Canadian Olympic Committee launches partnership with Canada's Gym, including athlete gym memberships and national fan contest

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and GoodLife Fitness announced GoodLife as the Official Gym and Fitness Studio Partner of Team Canada for the Milano Cortina 2026 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. The multi-year partnership unites two champions of Canadian sports and fitness in a shared mission to inspire greatness and elevate Canada's performance on the global stage.

"GoodLife Fitness has always been Canada's Gym, and now, we're taking that commitment to the next level," said Jason Sheridan, chief operating officer, GoodLife Fitness. "This partnership supports Canada's top athletes through every stage of their Olympic journey, from training to competition to recovery. It also connects people across the country, inspiring them to move with the same pride, passion and purpose."

As the Official Gym and Fitness Studio Partner of the Canadian Olympic Team, GoodLife Fitness will welcome hundreds of Team Canada athletes to all its locations across the country. Memberships will provide access to all GoodLife's facilities, supporting athletes as they train for the Olympic Games.

"GoodLife Fitness shares our belief in the power of sport to transform lives and bring people together," said Jacqueline Ryan, Chief Brand and Commercial Officer of the COC and CEO of the Canadian Olympic Foundation. "This partnership is based on shared values and a commitment to supporting Canadian athletes on the road to Milano Cortina 2026 and Los Angeles 2028. GoodLife is an iconic Canadian brand, and we're proud to welcome it to Team Canada."

To launch the new partnership on social media, GoodLife is partnering with a roster of Olympic athletes and future hopefuls to deliver inspiring storytelling through ongoing digital collaborations. GoodLife is also launching the Go for Gold with Team Canada contest throughout November 2025, offering participants the chance to win two tickets to the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina, Italy, where they can cheer on Team Canada in person.

For more than 46 years, GoodLife Fitness has been dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of the people in Canada. Now, as the Official Gym and Fitness Studio Partner of Team Canada, GoodLife is honoured to stand behind the nation's top athletes as they pursue their Olympic dreams.

GoodLife Fitness started in 1979 in London, ON, and has since grown to become one of the largest chains of fitness clubs in Canada. Founder David 'Patch' Patchell-Evans started the business with one purpose…to give everyone in Canada the opportunity to live a fit and healthy good life. A membership to GoodLife Fitness gives access to clubs, amenities and virtual workouts that help to achieve this purpose. With hundreds of clubs from coast to coast, the GoodLife team is helping to transform the health and fitness of people across Canada every day. www.goodlifefitness.com

The Canadian Olympic Committee believes sport has the power to transform Canada. Team Canada 2035 is our commitment to safe, inclusive, barrier free sport so more young people can play and stay in sport. We will achieve that through a relentless focus on Podium, Play and Planet, so the next generation of Canadian athletes can achieve their Olympic dreams. Learn more at olympic.ca.

