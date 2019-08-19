Goliath Gold Project - Environmental Assessment Decision

OTTAWA, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working to protect the environment while growing the economy and creating good jobs for Canadians.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced that the proposed Goliath Gold Project can proceed. The decision was made following a thorough and science-based environmental assessment process concluding that the project is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects when mitigation measures are taken into account. The proponent, Treasury Metals Inc., can now proceed with obtaining any additional authorizations and permits from federal departments.

The project consists of the construction, operation, decommissioning, and abandonment of an open-pit and underground gold mine and associated infrastructure located 20 kilometres east of the City of Dryden, Ontario. The proposed project could create up to 450 jobs during construction and 250 jobs during operations over the life of the project, according to figures provided by the proponent.

The Minister's Decision Statement establishes 144 legally-binding conditions the proponent must comply with throughout the life of the project. These conditions include measures to protect human health, fish and fish habitat, migratory birds, the use of lands and resources by Indigenous peoples, physical and cultural heritage, and species at risk.

"Today's decision is based on scientific evidence, consultations with the public and Indigenous groups, and collaboration with experts. The project will create good jobs in the community, and is also subject to binding conditions to protect the environment. By working together, we can make sure the environment and the economy go hand in hand. "

– The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

The Government's Interim Approach and Principles for environmental assessments ensures that project decisions are informed by meaningful consultations with Indigenous peoples, public input and scientific evidence, including Indigenous knowledge, and an assessment of greenhouse gas emissions.

The Minister's Decision Statement establishes 144 conditions to protect human health, fish and fish habitat, migratory birds, the use of lands and resources by Indigenous peoples, physical and cultural heritage and species at risk, and includes mitigation measures and requirements for a follow-up program that the proponent must comply with.

Associated Links

