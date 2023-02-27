Gore Mutual announces 2022 financial results

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Gore Mutual Insurance Company (Gore Mutual) has announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Gore Mutual delivered solid financial results in 2022 while successfully completing the first phase of its Next Horizon transformation, growing by nearly 13 per cent—with gross written premiums of $670 million. On an adjusted basis, the company produced a combined operating ratio of 97.3 per cent after accounting for more than $32 million of transformation investments, with a non-adjusted combined operating ratio of 102.8 per cent.

"Gore Mutual experienced a milestone year in 2022," says Andy Taylor, chief executive officer. "We've completed the foundational phase of our transformation including new operating models, technology, and talent, all while growing our business over 40 per cent since the beginning of our Next Horizon journey. With this foundation now in place, our path forward will be focused on realizing the many benefits of our transformation to power our organization into the future, ensuring we are built for success."

"Gore Mutual remained resilient, with a strong financial position despite geopolitical risk, inflationary pressures, and severe weather events in 2022," says Lyndsay Monk, chief financial officer. "Although market volatility was persistent, we protected our capital and achieved higher net investment income from our cash and fixed income portfolios. We continued to make significant investments in our transformation and are achieving above average growth through the continued strong support of our broker partners."

Looking ahead, Gore Mutual's focus will continue to be leveraging its transformation muscle, investing in talent, technology, and operating models, while staying true to its modern mutual roots.

