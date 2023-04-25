The new partnership will strengthen Golf Town's commitment to inclusion within the game and making it more accessible for everyone

VAUGHAN, ON, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Golf Town, a banner under the Sporting Life Group and Canada's largest golf retailer, is proud to announce a new partnership with Todd Keirstead and ParaGolf Canada, a ground-breaking initiative that creates a pathway for Canadians of all abilities to participate in golf. Through this collaboration, Golf Town and ParaGolf Canada aim to promote inclusivity and grow the game of golf for all players, regardless of their abilities.

"This great partnership provides an incredible opportunity for a group of individuals who have historically been underrepresented in this country to not only have a national platform but the resources to change the golfing landscape with the largest golf retailer in Canada," said Keirstead, the Founder and CEO of ParaGolf Canada. "Through new initiatives that Golf Town and ParaGolf Canada will be collaborating on, we will provide many opportunities for individuals with various physical, cognitive, and sensory abilities to 'Come Out and Play.'"

The Golf Town and ParaGolf Canada partnership's new initiatives will include:

Adaptive Custom Clinics: Training workshops will be offered in store for golf professionals, health-care professionals, and individuals in adaptive situations to better understand the nuances of the golf swing and how Golf Town & ParaGolf can welcome them to the sport.

Adaptive Club Fitting: Through specialized staff training and custom fitting technology, players of all abilities will be able to find the right equipment for their unique needs at Golf Town locations.

ParaGolf Day/Adaptive Golf Day: Together with ParaGolf, Golf Town will plan an event dedicated to adaptive golf by celebrating, supporting and inspiring individuals with physical, sensory and cognitive disabilities.

Adaptive Golf League: A nationwide adaptive golf league where individuals of all abilities participate in a non-competitive environment while having the chance to win great weekly prizes.

"In the past six years at Golf Town, we have inspired Canadians to Come Out and Play, no matter their age, ability, gender, or background." said Fred Lecoq, Chief Marketing Officer for Golf Town. "We believe in making the game inclusive and accessible for all Canadians, we've developed programs that bring golf to more women and children, and our latest partnership with ParaGolf Canada furthers these efforts."

Once launched, the Adaptive Clinics will be made available in select Golf Town locations across Canada with Adaptive Club Fitting services available across all 47 Golf Town locations. All details will be outlined and communicated on GolfTown.com and across Golf Town social pages.

"I am proud to be recognized as a leader for diversity, equity, and inclusion within the game of golf in Canada and I take great pride in who I partner with, which is why I'm honoured to team up with Golf Town as we have shared values, and together, we will continue to strive to do the right thing for adaptive golfers in Canada," said Keirstead. "The support now is at an all-time high!"

