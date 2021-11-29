Gore Mutual donates $150,000 to Canadian Red Cross to support those affected by BC floods

"We recognize that it has not been an easy year for residents throughout British Columbia with the catastrophes. While we have been working to support hundreds of customers affected by the wildfires and floods, we feel that it's our moral imperative to help on a larger scale," says Andy Taylor, chief executive officer. "We hope this donation will further support the Canadian Red Cross' efforts to aid residents in immediate need of essentials in wake of this disaster and help communities as they rebuild."

"The Canadian Red Cross is grateful for the generous contribution from Gore Mutual in support of people impacted by the floods and extreme weather in British Columbia," says Melanie Soler, vice-president of emergency management for the Canadian Red Cross. "Funds will be used to help address the immediate needs people have as a result of this disaster, as well as support along their road to recovery."

This donation to the Canadian Red Cross is in addition to the $150,000 that will be donated to Canadian charities by the Gore Mutual Foundation as part of the company's GivingTuesday campaign, originally announced on November 17.

The company continues to ask its national network of employees, insurance brokers, customers and everyone across Canada to nominate their favourite charities to receive one of 15, $10,000 grants from the Gore Mutual Foundation. The nomination period will close on November 30 at 3 p.m. ET. As part of 'Thank you Thursday' on December 2, the company will officially announce the charity recipients through its social media channels.

Notes Taylor, "As a modern mutual, whether it's through Gore Mutual or Gore Mutual Foundation, embedded in the foundations of our identity and everything we do will be purpose and social good. Giving is in our DNA and we have a long history of stepping to the plate in times of adversity and national emergency."

