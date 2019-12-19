Gore Mutual Named One of Canada's Best Workplaces Managed by Women

Gore Mutual President and CEO Heidi Sevcik has worked at the Cambridge, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia-based mutual insurer since 1994 and became the company's President and CEO in 2014.



Under her leadership, Gore Mutual – which is Canada's oldest property and casualty insurer – has repositioned itself as a bold and innovative company. In recent years the organization has transformed nearly every part of its business including technology, brand, pricing, products and claims. Since 2015, Gore Mutual has seen revenues increase by 30% and the organization's overall assets have grown by more than 20%.



"The strength of our organization is our people, and we are incredibly proud of the inclusive and diverse workplace that we have built," Sevcik said. "At Gore Mutual, 54% of our management and 64% of our executive team are female. It is important for us to have a culture that encourages everyone across our organization to use their unique talents, experiences and ideas to create innovative solutions that help us continue to go forward."



This year saw Gore Mutual celebrating its 180th anniversary. Never one to rest on its laurels, in October the company announced an ambitious new 10-year strategy to grow into a purpose driven, digitally led national insurer.



"Over the past five years, we have developed capabilities that can match the biggest and the best in the market and because of that, we are stronger and more confident then we have ever been. We are going to leverage our strengths and agility to continue to build our company into everything we know it can be."

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, it provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to create, sustain and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Learn more at greatplacetowork.ca .

About Gore Mutual:

Founded in 1839, Gore Mutual is Canada's oldest property and casualty insurer, with over $442M in premiums and over $1BN in assets as of December 31, 2018. Based in Cambridge, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia, this Canadian-owned and operated mutual company employs over 350 people and is known for its investment in people, technology and innovation. With a long-standing commitment to genuine personal service, and with InsurTech partnerships such as BrokerLift, Gore Mutual is an unwavering supporter of its network of insurance brokers, who offer the highest standards of service, choice and advocacy to Canadian customers. Gore Mutual was voted the #1 insurance company by the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) in 2014 and certified as a 2018 Best Workplace Canada and a Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance. The Gore Mutual Foundation strengthens Canadian communities by supporting local initiatives and has donated more than $10M to over 650 charities over the past 20 years. Learn more at goremutual.ca.



