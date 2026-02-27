- Para ice hockey and Para nordic skiing stars to lead Canadian Paralympic Team into Milano Cortina 2026

- Opening Ceremony takes place March 6; Canadian athletes start competition March 7

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's Para ice hockey captain Tyler McGregor (Forest, Ont.) and Para nordic skiing star Natalie Wilkie (Salmon Arm, B.C.) have been selected as Canada's Opening Ceremony flag bearers for the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee announced Friday.

Canada’s Para ice hockey captain Tyler McGregor (Forest, Ont.) and Para nordic skiing star Natalie Wilkie (Salmon Arm, B.C.) have been selected as Canada’s Opening Ceremony flag bearers for the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games. PHOTO: Canadian Paralympic Committee (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

Heading into his fourth Paralympic Winter Games, McGregor is a well-recognized leader within the Paralympic Movement. A co-captain of the Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team, he holds two Paralympic silver medals (2022, 2018) and a bronze (2014). He is also a three-time world champion, most recently in 2024 alongside his Para ice hockey teammates.

"The Canadian flag represents resilience, courage, and unity – values that define the Paralympic Movement and Canada's team," said McGregor. "It's the honour of a lifetime to carry Canada's spirit onto the world stage at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games. This honour reflects the support of my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and community who have stood beside me throughout this incredible journey through sport and life.



"I'm filled with pride, deep gratitude, and a tremendous respect for the opportunity to represent a team that truly reflects the very best of Canada."

With seven Paralympic medals over two Games appearances, Wilkie is one of the world's most successful Para nordic skiers. She was one of the breakout stars at PyeongChang 2018, winning a medal of each colour in her debut Games at age 17. She followed it up with four more at Beijing 2022 – two golds, one silver, and one bronze. She is currently the reigning Para biathlon Crystal Globe holder as the overall champion in the women's standing category.

"I'm incredibly excited and honoured to be named Canada's flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony, and to share this moment with Tyler McGregor makes it even more special," said Wilkie. "I remember watching my coach, Brian McKeever, carry the flag in 2018 and seeing how proud he was during the ceremony. So, to follow in his footsteps and hold that same honour is amazing. I'm grateful for this opportunity, and so excited to wave the flag for a country I'm so proud to represent."

The Opening Ceremony will take place in Verona, which is not a competition cluster for the Games. Because of its location, which would require significant travel for all Canadian team members, McGregor, Wilkie, and all their Canadian teammates will not attend the Opening Ceremony and instead be celebrated in their respective Villages.

"A huge congratulations to Tyler and Natalie on their much-deserved selection; they are both such accomplished athletes, leaders in their sports, and incredible representatives for our country," said Catherine Gosselin-Despres, Chief Sport Officer, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "With the format and location of the Opening Ceremony different for these Games, we made the decision alongside the sports that athletes would not attend and prioritize preparation for their competition the next day. While Tyler and Natalie will not be carrying the flag in person, we will be celebrating them in their Villages and amongst the entire Canadian Paralympic Team – and we are immensely proud to have them lead the team into the start of the Games."

McGregor and his teammates will open their Milano Cortina 2026 tournament on March 7, taking on Slovakia at 8:35 pm local at the Milano Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena. It will be the first of three preliminary bouts as Canada aims to return to the gold medal game set for March 15.

Wilkie will also hit the start line on March 7, with the biathlon sprint the first competition on tap for Canada's Para nordic skiers. Wilkie will race in the women's standing event starting at 12 pm local time. Para nordic skiing competition (including Para biathlon and Para cross-country skiing) will take place at the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium, located in the Val di Fiemme region.

"I couldn't be more excited to see Tyler and Natalie selected to be Canada's flag bearers," said Mac Marcoux, honorary captain, Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team. "It is such an absolute honour to be selected to carry the flag and lead our team into the Games! Natalie and Tyler have truly earned this opportunity by exemplifying what it means to be strong leaders both in the field of play and as athletes representing Canada on the world stage. Congrats to them both and I can't wait to cheer them on at the Games."

"Congratulations to Tyler McGregor (Para ice hockey) and Natalie Wilkie (Para nordic skiing) on being named flag bearers for the Canadian Paralympic Team at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games," said The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport). "This honour recognizes the leadership, dedication and respect you have earned through your performances and contributions to the team. Carrying the Canadian flag at the Paralympic Games is a profound responsibility, and you will lead your teammates onto the world stage with pride."

Canada will be represented by 50 athletes at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, taking place March 6-15. Audiences can tune in for CBC's coverage of Milano Cortina 2026 on CBC, CBC Gem, and CBC's Milano Cortina 2026 website (cbc.ca/milanocortina2026) in English. Coverage in French can be found on ICI TÉLÉ, ICI TOU.TV, and on Radio-Canada.ca/jeux-paralympiques.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

MEDIA CONTACTS: Nicole Watts Canadian Paralympic Team Communications Lead, [email protected] / 613-462-2700 (WhatsApp); Branden Crowe, Media Attaché, Para Ice Hockey, [email protected] / 204-730-2147 (WhatsApp); Nathaniel Mah, Media Attaché, Para Nordic Skiing, [email protected] / 403-700-4927 (WhatsApp)