TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF) is proud to announce an expanded partnership with Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC), "CTC", "the Corporation"). Building on their existing relationship, CTC will now support Oshki Wupoowane | The Blanket Fund (The Blanket Fund), a national initiative that empowers Indigenous and Indigenous-led cultural, artistic, and educational projects and organizations.

Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund and Canadian Tire Corporation Expand Partnership in Support of Oshki Wupoowane | The Blanket Fund (CNW Group/Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited)

The Blanket Fund, launched on September 30, 2022, was part of the Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) truth and reconciliation journey. Rooted in the complex history of the Hudson's Bay Point Blanket as both an enduring Canadian emblem and a symbol of colonial harm, The Blanket Fund was developed after extensive consultation with Indigenous organizations, leaders, and community members across the country. Its purpose is to ensure proceeds from the Blanket directly benefit Indigenous Peoples today.

Following CTC's acquisition of HBC's intellectual property in June 2025, including the Hudson's Bay Stripes, CTC has committed to carrying this vision forward. Every purchase of a Hudson's Bay Point Blanket will continue to fuel The Blanket Fund, as CTC has committed to donate 100% of the Corporation's net proceeds and a guaranteed minimum of $1,000,000 annually to support Indigenous-led initiatives through two grant streams:

The Capacity Building Grants are multi-year grants that provide critical support to grassroots Indigenous organizations looking to take that next step in their growth.

are multi-year grants that provide critical support to grassroots Indigenous organizations looking to take that next step in their growth. The Reconciliation Action Grants provide support for one-time projects and events happening in communities across Canada that connect Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples through culture, arts, and education.

"While The Blanket Fund has only been in existence for three years, we have already seen the incredible impact it is having at the community level. The consultation we did before launching The Blanket Fund ensured we were developing a funding model that would best serve Indigenous people and communities. With this commitment from CTC, we can continue to provide direct support to grassroots projects supporting reconciliation through culture, art, and education," said Sarah Midanik, President & CEO of the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund.

This partnership strengthens CTC's commitment to Indigenous communities, which includes corporate, retail, and community programming. In 2022, CTC introduced a Legacy Space at its corporate headquarters, co-created with DWF, Indigenous artists and curators, and the company's Indigenous Peoples Network employee group. It remains a dedicated space for employees to learn, reflect and honour Indigenous heritage and culture.

"We are exceptionally proud to be the stewards of HBC's legacy – and as one of the nation's longest-standing companies, we don't take the responsibility lightly," said Greg Hicks, President and CEO, Canadian Tire Corporation. "The Hudson's Bay Point Blanket is a Canadian symbol with a complex history, and through our deepened relationship with DWF, we are committed to ensuring its cultural preservation and meaningful reconciliation for generations to come."

DWF's reach and expertise in combination with CTC's stewardship of the Hudson's Bay Point Blanket will enable The Blanket Fund to expand its impact and ensure long-term support for Indigenous initiatives.

For more information or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit www.downiewenjack.ca/the-blanket-fund.

CTC will provide details regarding the availability of the Hudson's Bay Point Blanket in the coming weeks.

ABOUT THE GORD DOWNIE & CHANIE WENJACK FUND

Inspired by Chanie's story and Gord's call to build a better Canada, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. Our goal is to improve the lives of Indigenous people by building awareness, education, and connections between all peoples in Canada. Learn more at DownieWenjack.ca.

ABOUT CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC.A, TSX: CTC, "CTC") has been a proudly Canadian business since 1922. Guided by its brand purpose, "We are here to make life in Canada better," CTC has built an expansive national retail presence, exceptional customer brand trust and one of Canada's strongest workforces – employing, along with its local Dealers and franchisees, tens of thousands of Canadians. At its core are retail businesses, each designed to serve life's pursuits: Canadian Tire, offering products spanning Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive, and Seasonal & Gardening, bolstered by notable banners Party City and PartSource; Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, offering the best brands of active wear and gear; and Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players. CTC's banners, brand partners and credit card offerings are unified through its Triangle Rewards loyalty program – a linchpin of CTC's customer-driven strategy. With nearly 12 million members, Triangle integrates first-party data to deliver valuable rewards and personalized experiences across nearly 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets. CTC also operates a retail petroleum business and a Financial Services business and holds a majority interest in CT REIT, a TSX-listed Canadian real estate investment trust. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

Media Contacts:

GORD DOWNIE & CHANIE WENJACK FUND

Angela Reid, Director, Development

Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund

[email protected]

CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION

Media: Stephanie Nadalin, (647) 271-7343, [email protected]

Investors: Karen Keyes, (647) 518-4461, [email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited