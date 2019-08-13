Gore Mutual Named Leading Financial Services and Insurance Workplace for the Third Straight Year

This is Gore Mutual's third consecutive year being chosen as a Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance. The designation came after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work – the global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing high-performing workplace cultures. Only 36 organizations received this honour and winners were selected based on direct employee feedback from hundreds of organizations across the country surveyed by Great Place to Work.

"Our industry is filled with companies that are doing amazing things and being recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance is an accomplishment that we're very proud of," said Catherine Leclair, Vice President of Human Resources at Gore Mutual. "This award is a tribute to each and every one of our employees. Innovation and collaboration have been vital to our success over the past 180 years. We're lucky to have so many talented and passionate people who work hard to create an inclusive, forward-thinking environment where everyone's ideas are heard and valued."

Based in Cambridge, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia, Gore Mutual is Canada's oldest property and casualty insurer and in June celebrated its 180th anniversary. The organization continues to introduce additional resources to support employees and is in the midst of a multi-year program of renovation and modernization of all of its work environments. Already a Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance, Gore Mutual is working hard to be even better.

Watch Gore Mutual's new workplace culture video here: https://youtu.be/o7N1x3wFKXo

About Great Place to Work:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Conducting the world's largest workplace study, Great Place to Work provides tremendous understanding of effective business cultures and the increasingly complex marketplace. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, it provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to create, sustain and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Learn more at greatplacetowork.ca.

About Gore Mutual:

Founded in 1839, Gore Mutual is Canada's oldest property and casualty insurer, with over $442M in premiums and over $1BN in assets as of December 31, 2018. Based in Cambridge, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia, this Canadian-owned and operated mutual company employs over 350 people and is known for its investment in people, technology and innovation. With a long-standing commitment to genuine personal service, and with InsurTech partnerships such as BrokerLift, Gore Mutual is an unwavering supporter of its network of insurance brokers, who offer the highest standards of service, choice and advocacy to Canadian customers. Gore Mutual was voted the #1 insurance company by the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) in 2014, certified as a 2018 Best Workplace Canada and named a 2019 Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance. The Gore Mutual Foundation strengthens Canadian communities by supporting local initiatives and has donated more than $10M to over 650 charities over the past 20 years. Learn more at goremutual.ca.

SOURCE Gore Mutual Insurance Company

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT - Shawn Despres, Communications Lead 1-800-265-8600, ext. 2676, Email: sdespres@goremutual.ca

Related Links

http://www.goremutual.ca

