Snotty Nose Rez Kids & Aysanabee Headline Kamamooshkaming Sagiiwehwining - A FREE Indigenous Music & Arts Festival in Downtown Toronto

MAY 30-31, 2025

SANKOFA SQUARE

KSFEST.CA

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - With just over a week to go, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF), in partnership with Canada's Music Incubator (CMI) and Sankofa Square (formerly Yonge-Dundas Square), is thrilled to unveil the full lineup, schedule, and market details for Kamamooshkaming Sagiiwehwining: Indigenous Music & Arts Festival, taking place May 30 and 31, 2025, at Sankofa Square in the heart of downtown Toronto.

Gifted the Anishinaabemowin name Kamamooshkaming (kah-ma-moosh-kaa-ming) Sagiiwehwining (sah-gee-way-winning) – meaning "Coming Together in a Good Way" – this FREE, all-ages festival brings together artists, musicians, Elders, Knowledge Keepers, and community members for two days of performances, workshops, and celebration.

ARTIST LINEUP



SNOTTY NOSE REZ KIDS ⧫ AYSANABEE

TIA WOOD ⧫ SEBASTIAN GASKIN ⧫ DRIVES THE COMMON MAN

JULIAN TAYLOR ⧫ SHAWNEE KISH

REUBEN AND THE BULLHORN SINGERS

THEA MAY ⧫ DJ CLASSIC ROOTS ⧫ NOELLE ⧫ ILA BARKER

WITH HOST THELAND KICKNOSWAY

ARTISAN MARKET VENDORS

RIKSWORKS ⧫ NEECHI BY NATURE ⧫ PACHA INDIGENOUS ART COLLECTION

BEADWORK BY NANCY AND FAMILY ⧫ TREY ROBINSON ART WORKS

NISH BISH DESIGNS ⧫ INDIGENOUS BIJOUX ⧫ LITTLE WIGGLY ART

PRE&PERI ⧫ 2-SPIRITED PEOPLE OF THE 1ST NATIONS ⧫ PETER BIDGETTY ART

On Friday, May 30, DWF will welcome schools and youth from across Toronto for a half-day of interactive learning and cultural connection, featuring special performances by DWF Artist Ambassadors. Students will explore various learning stations focused on Indigenous history, language, and culture. The educational experience will set the stage for a weekend of free public concerts, showcasing JUNO Award-winning artists alongside emerging and established Indigenous talent.

Kamamooshkaming Sagiiwehwining is funded in part by the Government of Canada, through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario). We are grateful to all of our partners and sponsors who have made this event possible, including Emerging Artist Sponsor OLG, Venue & Production Sponsor Sankofa Square, and ReconciliACTION Sponsors Metrolinx and PATTISON Outdoor.

"We're honoured to once again collaborate with CMI and Sankofa Square to mark the beginning of Indigenous History Month with Kamamooshkaming Sagiiwehwining. The festival is a powerful reminder of the role that music, art, and coming together can play in moving reconciliation forward. By centring Indigenous voices and experiences, we're strengthening relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people and creating opportunities for everyone in Canada to learn, reflect, and connect."

— Sarah Midanik, President & CEO, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund

"Red Music Rising is so excited to play a role in Kamamooshkaming Sagiiwehwining, alongside DWF, CMI and Sankofa Square. What a pleasure to have members of our roster among the incredible talent on offer this year. Chiimiigwetch to all the event partners, sponsors and artists – we can't wait to celebrate with you!" Matt Maw, President, Lead Artist Manager, Red Music Rising

"Sankofa Square is delighted to be the gathering place for Kamamooshkaming Sagiiwehwining, a truly meaningful event that embodies the spirit of coming together in a good way. This festival resonates with our commitment to being a vibrant and inclusive public space, and we are proud to be one of the partners on this exciting initiative to showcase the incredible talent and rich culture of Indigenous artists."

— Julian Sleath, General Manager, Sankofa Square

Join us May 30–31 for Kamamooshkaming Sagiiwehwining at Sankofa Square – where we'll be coming together in a good way with music, art, and education. Visit ksfest.ca for artist bios, vendor details, and more.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Please note: At this time, only English-speaking artists are available for interviews.

GORD DOWNIE & CHANIE WENJACK FUND

Holly Claeys

Lead, Marketing and Communications

[email protected] | 519-964-0393 ext. 10

CANADA'S MUSIC INCUBATOR

Sara Gómez

CMI Live Coordinator (and contact for interviews with Sebastian Gaskin)

[email protected]

SANKOFA SQUARE

Marnie Grona

Manager, Marketing and Communications

[email protected] | 416-979-0060 ext. 125

PARTNER INFORMATION:

ABOUT THE GORD DOWNIE AND CHANIE WENJACK FUND: Inspired by Chanie's story and Gord's call to build a better Canada, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. Our goal is to improve the lives of Indigenous people by building awareness, education, and connections between all peoples in Canada.

ABOUT CANADA'S MUSIC INCUBATOR: Canada's Music Incubator (CMI) is a national not-for-profit organization specializing in professional development, live events, and ongoing mentorship for emerging artists, managers, and music companies. CMI curates live performance opportunities nationally to spotlight artists of all genres, with an emphasis on community, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility.

ABOUT SANKOFA SQUARE: Sankofa Square (formerly Yonge-Dundas Square) is a bustling gathering place for millions of visitors each year. Established in 2004, the Square hosts hundreds of diverse events, including community-based festivals, concerts, public art, and commercial experiences. The Square is an open space that welcomes everyone. It is managed by the Sankofa Square Board of Management, a City of Toronto agency.

ABOUT FEDDEV ONTARIO: For nearly 16 years, the Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario, has worked to advance and diversify the southern Ontario economy through funding opportunities and business services that support innovation, growth and job creation in Canada's most populous region. The Agency has delivered impressive results, which can be seen in southern Ontario businesses that are creating innovative technologies, improving productivity, growing revenues, creating jobs, and in the economic advancement of communities across the region. Learn more about the impact the Agency is having in southern Ontario by exploring our investment profiles, our Southern Ontario Spotlight, and FedDev Ontario's X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts

SOURCE The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund