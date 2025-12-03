GoodLife Fitness named title sponsor for HYROX Canada 2025-2030

Legendary indoor fitness race partners with Canada's Gym, fuelling national expansion

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - HYROX, the world's fastest growing fitness sport, today announced GoodLife Fitness as the title sponsor of HYROX Canada until 2030. The long-term partnership will support the national expansion of HYROX, introducing the mass participation fitness event to more communities across Canada.

HYROX first partnered with GoodLife Fitness during its Canadian debut at HYROX Toronto 2024. Since then, participation has nearly doubled in Toronto alone.

"HYROX has experienced incredible growth and enthusiasm during its first year in Canada. At GoodLife, we've seen that excitement firsthand in our gyms from both our members and associates," said Tammy Brazier, senior vice president of partnerships, marketing and external relations, GoodLife Fitness. "This renewed partnership is a natural next step for us as we continue to champion diverse ways for people in Canada to stay active and connected. It will allow us to fuel the long-term growth of HYROX in Canada and create more opportunities for competitors and spectators to be part of the movement."

HYROX Canada is launching new races in Vancouver, Ottawa and Montreal in the 2025/26 season and beyond.

"GoodLife Fitness has been the perfect partner for us as we continue to build our presence in Canada," said Enno Eller, sales director, HYROX. "As Canada's largest fitness club operator, GoodLife offers the widest selection of equipment, amenities and programming for HYROX training in Canada. GoodLife's national network of gyms and members enables us to connect with new communities and introduce HYROX to thousands of fitness lovers."

HYROX is an indoor functional fitness race where participants run 1km, followed by one functional workout station, repeated eight times. HYROX athletes aged 16-89 can compete at their own pace. Participants do not need to qualify or meet entry criteria to participate, and there are no cut-off times.

GoodLife members and employees will have special access to HYROX events, including on-site lounges and activations and other promotional programs. GoodLife will sponsor athlete communications and pre-race check-in, as well as event rankings, individual results and finisher certificates. GoodLife is also launching HYROX Training Clubs at 25 locations in 2026, with additional locations to follow. The Training Clubs will offer official HYROX programming and special events, including benchmark testing, simulations and run clubs.

Mike Wisniowski, GoodLife's head HYROX coach in London, Ont., has competed in three HYROX races over the past year and looks forward to sharing his passion for the races with more of his clients and colleagues.

"There's a sense of camaraderie and connection that comes with HYROX. It reminds me of the community spirit that we already have here at GoodLife," said Wisniowski. "I love training people for HYROX because it brings everyone together, no matter their fitness level. It challenges people in new ways, helps them see what they're capable of and builds this amazing sense of accomplishment and teamwork. It makes our communities stronger."

The next race in Canada is HYROX Vancouver, taking place on December 20-21 at the Vancouver Convention Centre (1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver). Tickets can be purchased at HYROX Vancouver | HYROX.

About HYROX

HYROX is a global ecosystem of events, training, and coaching designed to inspire and impact 100 million lives. Built around a unique race format of 8 x 1 km runs and 8 workout stations, HYROX has established the gold standard in fitness racing and is driving toward Olympic recognition. By connecting the world's gym communities through the transformative power of training and competition, HYROX is the cultural heartbeat of fitness.

About GoodLife Fitness:

GoodLife Fitness started in 1979 in London, ON, and has since grown to become one of the largest fitness club operators in Canada. Founder and Chairman David 'Patch' Patchell-Evans started the business with one purpose…to give everyone in Canada the opportunity to live a fit and healthy good life. Membership to GoodLife Fitness gives access to clubs, amenities and virtual workouts that help to achieve this purpose. With hundreds of clubs from coast-to-coast, the GoodLife team is helping to transform the health and fitness of people across Canada every day. goodlifefitness.com/hyrox-training-club

