Canadian golfers can get their first look at the partnership at the Toronto Golf Show from February 2-4

VAUGHAN, ON, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Golf Town, a banner under the Sporting Life Group and Canada's largest golf retailer, is proud to announce that it will begin carrying products from the popular Arizona-based golf equipment manufacturer, Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG®). Through this collaboration, Golf Town is the first major golf retailer in North America to offer a wide range of PXG products, which are known for their superior performance for golfers at all levels of the game.

"We are proud to partner with Golf Town to expand our footprint in Canada," said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "As a top retail destination and fitter, Golf Town is well equipped to represent PXG and the level of service we deliver."

Starting in April, the partnership will offer customers the opportunity to experience PXG's game-changing golf club technology. These products, which will be available for preview this week at the Toronto Golf Show, will include:

PXG Black Ops TM Drivers, Fairways, & Hybrids

Drivers, Fairways, & Hybrids PXG 0311 GEN6 Drivers, Fairways, Hybrids & Irons

PXG Battle Ready® Putters

PXG 3X Forged Wedges

Beyond creating access to the clubs themselves, Canadian golfers will benefit from custom fitting on-location through Golf Town's Master Club Fitters. The process will help ensure golfers achieve top-performance and ultimately play their best.

Additional details around the Golf Town partnership with PXG:

All Golf Town locations will offer PXG clubs and products as part of their regular in-store stock with custom fitting at 11 Golf Town locations, including Woodbridge , South Calgary , South Edmonton , Richmond , Langley , St-Hubert , Saskatoon , Etobicoke , Aurora , Laval and Laird. The full suite of PXG's offering will also be available online at GolfTown.com.

, , , , , , , , , and Laird. The full suite of PXG's offering will also be available online at GolfTown.com. StudioX, Golf Town's premier state-of-the-art fitting experience, will offer additional premium fitting components. This experience is available at Etobicoke , Toronto -Laird, and Woodbridge locations.

, -Laird, and locations. Among the products carried will be golf clubs, men's and women's apparel, accessories, and PXG Xtreme Golf Balls.

Golf Town and PXG will be at the Toronto Golf Show from February 2-4 at the International Centre (Hall 5) in Mississauga . Golfers can swing the latest PXG clubs and explore the some of the company's other offerings that will be available at Golf Town.

"Our partnership with PXG is another step forward in our journey to becoming the Home of Golf in Canada. We're confident our 230 certified master club fitters will help our customers in selecting the best PXG gear for their game", says Barry Williams, Chief Merchandising Officer of Golf Town.

Golf Town and PXG have both spent years meeting golfers where they are, regardless of location or skill level. Now, both brands are united by partnership, and a shared commitment to premium products, custom fitting, and an understanding of the importance of golf in Canada.

ABOUT GOLF TOWN

Golf Town is the largest specialty golf retailer in Canada, operating 47 stores while offering the convenience of online shopping at golftown.com. The company features the best product assortment and brands in golf, expert staff who love the game, and premium custom fitting services, including the new StudioX experience. Golf Town also provides expanded experiences like Golf Town Tournaments, powered by TournamentCaddie and delivers top golf content digitally through ScoreGolf, in partnership with TorStar. Golf Town truly is Canada's Home of Golf. Golf Town is a banner under the Sporting Life Group umbrella, and is owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product–from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel–should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment. Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right-and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specifications. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

