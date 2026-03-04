- New research shows growing enthusiasm for Paralympic Games and supporting disability rights advocacy and awareness

- 50 Canadian athletes set to compete March 6-15

CORTINA, Italy, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - With Canada's best Paralympic athletes just days away from competing at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, new national research shows increasing support and fandom for Para sport, the Canadian Paralympic Committee shared Wednesday.

According to the study, Canadians are heading into Milano Cortina 2026 with growing enthusiasm for the Paralympic Games and a strong understanding of their broader impact on society.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games set a new benchmark, with more than 11 million Canadians tuning in to watch the Paralympic Games on CBC/Radio-Canada. That momentum has continued, with nearly 40 per cent of Canadians now considering themselves fans of the Paralympic Games, with seven in ten believing fandom is growing nationwide.

"As we prepare to cheer on the Canadian Paralympic Team in Italy, this exciting new research shows Canadians are supporting the athletes who proudly represent our nation on the global stage more than ever before," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "The findings point to a country that is not only watching the Games more but also caring more about what the Paralympic Games represent – the power of Para sport to remove barriers, influence systemic change, and provide more opportunities for people with disabilities.

"This support is monumental and will be critical as we seek to offer more opportunities for people to access Para sport and receive the support they need to reach their potential."

Paralympians bring Canadians together around performances that challenge expectations and showcase world-class athletic performances. Those who watch or follow Paralympic sport are significantly more likely to support people with disabilities through actions such as donating, raising awareness, or advocacy. Nine in 10 Para sport fans reported engaging in these behaviours, compared to seven in 10 Canadians overall.

These findings align with international research from the International Paralympic Committee, reinforcing the Paralympic Games as a measurable driver of positive attitudes towards disability – and playing a unique role at the intersection of sport, culture, and social progress.

This study was conducted in October 2025 in partnership with the International Institute of Sport Business and Leadership at the University of Guelph utilizing a national panel of Canadian consumers through Leger Marketing.

Following Milano Cortina 2026, CPC will share post-Games research examining how the Games influenced Canadian attitudes, behaviours, and perceptions of disability, to ensure the impact of Para sport is measured, understood, and strengthened over time.

How Canadians can support the Canadian Paralympic Team

As the Canadian Paralympic Team prepares for Milano Cortina 2026, fans are invited to show their support through #FillTheStands, the Paralympic Foundation of Canada's fundraising campaign for the Games.

By reserving a virtual seat, Canadians help fund the training, equipment, and competitive opportunities required for Paralympic success. Support directly addresses the cost barriers that limit access to Para sport.

"Para sport requires significantly higher investment due to specialized equipment, training environments, and support needs," said Scott Sandison, Executive Director, Paralympic Foundation of Canada. "Without sustained funding, we risk leaving Canadians with a disability on the sidelines. Fill The Stands is one way Canadians can show their support not just for the team competing in Italy but for future Para athletes who will get to experience the power of Para sport and being physically active."

To purchase a seat, please visit Paralympic.ca/FillTheStands.

People across the country can also support by watching the Paralympic Winter Games on CBC/Radio-Canada, the official broadcaster of the Games in Canada.

With more than 120 hours of broadcast coverage and an additional 800 hours of live streaming, it is easier than ever to access Paralympic Games coverage. Audiences can tune in for CBC/Radio-Canada's coverage of Milano Cortina 2026 from March 6-15 on CBC and CBC Gem in English and on Radio-Canada and ICI TOU.TV in French.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games takes place March 6-15, with Canadian athletes competing in all six sports: Para alpine skiing, Para ice hockey, Para nordic skiing (Para biathlon and Para cross-country skiing), Para snowboard, and wheelchair curling.

