Gore Mutual donates $50,000 to charities across Canada for GivingTuesday

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Gore Mutual Insurance Company is celebrating GivingTuesday today by donating $50,000 to charities across Canada through the Gore Mutual Foundation.

Originally founded in the United States in 2012 and brought to Canada in 2013, GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that now takes place in over 150 countries and encourages people and organizations to help transform their communities by giving back. Gore Mutual has participated in GivingTuesday since 2017 and over the past four years has donated $180,000 to 44 Canadian charities as part of the annual day of giving.

For its 2020 GivingTuesday campaign, Gore Mutual leveraged its social media channels to encourage its national network of insurance brokers, customers and everyone across Canada to nominate their favourite charities to receive one of ten $5,000 grants. Over the past two weeks, supporters nominated nearly 500 organizations from coast-to-coast by sharing how these charities continually impact and strengthen their local communities.

"This year, GivingTuesday is more important than ever," said Gore Mutual CEO, Andy Taylor. "The charitable sector is critical to our country, but more and more Canadian charities are struggling to stay afloat as the pandemic continues. In a time when social distancing is keeping us apart, it has been inspiring to see so many people coming together online to support GivingTuesday and have their favourite charities recognized for the exemplary work they do."

Gore Mutual accepted GivingTuesday nominations until 12 pm Eastern Time today. Following that, all of the company's employees voted to select the ten charities that will receive $5,000 GivingTuesday donations. The charity recipients of Gore Mutual's 2020 GivingTuesday grants are Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada, Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, Alzheimer Society of Canada, Canadian Cancer Society, Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington, Food4Kids Guelph, KidsAbility in Kitchener-Waterloo, Covenant House Vancouver, Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver and Kids Kottage in Edmonton.

"GivingTuesday rallies people across the country around the power of giving back," said Marina Glogovac, President and CEO of CanadaHelps, co-founders of the GivingTuesday movement in Canada. "Through its annual GivingTuesday campaign, Gore Mutual continues to provide a platform for dialogue about the importance of cooperation between corporations, charities and the public to support community programs and create social good."

The Gore Mutual Foundation was established to support Gore Mutual's insurance broker partners and their communities through dollar-matching incentives and granting funds across three main charitable categories – youth education, community and environmental safety. In April of this year, the Gore Mutual Foundation donated $2 million to the COVID-19 Cause Funds to provide immediate assistance to hospitals, shelters, food banks and charities working to provide critical support to those in need.

GivingTuesday was launched in Canada in 2013 by GIV3 and CanadaHelps.org. GivingTuesday is a day for the entire charitable sector and encourages all Canadians to join the movement and give and volunteer for causes of their choice. GivingTuesday was originally founded in the US by 92nd Street Y in partnership with the UN Foundation. For more information, visit givingtuesday.ca.

Founded in 1839, Gore Mutual is Canada's oldest property and casualty insurer, with over $475 million in premiums and over $1.1 billion in assets. Based in Cambridge, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia, this Canadian-owned and operated mutual company employs over 400 people and is known for its investment in people, technology and innovation. Gore Mutual was voted the #1 insurance company by the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) in 2014, named a 2019 Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance and certified as a 2020 Best Workplace Canada. The Gore Mutual Foundation strengthens Canadian communities by supporting local initiatives and has donated more than $12 million to over 650 charities over the past 20 years. Learn more at goremutual.ca.



