Gore Mutual partners with Wildfire Defense Systems to protect British Columbia properties from wildfires

CAMBRIDGE, ON, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - With the early start to the 2024 wildfire season, Gore Mutual Insurance has partnered with Wildfire Defense Systems (WDS), the largest provider in North America of Qualified Insurance Resource wildfire loss intervention services, to actively defend all Gore Mutual residential and commercial building policyholders in British Columbia.

Gore Mutual has partnered with Wildfire Defense Services to protect policyholders’ property from wildfire. (CNW Group/Gore Mutual Insurance Company)

When those policyholders have a property at risk due to imminent wildfire threats, WDS will protect that property using a variety of services, including the removal of combustible materials surrounding the property, securing exterior vents and entrances to prevent ember intrusion, and the deployment of temporary sprinkler systems to mitigate fire risk.

"As a purpose-driven, modern mutual, Gore Mutual aims to provide unparalleled protection for our customers. Our partnership with WDS underscores this commitment," said Andy Taylor, CEO, Gore Mutual. "With WDS's expertise and resources, we are better equipped to protect properties in British Columbia against the escalating threat of wildfires, furthering our mission of proactive risk management and ensuring the safety and security of our customers and their property."

The partnership with WDS is a proactive measure to ensure the significant losses incurred during last year's wildfire season don't happen again. In addition to protecting our customers' homes and businesses, it's crucial for us as a company to tackle the broader issue of reducing the environmental impacts of wildfire, as they significantly contribute to air pollution and carbon emissions, exacerbating climate change. Initiatives such as Gore Mutual's partnership with WDS play a vital role in mitigating these long-term effects.

"By partnering with WDS, Gore Mutual is not just protecting our customers' properties, we're breaking the cycle of wildfire devastation," said Suzanne Courtlander, SVP, Claims, Gore Mutual. "This initiative shields our customers from financial and emotional distress while reducing harmful CO2 emissions. It's a proactive step towards a safer, more sustainable future."

About Gore Mutual

Built on a foundation of financial strength for more than 180 years, Gore Mutual Insurance Company is one of Canada's first property and casualty insurers. With offices in Cambridge, Toronto and Vancouver, Gore Mutual is a Canadian mutual company offering competitive insurance products through trusted broker partners. Every decision and investment made is anchored in the long-term benefits to customers, members and communities.

Insurance that does good – this is our Purpose. Grounded in our purpose and guided by our core values, at Gore Mutual, we believe that being good and doing good by our employees, customers and broker partners will benefit not only them but also us—which in turn allows us to spread good in our communities and reward the good we see in others. This is what is driving our work to become a purpose-driven, digitally-led national insurer.

SOURCE Gore Mutual Insurance Company

For further information: Media Contacts: Karin Fritzlar, CIP, Director, Marketing & Communications, Gore Mutual Insurance Company, [email protected], 226-808-7013; Layne Ryerson, Corporate Counsel, Wildfire Defense Systems, [email protected], 406-586-5400