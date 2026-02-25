- Canadians can follow the team's journey from their hometowns to the world stage on CBC/Radio-Canada

- Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games takes place March 6-15



OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - A team of 50 athletes, including four guides, is set to represent Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games from March 6-15, the Canadian Paralympic Committee confirmed Wednesday.

The Canadian Paralympic Team will compete in each sport at the Games: Para alpine skiing (eight athletes), Para ice hockey (17), Para nordic skiing – including Para biathlon and Para cross-country skiing (15), Para snowboard (5), and wheelchair curling (5).

A team of 50 athletes, including four guides, is set to represent Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games. PHOTO: Canadian Paralympic Committee (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

A dedicated team of 50 coaches and National Sport Organization (NSO) support staff will be working with the athletes in Italy. Canada's total delegation size will be 163 people, including athletes, coaches, NSO support staff, CPC staff, and support team members.

CLICK HERE to view the complete Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team list. Athlete bios are available HERE.

"What an incredible group of athletes we have ready to represent Canada at the Games!" said Mac Marcoux, honorary captain, Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team. "With only nine days left until the start of the Games, the final countdown and preparations are on, and I cannot wait to support this team in Italy. We are going to have so many great performances to celebrate and will be behind each and every athlete as they strive towards their goals on the Paralympic stage. We look forward to feeling all the support from Canadians as we cheer on this team!"

"Congratulations to all athletes, coaches and support team members on the Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team," said Catherine Gosselin-Despres, Chief Sport Officer, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "Years of hard work have gone into these Games from everyone involved to be best prepared for when competition begins. We are ready to hit the ground in Italy and will support every team member through the whole journey. The Paralympic Games is the one of the biggest stages in sport, and we are so excited for all Canadians to experience the power of Para sport through the performances and stories of the athletes."

About the Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team

The roster includes 31 Paralympians, while 19 athletes will be making their Paralympic debuts.

Greg Westlake (Para ice hockey) will be competing at his sixth Paralympic Winter Games (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022) while Adam Dixon (Para ice hockey), Mark Arendz (Para nordic skiing), and Ina Forrest (wheelchair curling) are set for their fifth consecutive Games appearances.

Forrest has won a medal in each of her four previous Paralympic Winter Games and is aiming for a fifth straight podium.

Arendz holds the most medals on the team with 12, followed by Natalie Wilkie (Para nordic skiing) with seven, and Mollie Jepsen (Para alpine skiing) and Collin Cameron (Para nordic skiing) with six each. Forrest and Westlake have four apiece.

A total of 24 athletes hold a Paralympic medal, while 17 are multi-medallists.

Twenty-one medallists from the Beijing 2022 team are returning for 2026.

Forrest is the oldest member of the Canadian Paralympic Team at age 63, while Para alpine skiing's Florence Carrier (18 years and seven months) is the youngest.

At age 57, Gilbert Dash from wheelchair curling will be the oldest Games debutant of the team.

Nine provinces are represented within the team: Ontario (23 athletes), Quebec (nine), British Columbia (eight), Alberta (four), Saskatchewan (two), Manitoba (one), Newfoundland & Labrador (one), Nova Scotia (one), and Prince Edward Island (one).

"Today's announcement proudly celebrates the athletes who will form Team Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games," said The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport). "Each selection reflects years of dedication, careful preparation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Earning the honour of representing Canada on the world stage is a remarkable achievement--one this team has earned through perseverance, hard work and determination. As they prepare for the Games, Canadians across the country will proudly cheer them on."

As the official broadcaster of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, CBC/Radio-Canada will provide extensive coverage across its multiple platforms, showcasing the performances of Paralympians to audiences nationwide. Audiences can tune in for CBC's coverage of Milano Cortina 2026 on CBC, CBC Gem, and CBC's Milano Cortina 2026 website (cbc.ca/milanocortina2026) in English. Coverage in French can be found on ICI TÉLÉ, ICI TOU.TV, and on Radio-Canada.ca/jeux-paralympiques.

Canadians can show their support for the Canadian Paralympic Team and the next generation of Para athletes through the Paralympic Foundation of Canada's #FillTheStands campaign. Supporters can purchase a virtual seat for $25 and share their message to the team, creating a swell of support for the athletes from coast to coast to coast while raising money for the development and growth of Para sport in Canada. To purchase your seat, please visit Paralympic.ca/FillTheStands.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games kick off on March 6 with the Opening Ceremony and will run through March 15. The competition schedule can be found at: Paralympic Schedule | Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics - March 6 to 15, 2026

