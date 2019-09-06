Government appoints expert Advisory Panel to monitor new correctional system

OTTAWA, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continuously works to ensure that federal correctional institutions provide a safe and secure environment for staff and inmates, support the rehabilitation of offenders, and reduce the risk of re-offending to keep our communities safe.

Today, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, announced the establishment of the Structured Intervention Unit (SIU) Implementation Advisory Panel. It will be chaired by Dr. Anthony Doob, professor emeritus of criminology at the University of Toronto. Other members have expertise in fields such as forensic psychiatry, human rights, criminal law, correctional operations and the rehabilitation of Indigenous offenders.

The eight-person panel will help monitor and assess the implementation of SIUs established by Bill C-83, which was adopted by Parliament in June. On November 30, 2019, provisions of Bill C-83 will eliminate the use of administrative and disciplinary segregation in all federal correctional institutions and establish SIUs. In SIUs, offenders who need to be separated from the mainstream inmate population for safety reasons will have enhanced access to rehabilitative interventions and mental healthcare and meaningful interactions with other people. The new system will be subject to independent external oversight.

The Advisory Panel will provide ongoing feedback to the Commissioner of the Correctional Service of Canada, and it will alert the Minister directly about any problems or concerns related to the implementation of the new system.

"We are committed to implementing Bill C-83 in a spirit of transparency and accountability. This Advisory Panel, with its diversity of perspectives and expertise, will play an essential role in ensuring that the new SIU system achieves our goal of humane and effective corrections in a safe and secure environment."

- The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"We know from recent debates there are few simple solutions to the complex, multi-dimensional problems of accommodating offenders who need to be separated from the general population. I am pleased to chair this panel that will have a role in advising how structured intervention units might be implemented in a thoughtful, humane fashion."

- Dr. Anthony Doob, Chairperson, Advisory Panel

Panel members were selected based on their experience and proven competence in key areas such as mental health, human rights, and correctional operations.

The provisions that repeal administrative and disciplinary segregation come into force on November 30 , 2019. The necessary infrastructure changes and staff hiring for the implementation of SIUs in federal correctional institutions are expected to be complete by this time.

