MONTRÉAL, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Québec Premier François Legault and Makivvik Corporation President Pita Aatami approved a new negotiations accord today in the interest of furthering discussions on modernizing Nunavik's governance. The signing of this accord is a significant step toward a more substantial agreement between the Gouvernement du Québec and the Inuit Nation to establish a governance model that aligns with Nunavik's aspirations. The signing of this accord also signifies the Gouvernement du Québec's commitment to forging stronger ties with the Inuit Nation.

For decades, there have been ongoing discussions between Inuit and the Gouvernement du Québec about introducing a new governance structure in Nunavik. Three agreements were signed as a result of these discussions in 2003, 2007 and 2011 on matters including the creation of the Nunavik Regional Government and the terms of its establishment and operation.

All Québec and Nunavik government departments and public bodies that will be impacted by future negotiations under the new accord are encouraged to take part and contribute their expertise to the negotiation process.

Quotes:

"Reconciliation with Indigenous peoples is a paramount responsibility for the Gouvernement du Québec. I am proud that we have been making progress on this front for several years through a respectful, nation–to–nation approach. Today we signed the Nunavik Self–Government Negotiations Accord with Makivvik Corporation, setting the table for the Gouvernement du Québec and Inuit to continue to negotiate an agreement on Nunavik governance in 2024. I am optimistic about what the future has in store for the relationship between our two nations."

François Legault, Premier of Québec

"The signing of this accord and memorandum of understanding on Nunavik self–government represents the beginning of a major process of negotiations, a significant moment worth celebrating. I am very excited for negotiations to move ahead and look forward to seeing the tangible change they effect. Today's agreement is the first of others that are to follow shortly."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Relations with First Nations and Inuit

"The agreement signed today between the Gouvernement du Québec and Makivvik Corporation marks a major step forward for the Nord–du–Québec region. The relationship between Québec and the people of Nunavik is one forged in a spirit of mutual respect. I am therefore very pleased to know that the groundwork is laid for future negotiations."

Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour

Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region, the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region

"The accord between the Gouvernement du Québec and Makivvik Corporation is an important step in the process of modernizing Nunavik's governance and reflects the Gouvernement du Québec's commitment to furthering discussions with the Inuit Nation."

Denis Lamothe, Member of the National Assembly for Ungava

"As President of Makivvik, I am filled with immense pride as we mark a significant milestone with the Nunavik Self-Government Negotiations Accord. This accord represents a foundational step in our ongoing journey towards self-determination. In our collaboration with the Government of Québec, we see a profound respect for our unique cultural identity and a commitment to a future that honors the rights of the Nunavik Inuit."

Pita Aatami, President of Makivvik Corporation

