening new operations as soon as possible."

– Douglas Morrison, CEO and President of the Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation Inc. and MICA Mining Advisor

Quick facts

MICA operates across the country through a partnership with the Bradshaw Research Institute for Minerals and Mining, InnoTech Alberta, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, MaRS, Le Groupe MISA, and the College of the North Atlantic.

An initial Strategic Innovation Fund contribution of $40 million was approved in 2021 with a view to supporting MICA's projects for the development and commercialization of new mining technologies.

was approved in 2021 with a view to supporting MICA's projects for the development and commercialization of new mining technologies. MICA connects Canada's regional mining clusters and brings together companies, suppliers, academic and research institutions, innovators from all walks of life, and others to foster knowledge sharing and collaboration and to create technical and business synergies among its members.

regional mining clusters and brings together companies, suppliers, academic and research institutions, innovators from all walks of life, and others to foster knowledge sharing and collaboration and to create technical and business synergies among its members. To date, MICA has generated an additional $46 million in follow-on funding. Over half of the supported projects include commercial trials, with several generating commercialization outcomes.

in follow-on funding. Over half of the supported projects include commercial trials, with several generating commercialization outcomes. MICA has funded 50 unique projects through three calls for proposals. These projects have collectively attracted over $170 million in private-sector investment, created and maintained over 435 jobs, and developed 42 new pieces of IP.

