Gore Mutual donates $25,000 to Canadian Red Cross in Türkiye and Syria Appeal

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Following the devastating earthquake earlier this month in Türkiye and Syria, Gore Mutual Insurance Company (Gore Mutual) is donating $25,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to aid in their disaster relief efforts.

"The impact of the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria has been devastating," says Andy Taylor, chief executive officer. "As a modern mutual, we know that supporting organizations on the ground, such as the Canadian Red Cross, will help to reach those most in need and support the recovery of impacted communities. Our thoughts are with the members of these communities, including those here in Canada."

For those wishing to aid in relief efforts, the Government of Canada will match donations from individuals to the Earthquake in Türkiye and Syria Appeal, up to a maximum of $10 million until February 22nd.

