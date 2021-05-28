Golf Town to become Canadian Retail Partner for Women's Golf Day

VAUGHAN, ON and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Golf Town has officially joined the Women's Golf Day (WGD) family of sponsors and supporters. This agreement will see the two organizations unite to engage, empower and elevate their support of female golfers across Canada by offering women even more opportunity with a focus on growing the game coast to coast.

"For many years, we've committed ourselves to welcoming more women into the game" said Frederick Lecoq, Chief Marketing Officer of Golf Town. "And our first sponsored athlete was Brooke Henderson who has inspired many Canadian women and young girls to golf. Through this partnership with Women's Golf Day, we continue to empower more women to join the golf community and celebrate their participation in the game."

Women's Golf Day is completely unique in the sporting world, being the only one-day, global celebration of female sport. Launched in 2016, the annual event has taken place at more than 900 locations in 68 countries annually, on the first Tuesday in June. This year's event takes place on June 1st and will celebrate the girls and women that play golf and are learning the skills that last a lifetime.

"As a very proud Golf Town Brand Ambassador, I am thrilled that Golf Town has become the Canadian Retail Partner of Women's Golf Day. It is the perfect fit," said Lisa "Longball" Vlooswyk, 8-time Canadian Long Drive Champion, Golf Town Brand Ambassador, and Canadian Ambassador for Women's Golf Day. "I joined the Golf Town team because of their unwavering support of women's golf. I was impressed by their initiatives like Ladies Night and their commitment to having the largest selection of women's apparel and equipment in Canada. I was honoured that Golf Town believed in women and moms as athletes; they had the vision for me to travel to all 47 stores across Canada to inspire other women and teach free in-person clinics to help ladies hit the ball longer and drop their scores. The partnership with Women's Golf Day will further Golf Town's commitment to growing women's golf in Canada."

As a part of this year's Women's Golf Day initiative on June 1st at 7pm EST, Golf Town will be offering a free Virtual Clinic with Lisa "Longball" Vlooswyk on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/GolfTown. This clinic will cover Lisa's greatest tips for getting ready to hit the golf course as well as a Q&A with the Golf Town Ambassador.

"In the last six years we have grown Women's Golf Day globally and have always enjoyed a lot of support in Canada," said Elisa Gaudet, Founder, Women's Golf Day. "This new partnership further elevates Golf Town's commitment to empowering female golfers and helping them achieve their full potential, and we are delighted to have them join the WGD community."

To find an official June 1st WGD event, visit www.womensgolfday.com/location.

About Golf Town

Golf Town is the largest specialty golf retailer in Canada, operating 47 stores throughout the country while offering the convenience of online shopping at golftown.com. The company features the broadest selection of the best brands in golf, expert staff who share its customers' love of the game, and state-of-the-art custom fitting services and technology – truly your destination for everything golf.

About Women's Golf Day

Women's Golf Day (WGD) is a global movement that strives to Engage, Empower, and Support women and girls through golf. The one-day, four-hour event, has now taken place at more than 900 locations 68 countries since its inception in 2016, and has introduced thousands of new golfers to the sport. WGD is the fastest-growing female golf development initiative.

In 2020, WGD's primary hashtag, #WomensGolfDay, received more than 59 million global impressions to nearly 37 million people viewing WGD content. Women's Golf Day is unique, there is nothing like it in sports, a one-day sporting and community celebration event that unites women through golf across the globe for 24 hours straight transcending race, religion, language, geography or economic status.

Visit www.womensgolfday.com or follow us socially @womensgolfday

#WomensGolfDay #WGDunites

