The multi-year extension will emphasize the impact of Golf Town's custom-fitting leadership, and a shared passion for the game of golf

VAUGHAN, ON, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - As golf fans across the globe tune into the 2024 Masters Tournament, Golf Town, a banner under the Sporting Life Group and Canada's largest golf retailer and leader in custom fitting, is excited to announce that it has extended its partnership with Canadian golf legend Mike Weir, making it the Official Custom Fitter and Equipment Supplier for the Canadian champion. Golf Town first announced a partnership with Weir in 2021.

"For me, this partnership represents a mutual commitment to creating the best golf experience for all Canadians," said Mike Weir. "Three years ago, we launched our partnership out of a love for the game of golf, and as Golf Town's ability to provide a unique, tailored experience with their custom fitting capabilities has grown, so have the possibilities of our partnership."

As Weir competes in the 2024 Masters Tournament, he will be proudly competing with a custom-fit golf set of clubs from Golf Town, offering him the same commitment to excellence that a Masters Champion needs – one that Golf Town readily provides.

The partnership underscores Golf Town's leadership in custom club fitting, an arena that they have prioritized and continued to grow in, that will expand in the future:

Golf Town has over 230 Master Club Fitters from coast to coast

Every Golf Town location across Canada is ready and able to provide custom club fitting for golfers both new and experienced

is ready and able to provide custom club fitting for golfers both new and experienced An unparalleled experience can be found in Golf Town's StudioX, a state-of-the-art custom fitting centre available at three locations (Toronto-Leaside, Etobicoke , and Woodbridge )

, and ) The StudioX experience will be coming to more Golf Town locations across Canada in 2024 and beyond for more Canadians to get a golf experience that is perfect for their unique needs

"We're thrilled to be taking our partnership with Mike to the next level, leveraging our custom fitting capabilities and Master Fitters expertise," said Frederic LeCoq, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer at Golf Town. "This unique collaboration, allows us to demonstrate our position in Canada as the ultimate leader in custom fitting for all golfers, while supporting Mike in his Master participation & 2024 tour preparation."

As they become his Official Custom Fitter and Equipment Supplier, Golf Town's unique agreement with Weir, which allows him to benefit from unrestricted access to the best product assortment and brands in golf, parallels the same benefits that Canadians who shop at Golf Town have. With the widest selection of golf products and apparel, expert staff who love the game, and premium custom fitting, Golf Town is truly Canada's leader in Golf.

ABOUT GOLF TOWN

Golf Town is the largest specialty golf retailer in Canada, operating 47 stores while offering the convenience of online shopping at golftown.com. The company features the best product assortment and brands in golf, expert staff who love the game, and premium custom fitting services, including the new StudioX experience. Golf Town also provides expanded experiences like Golf Town Tournaments, powered by TournamentCaddie and delivers top golf content digitally through ScoreGolf, in partnership with TorStar. Golf Town truly is Canada's Home of Golf. Golf Town is a banner under the Sporting Life Group umbrella, and is owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

