Kamamooshkaming Sagiiwehwining - Bringing Indigenous Music, Art, Culture & Reconciliation to Downtown Toronto

TORONTO, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF), in partnership with Canada's Music Incubator (CMI) and Sankofa Square (formerly Yonge-Dundas Square), is proud to announce Kamamooshkaming Sagiiwehwining: Indigenous Music & Arts Festival at Sankofa Square in downtown Toronto, May 30 to 31, 2025. Celebrating the start of Indigenous History Month, this FREE two-day festival will feature performances, workshops, an artisan market, and historical and cultural presentations with Indigenous Elders, Knowledge Keepers, and creators.

In a small ceremony with Elder Blu Waters, who was born in Toronto and whose family comes from George Gordon First Nation, Saskatchewan, the festival was gifted the name "Coming Together in a Good Way." Through consultation with the Wenjack family, the Anishinaabemowin name Kamamooshkaming Sagiiwehwining was confirmed, symbolizing the festival's commitment to coming together in a good way through music and art. Just as Indigenous people and communities have done since time immemorial, the festival will bring together individuals – from artists and musicians to students and educators – to collaborate, learn, celebrate, and build community. Kamamooshkaming (kah-ma-moosh-kaa-ming = coming together) Sagiiwehwining (sah-gee-way-winning = in a good way) also speaks to reconciliation as a shared journey, emphasizing that we are all interconnected on the path toward reconciliation.

SNOTTY NOSE REZ KIDS ♦ AYSANABEE

SEBASTIAN GASKIN ♦ DRIVES THE COMMON MAN ♦ JULIAN TAYLOR

TIA WOOD ♦ REUBEN AND THE BULLHORN SINGERS ♦ SHAWNEE KISH

THEA MAY ♦ DJ CLASSIC ROOTS ♦ NOELLE ♦ ILA BARKER

On Friday, May 30, DWF will host schools and youth from Toronto for a half-day of learning, along with special performances featuring DWF Artist Ambassadors. Youth will make their way through learning stations, engaging in meaningful conversations about Indigenous history, language, and culture. Following Friday's educational activities, JUNO Award-winning, established, and emerging Indigenous artists will take the stage for two days of free public concerts.

"We are proud to partner once again with CMI and Sankofa Square to kick off Indigenous History Month in an inclusive and accessible space where everyone can celebrate Indigenous creativity and community. By amplifying Indigenous voices, culture, and knowledge, we are continuing the work of DWF to foster deeper understanding and stronger connections between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. Kamamooshkaming Sagiiwehwining is more than a music and arts event – it is a celebration of our shared journey toward reconciliation."

- Sarah Midanik, President & CEO, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund

"CMI is extremely grateful to be part of Kamamooshkaming Sagiiwehwining this year with DWF and Sankofa Square. What an amazing artist lineup! We're very excited to experience all the performances, Indigenous culture, and continue our community's journey toward reconciliation."

- Jesse Mitchell, Vice-President, CMI

PARTNER INFORMATION:

ABOUT THE GORD DOWNIE AND CHANIE WENJACK FUND: Inspired by Chanie's story and Gord's call to build a better Canada, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. Our goal is to improve the lives of Indigenous people by building awareness, education, and connections between all peoples in Canada.

ABOUT CANADA'S MUSIC INCUBATOR: Canada's Music Incubator (CMI) is a national not-for-profit organization specializing in professional development, live events, and ongoing mentorship for emerging artists, managers, and music companies. CMI curates live performance opportunities nationally to spotlight artists of all genres, with an emphasis on community, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility.

ABOUT SANKOFA SQUARE: Sankofa Square (formerly Yonge-Dundas Square) is a bustling gathering place for millions of visitors each year. Established in 2004, the Square hosts hundreds of diverse events, including community-based festivals, concerts, public art, and commercial experiences. The Square is an open space that welcomes everyone. It is managed by the Sankofa Square Board of Management, a City of Toronto agency.

