Government introduces new legislation to protect Canada's cyber security

OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - From electronic espionage to ransomware, the threats to Canadians from malicious cyber activity, including cyberattacks, are greater than ever. As 5G networks continue to be installed across the country, the government is committed to helping seize the opportunities they present, while also safeguarding Canadians from the risks. This includes significant measures to protect the cyber systems and infrastructure that everyone relies on.

The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, today announced further steps to strengthen Canada's cyber security with the introduction of Bill C-26, An Act Respecting Cyber Security (ARCS). This proposed legislation will protect Canadians and bolster cyber security across the financial, telecommunications, energy, and transportation sectors.

The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Telecommunications Act to add security as a policy objective, bringing telecommunications in line with other critical sectors. This will provide the Government with the legal authority to mandate any necessary action to secure Canada's telecommunications system. This includes prohibiting Canadian companies from using products and services from high-risk suppliers.

Furthermore, this legislation introduces the Critical Cyber Systems Protection Act (CCSPA) which lays a foundation for securing Canada's critical infrastructure. It will help organizations better prepare, prevent, and respond to cyber incidents. This legislation could also serve as a model for provinces, territories, and municipalities to help secure their critical infrastructure in collaboration with the federal government.

Quote(s)

"In the 21st century, cyber security is national security – and this new legislation will ensure that Canada's defenses meet the moment. Most importantly, it will help both the public and private sectors better protect themselves against cyberattacks. This bill is one part of our robust strategy to defend Canada and the crucial infrastructure that Canadians rely on.

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"The Government of Canada will always protect the safety and security of Canadians and will take any actions necessary to safeguard our telecommunications infrastructure. The changes announced today will support the long-term security of Canada's networks while ensuring Canadians can continue to benefit from high-quality and secure telecom services."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Today's announcement demonstrates our government's commitment to national security. These legislative measures will help to further protect Canadians and defend our critical infrastructure in an evolving and increasingly complex digital environment. CSE and its Canadian Centre for Cyber Security will continue to play a critical role in protecting Canada's security and economic prosperity, and in safeguarding Canadians' rights, freedoms, intellectual property and personal privacy."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence

Quick Facts

Since 2018, the Government of Canada has invested approximately $4.8 billion in cyber security.

has invested approximately in cyber security. Budget 2019 provided $144.9 million to introduce a new critical cyber systems framework to protect Canada's federally regulated critical infrastructure in the finance, telecommunications, energy, and transport sectors.

to introduce a new critical cyber systems framework to protect federally regulated critical infrastructure in the finance, telecommunications, energy, and transport sectors. Canada's two departments responsible for securing and defending government information systems, and preventing and responding to cyber incidents on critical infrastructure are the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (Cyber Centre) within the Communications Security Establishment and the National Cybercrime Coordination Unit (NC3) within the RCMP.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Audrey Champoux, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]; Laurie Bouchard, Senior Manager, Communications, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]