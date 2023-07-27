Gore Mutual partners with EcoClaim to reduce environmental impact and provide quicker, more affordable claims settlements

CAMBRIDGE, ON and OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Gore Mutual is the first insurer in Canada to require their restoration contractors to obtain EcoClaim® certification, which provides unique training in the industry by focusing on repairing, rather than replacing, materials.

EcoClaim logo (CNW Group/Gore Mutual Insurance Company)

"By utilizing restoration contractors who are EcoClaim certified, we will achieve quicker claims settlements, more affordable settlements, and reduced environmental impact through recycling opportunities and advanced water remediation methods," said Paul Jackson, Chief Operating Officer, Gore Mutual. "Water has replaced fire as Gore Mutual's, and other insurers', mostly costly peril. "By ensuring our contractors and staff are trained in waste diversion and structural drying processes to avoid demolition, as well as other techniques, we can drastically reduce the environmental impact of our claims."

Those who go through the certification program will be trained in the science of how water affects building materials and proper drying techniques, as well as understanding the correct facilities to send recyclables.

"The EcoClaim certification is our way of helping insurance companies, independent adjusters, and restoration companies increase sustainability and decrease the environmental impact of their claims process," said Lance Pizzariello, Director of EcoClaim. "By implementing eco-friendly practices and embracing measurable sustainability standards, we can collectively make a significant difference in reducing our industry's ecological footprint."

All Gore Mutual property adjusters are in the process of becoming fully trained and certified in the EcoClaim process. By ensuring that our adjusters are skilled and well-trained in this process, we aim to foster better cooperation and alignment with our restoration vendor partners and the EcoClaim process.

"We will be able to service customers faster by using these advanced water mitigation and remediation methods and will prevent the customer from moving out of their home by avoiding the time associated with tearing out damaged property, moving furniture, installing new materials, or painting," said Vance Somerton, Director, Claims Operations, Property, Gore Mutual. "Not only is it faster, but it's also less expensive to dry, save and repair damaged property than it is to replace it. So, if a customer's policy has a coverage limit, any additional cost to them will be much less."

"We are thrilled to partner with Gore Mutual, a company that shares our commitment to environmental responsibility," said Manuel Martineau, Vice President of Operations, EcoClaim. "Through the EcoClaim program, we aim to guide insurers, adjusters, and restoration contractors in implementing clear protocols that prioritize sustainability, ultimately fostering a greener future for the insurance industry."

As a purpose-driven insurer, it is important for Gore Mutual to do our part in diverting materials from landfills. In fact, it's estimated that because of this collaboration, Gore Mutual will save greater than a million pounds of waste a year.

"Gore Mutual understands the importance of purpose and the need to embed it across all elements of our operations," said Gaby Polanco Sorto, VP & Head of Purpose and Sustainability, Gore Mutual. "Our partnership with EcoClaim is a first step in achieving this goal and signifies our unwavering commitment to do business the right way: integrating purpose into everything we do, working with like-minded partners across our value chain, while at the same time, ensuring excellent support and service to our policyholders."

About Gore Mutual

Built on a foundation of financial strength for more than 180 years, Gore Mutual Insurance Company is one of Canada's first property and casualty insurers. With offices in Cambridge, Toronto and Vancouver - a Canadian mutual company, offering competitive insurance products through trusted broker partners. Every decision and investment made is anchored in the long-term benefits to customers, members and communities.

Insurance that does good – this is our Purpose. Grounded in our purpose and guided by our core values, at Gore Mutual, we believe that being good and doing good by our employees, customers and broker partners will benefit not only them, but also us—which in turn allows us to spread good in our communities and reward the good we see in others. This is what is driving our work to become a purpose-driven, digitally led national insurer.

For more information, visit goremutual.ca or Gore Mutual's Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages.

About EcoClaim

EcoClaim® provides training, software and carbon exchange solutions to the insurance and construction industries. EcoClaim's industry leading solutions are transforming environmental standards and helping our customers to Rebuild Better®. By adopting sustainable practices, regardless of project size or budget, EcoClaim aims to divert waste from construction and restoration projects and promote sustainability best practices in all elements of a project.

EcoClaim's mission centers around facilitating the diversion and re-use of construction waste to minimize environmental impact and promote a circular economy. The company's ultimate goal is to impact global construction practices to create a more efficient and responsible world, valuing the preservation of our planet's resources for future generations.

For more information, visit www.ecoclaim.ca or for general inquiries, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Gore Mutual Insurance Company

For further information: Media Contacts: Karin Fritzlar, CIP, Director, Communications, Gore Mutual Insurance, [email protected], 226-808-7013; Jessica Lymburner/Lance Pizzariello, Content Writers, EcoClaim®, [email protected]